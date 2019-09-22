The 2022–23 Eredivisie is the 67th season of Eredivisie, the premier football competition in the Netherlands. It began on August 2, 2022 and will conclude on May 28, 2023. Dutch football giants Ajax won its 36th Eredivisie title last season, despite scandals and some questionable form in patches. Can the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord capitalize and make this their season to take the title? Read on to learn how to watch 2022–23 Eredivisie live streams securely with a VPN.

Live stream the Eredivisie 2022 for free

Mola

Price: Free

With Mola, viewers in the UK can watch 2022–23 Eredivisie live stream for free—as well as weekly highlights packages on demand. The service also has apps for mobile, and a selection of movies and TV to stream.

Where to watch Eredivisie 22-23 in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland?

Viaplay

Price: 13 EUR/month and up

Holland’s streaming platform Viaplay will live stream 2022–23 Eredivisie games in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. With Viaplay, you can also watch other top football leagues like EPL and the Bundesliga as well as live sports including F1 and darts, plus original series, kids’ content, and Hollywood movies on demand.

Where to watch the 2022–23 Eredivisie in U.S. ?

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month and up

After ESPN+ revealed that the rights weren’t renewed for the new season of 2022/23, various fans canceled their ESPN+ subscription. As a result of the deal being renewed, now is the time to sign up again.

Gol TV

Price: 76 USD/month

Channel: Gol TV

Gol TV plays the 2022–23 Eredivisie and KNVB Cup in the U.S. Gol TV is available via cord-cutting services Fubo and YouTube TV. Free trials are available.

To watch the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup on Gol TV:

Where to watch Dutch Eredivisie highlights?

YouTube

You can watch Eredivisie highlights and more on the official ESPN NL YouTube channel. To watch:

NOS (in Dutch)

Holland’s national broadcaster, NOS, airs the in-depth program NOS Studio Sport Eredivisie three nights a week, with match recaps, player interviews, and much more. NOS is absolutely free and easy to sign up for, just note that the episodes (of course) air in Dutch.

To watch:

Date Event August 5, 2022 – May 28, 2023 2022–23 Eredivisie October 18, 2022 – April 30, 2023 2022–23 KNVB Cup

Top games for 2022–23 Eredivisie season

Date Match May 14, 2023 Groningen vs. Ajax May 14, 2023 Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles May 14, 2023 PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard May 21, 2023 Ajax vs. Utrecht May 21, 2023 PSV vs. Heerenveen May 21, 2023 FC Emmen vs. Feyenoord May 28, 2023 Twente vs. Ajax May 28, 2023 Feyenoord vs. Vitesse May 28, 2023 AZ Alkmaar vs. PSV

When are 2022–23 Dutch Eredivisie matches played?

The 2022–23 Eredivisie season will begin on August 5, 2022, and end on May 28, 2023.

Like every European league, the Dutch Eredivisie has most of its games on the weekends and a few mid-week. Typical match times (in Eastern Time) are:



Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Sundays at 6:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:45 a.m.

Fridays at 2 p.m.

