Fast VPN protocols

Your connection could get faster than ever when you use ExpressVPN’s fast VPN protocols! ExpressVPN offers several protocol options, including:

UDP, which stands for User Datagram Protocol. It offers the best combination of speed and security, but it may not be available on every network.

TCP, which stands for Transmission Control Protocol. It may be slightly slower than UDP but is available on almost every network.

IPsec, which stands for Internet Protocol security. While it’s very secure, it may not work on every network.

ExpressVPN automatically chooses the best protocol option based on your network, but you also have the option of choosing between options manually.