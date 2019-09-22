Stream the Eredivisie online on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

ESPN+ acquired the U.S. broadcasting rights to the Dutch Eredivisie in a three-year deal that will expire at the end of the 2020/21 season. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 13 USD/month. You can watch the matches with a seven-day free trial.

To watch the Eredivisie on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.

Watch the KNVB Cup live stream on Gol TV

Price: 60 USD/month

Channels: Gol TV

Gol TV picked up the broadcasting rights for the 2020-21 KNVB Cup in the U.S. You can watch the Gol TV stream with fuboTV or YouTube TV. It’s a great way to catch the KNVB Cup as well as Liga MX, top soccer league in Mexico, horse racing, and much more. Free trials is available.

To watch the KNVB Cup on Gol TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to fuboTV (60 USD/month, use the ‘Sports-plus’ add-on for 11 USD/month) or YouTube TV (65 USD/month, use the ‘Sports-plus’ add-on for 11 USD/month) and subscribe. Enjoy your stream!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android or iOS) or the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS) on .

Learn more about watching fuboTV and YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch Dutch Eredivisie highlights and more on YouTube

You can watch Eredivisie highlights and more on the official Fox Sports YouTube channel. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the official Fox Sports YouTube channel. Enjoy highlights!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Date Event September 12, 2020 – May 16, 2021 2020-21 Eredivisie August 29, 2020 – April 18, 2021 2020-21 KNVB Cup

When are 2020/21 Dutch Eredivisie matches played?

The 2020/21 Eredivisie season will begin on September 12, 2020 and end on May 16, 2021.

Like every European league, the Dutch Eredivisie has most of its games on the weekends and a few mid-week. Typical match times (in Eastern Time) are:



Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Sundays at 6:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:45 a.m.

Fridays at 2 p.m.

Also be on the lookout for these big games:

Date and time (EST) Teams January 10, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Ajax vs. PSV Eindhoven January 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Ajax vs. Feyenoord January 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven February 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax March 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord May 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Ajax

Can Ajax win the Eredivisie again?

After winning their first Eredivisie title in six years, Ajax‘s title defense was put on hold by the global pandemic. The season was declared void with the Amsterdam club and AZ Alkmaar level on points, so it’s anyone’s guess how the season would’ve turned out.

Hot on Ajax and AZ’s heels were a resurgent Feyenoord, who threatened the traditional Ajax-PSV duopoly with a third-placed finish in 2018-19.

Can Feyenoord return to the top next season? Ajax’s loss of major talents in recent seasons may just open the door for the Rotterdam club to claim a 16th Eredivisie and return to the Champions League.

Leave your predictions in the comments. And if you want to keep your privacy as secure as Ajax’s backline, set up your VPN now.