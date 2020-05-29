Best VPN for smart TVs and streaming devices
Take back your internet with a risk-free VPN app for smart TVs.
- Built for blazing-fast HD streaming
- Access sites and securely watch video from anywhere
- Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
- Built for blazing-fast HD streaming
- Access sites and securely watch video from anywhere
- Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
One VPN service for all smart TVs
ExpressVPN is compatible with a wide range of smart TVs and streaming devices. Learn more about using ExpressVPN with:
ExpressVPN is also compatible with: LG Smart TVs | Mi Box
How to use a VPN on a smart TV
ExpressVPN has several solutions for all smart TVs. Find the right solution for your smart TV or streaming device
Installing a VPN directly onto the device
Some smart TV systems allow you to install a VPN app directly onto the device, while others may require manual configurations.
Using our MediaStreamer service
Smart TVs that can’t install our app may be able to use MediaStreamer, which masks your location without the privacy of a VPN.
Connecting to a VPN-enabled router
You can also connect your smart TV to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with minimal extra setup.
Why do you need a VPN for your smart TV?
Smart TVs are internet-connected televisions. Although there are many smart TV brands, models, and operating systems, almost all smart TVs have apps that let you watch TV shows and movies from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, all of which can be viewed securely with a VPN.
Change your smart TV’s location with a VPN
Using a VPN service lets you change the apparent location of your smart TV. This makes your apps work as intended no matter where you are in the world. A VPN app for smart TVs can also defeat censorship, encrypt your traffic, and help you avoid bandwidth throttling by your ISP.
Frequently asked questions
What is a smart TV?
A “smart TV” is any television set with an internet connection and access to on-demand streaming media. Samsung uses the term as a brand name for its line of such products (Samsung Smart TV), but many other manufacturers also produce smart TVs.
Does ExpressVPN work on all smart TVs?
The list of smart TV devices is too large to guarantee that all of them will be able to use ExpressVPN directly. Most Android TV devices are able to run ExpressVPN’s VPN app for Android with no issues. Samsung Smart TVs cannot run VPN software, but they can use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service. For specific advice, contact Support or consult our guide to popular devices.
Regardless of the above, however, any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.
Does MediaStreamer offer the same protection as a VPN?
No. MediaStreamer will allow your device to access content that would otherwise be blocked, but it does so without the privacy benefits of tunneling and encryption. To use a smart TV with all the protection of a VPN, connect it to a VPN-enabled router using the ExpressVPN app for routers.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never collects any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user.
Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and game consoles. As many as eight devices can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. And if you install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router, every device connected to that router will be protected, no matter how many you have.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for smart TVs for up to 30 days and get a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.
How do I use a VPN for Netflix on my smart TV?
Using a VPN for Netflix on your smart TV is as simple as:
Then, either:
Installing VPN on your smart TV,
Using our MediaStreamer DNS service, or
Connecting to a VPN-enabled router
Connecting to one of our global VPN servers
Log in to your Netflix account, launch the Netflix app, and stream to your heart’s content!
Can you put a VPN on a smart TV?
Yes! You can directly install a VPN app on compatible smart TVs. Android TVs in particular can use the ExpressVPN app for Android.
For smart TVs that cannot install the ExpressVPN app directly, you can still use ExpressVPN by connecting your smart TV to a VPN-enabled router or using our MediaStreamer DNS service, which can help your device mask its location but does not provide the same privacy protection as a VPN.
Is there a free VPN for smart TVs?
Free VPNs are not recommended for streaming on smart TVs as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
How does a VPN work on your smart TV?
A VPN works on smart TVs by sending your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel that nobody can see into, including hackers, governments, and your internet service provider.
Do I need a VPN for my smart TV?
Using a VPN for your smart TV will help you securely access sites and content from anywhere. In addition to helping you defeat censorship, a VPN will also encrypt your traffic and bypass ISP throttling.
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Why smart TV users love ExpressVPN
I have used numerous VPN’s and did not like that they slowed my streaming down or crashed while I was in the middle of a Amazon purchase. Express is the best and I use it on my Iphone Ipad PC and Fire TV all for one low price.
Apart from the obvious uses like being able to discreetly surf without trading your digital freedom, for me, an English ex pat in the USA this vpn service allows me to watch U.K. tv, the only thing I really miss from home!
Most of the time I am staying outside the US, but I love watching my favorite TV series. Express VPN enables me to do it wherever I am, and I do not have to worry about 'This show is unavailable in your area' information.
Try the risk-free VPN for smart TV
No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for your smart TV with a 30-day money-back guarantee today!