Fastest VPN: Is ExpressVPN really fast?
Need a fast VPN?
Unblock the internet and secure your connection on all your devices—with no slowdown. Speed tests show ExpressVPN is the best high-speed VPN!
ExpressVPN: The most reliable ultra-fast VPN service around
Unlike other VPNs, ExpressVPN offers a Speed Test to let you see which high-speed VPN server connections are working. Connect to faster VPN server locations more easily. You won’t find a VPN Speed Test like this on other VPN apps!
Take the world’s best high-speed VPN for a test drive:
- Start the Speed Test in your VPN app for Windows and Mac.
- Get an up-to-date index of the quickest VPN server locations for you.
- Choose the fastest VPN server location for your needs. Save your favorite VPN server locations for easy access later on.
Stream faster with ExpressVPN
Once the Speed Test runs, you’ll be able to see your VPN server locations sorted by Speed Index, Latency, and Download Speed.
You’re able to achieve different levels of streaming video quality with different Download Speeds.
Don’t waste time switching between slow VPN server locations. The VPN Speed Test makes ExpressVPN the best VPN to bypass throttling and stream with faster speeds!
The VPN that won’t slow you down
Blazing speeds
ExpressVPN’s constantly optimizing network offers 3,000+ VPN servers with blazing speeds. Enjoy HD video and the download rates you expect.
Unlimited bandwidth and unlimited server switches
ExpressVPN never caps your downloads, so you won’t experience throttling like with other services or even your ISP. You can switch VPN server locations whenever you like.
Get a boost
If your ISP is throttling your bandwidth and ruining movie night, your connection speed might even get a boost!
Fast VPN protocols
Your connection could get faster than ever when you use ExpressVPN’s fast VPN protocols! ExpressVPN offers several protocol options, including:
UDP, which stands for User Datagram Protocol. It offers the best combination of speed and security, but it may not be available on every network.
TCP, which stands for Transmission Control Protocol. It may be slightly slower than UDP but is available on almost every network.
IPsec, which stands for Internet Protocol security. While it’s very secure, it may not work on every network.
ExpressVPN automatically chooses the best protocol option based on your network, but you also have the option of choosing between options manually.
4 more reasons to try ExpressVPN
Ultra-fast VPN on any device
ExpressVPN works on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers. We’re always optimizing to give you the fastest speeds no matter which device you use.
Best-in-class encryption
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption based on a 4096-bit CA. Your information is yours.
Risk-free trial
We’re so confident you’ll love ExpressVPN, we provide a 30-day money-back guarantee on every subscription.
24-hour support
Our friendly, knowledgeable Support Team is here to help you seven days a week, 365 days a year. Get fast responses by live chat or email, anytime.
Set up a high-speed VPN in 3 steps
It’s quick and easy to set up ExpressVPN. You’re done in three steps:
- Sign up for your chosen plan.
- Check your email and follow the link to install the app.
- Sign in, choose a server, and connect.
That's it! You're ready to browse anonymously and unblock any website or service you want.
Kiss video buffering goodbye
Stop waiting for your videos to load. Connect to any of ExpressVPN's server locations to bypass ISP throttling. Watch videos with an encrypted VPN connection that gives you privacy, security, and unlimited bandwidth.
Protection from the moment you connect
Reclaim your privacy
As you’re connected to our network, your IP address and location are hidden from the outside world. Your internet traffic data is secured by strong encryption. You have your online privacy back.
Third parties—like the NSA, corporations, hackers, and your ISP—can’t see which websites you visit and how you use them. They can’t intercept your data. You are in control of the information you want to share.
Use public Wi-Fi with peace of mind
Wi-Fi hotspots are convenient, especially when you’re traveling, or when your mobile data plan runs out unexpectedly. But almost anyone can intercept your information on public Wi-Fi, leaving you at risk of theft.
Our VPN creates a secure tunnel between you and the internet, so nobody can spy on your online activity. It protects your internet connection at home, work, and school, too.