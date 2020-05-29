Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Best VPN for smart TVs and streaming devices

For Samsung, Android, Sony, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and more

Take back your internet with a risk-free VPN app for smart TVs.

  • Built for blazing-fast HD streaming
  • Access sites and securely watch video from anywhere
  • Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Built for blazing-fast HD streaming
  • Access sites and securely watch video from anywhere
  • Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPNView Compatibility
The best VPN for smart TV.

One VPN service for all smart TVs

ExpressVPN is compatible with a wide range of smart TVs and streaming devices. Learn more about using ExpressVPN with:

Samsung logo.
Samsung Smart TV

Apple TV logo.
Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV VPN.
Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick

Roku logo.
Roku

Chromecast logo.
Google Chromecast

Android logo.
Android TV

Nvidia Shield logo.
Nvidia Shield

ExpressVPN is also compatible with: LG Smart TVs | Mi Box

See more supported smart TVs and devices

How to use a VPN on a smart TV

ExpressVPN has several solutions for all smart TVs. Find the right solution for your smart TV or streaming device

Directly install a VPN onto smart TV.

Installing a VPN directly onto the device

Some smart TV systems allow you to install a VPN app directly onto the device, while others may require manual configurations.

Smart TV VPN for using mediastreamer service.

Using our MediaStreamer service

Smart TVs that can’t install our app may be able to use MediaStreamer, which masks your location without the privacy of a VPN.

Connect smart TV to a VPN-enabled router.

Connecting to a VPN-enabled router

You can also connect your smart TV to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with minimal extra setup.

Benefits of using VPN for smart TV.

Why do you need a VPN for your smart TV?

Smart TVs are internet-connected televisions. Although there are many smart TV brands, models, and operating systems, almost all smart TVs have apps that let you watch TV shows and movies from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, all of which can be viewed securely with a VPN.

Get ExpressVPN

Change your smart TV’s location with a VPN

What is a VPN? image.

Using a VPN service lets you change the apparent location of your smart TV. This makes your apps work as intended no matter where you are in the world. A VPN app for smart TVs can also defeat censorship, encrypt your traffic, and help you avoid bandwidth throttling by your ISP.

Frequently asked questions

What is a smart TV?
Does ExpressVPN work on all smart TVs?
Does MediaStreamer offer the same protection as a VPN?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
How do I use a VPN for Netflix on my smart TV?
Can you put a VPN on a smart TV?
Is there a free VPN for smart TVs?
How does a VPN work on your smart TV?
Do I need a VPN for my smart TV?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Stream with no restrictions

Bypass internet censorship, firewalls, and ISP throttling with ExpressVPN.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

VPN for all your devices

Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN

Why smart TV users love ExpressVPN

User BRUCE JOHNSON recommending ExpressVPN for Chromecast.

I have used numerous VPN’s and did not like that they slowed my streaming down or crashed while I was in the middle of a Amazon purchase. Express is the best and I use it on my Iphone Ipad PC and Fire TV all for one low price.

Bruce Johnson
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Apart from the obvious uses like being able to discreetly surf without trading your digital freedom, for me, an English ex pat in the USA this vpn service allows me to watch U.K. tv, the only thing I really miss from home!

Dave Harris
User PIOTR SADOWSKI recommending ExpressVPN for Chromecast.

Most of the time I am staying outside the US, but I love watching my favorite TV series. Express VPN enables me to do it wherever I am, and I do not have to worry about 'This show is unavailable in your area' information.

Piotr Sadowski
Excellent Rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 23040 reviews
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the risk-free VPN for smart TV

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for your smart TV with a 30-day money-back guarantee today!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language