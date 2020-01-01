The ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee

Why does it beat a free trial?

Most “free trial” programs offer a demo version of the product with limited functionality for only one device. This guarantee lets you use the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for all your devices, with unlimited bandwidth, 24/7 customer support, and 160 secure VPN server locations to choose from.

Your payment method will still be charged at the time of purchase, but with the option to get a full refund within 30 days, the ExpressVPN guarantee is 100% risk-free.