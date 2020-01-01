The ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee
How does the ExpressVPN guarantee work, exactly?
If you’re not 100% satisfied with the speed, security, and convenience of ExpressVPN, just contact Support via live chat or email, available around the clock. Your original payment method will be credited with the full order amount as soon as possible.
Is it 1 month or 30 days?
The ExpressVPN guarantee lasts for exactly 30 days. For example, if you place an order at 8 a.m. on July 1, you can contact Support anytime before 8 a.m. on July 31 to claim a full refund.
Why does it beat a free trial?
Most “free trial” programs offer a demo version of the product with limited functionality for only one device. This guarantee lets you use the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for all your devices, with unlimited bandwidth, 24/7 customer support, and 160 secure VPN server locations to choose from.
Your payment method will still be charged at the time of purchase, but with the option to get a full refund within 30 days, the ExpressVPN guarantee is 100% risk-free.
NOTE: Users whose subscriptions are billed as an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store (iTunes) do not have access to the ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee. Instead, users can request refunds through the App Store, which are issued solely at the discretion of Apple Support.
