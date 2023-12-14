Following New Zealand’s successful tour of Bangladesh, Najmul Hossain Shanto will now captain the South Asian squad on a white-ball tour of New Zealand. Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand includes three ODI (December 17–17–23, 2o23) and three T20I matches (December 27–31, 2023). Kiwi cricket fans live stream every New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket game live and free on TVNZ+, while Aussie fans can live stream on Kayo Sports.
How to watch New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket live streams
Can I use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket matches from another country?
Where to watch New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket live streams in your country
Watch New Zealand vs. Bangladesh live streams in New Zealand
TVNZ+
Price: Free
Kiwi fans are in luck: local broadcaster TVNZ+ lets you watch all Black Caps men’s and White Ferns women’s cricket matches live and free online—including all six New Zealand vs. Bangladesh men’s cricket matches in December.
Live stream New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket in Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox Cricket
Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option that lets Aussie fans live stream all six matches (all 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is) of Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Foxtel Now
Price: 58 AUD/year (Sports HD pack)
Channel: Foxtel Cricket
Aussie fans can watch every ODI and T20I cricket match of Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand live online by subscribing to Foxtel Now’s Sports HD pack, which includes Foxtel Cricket as well as a host of channels to watch top sports from Australia and the world.
Note: You will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.
New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Sunday, December 17, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh (1st ODI)
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Wednesday, December 20, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh (2nd ODI)
|Saxton Oval, Nelson
|Saturday, December 23, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh (3rd ODI)
|McLean Park, Napier
|Wednesday, December 27, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh (1st T20I)
|McLean Park, Napier
|Friday, December 29, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh (2nd T20I)
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Sunday, December 31, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh (3rd T20I)
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand vs. Bangladesh: Head-to-head record
|Test
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches played
|19
|42
|17
|Bangladesh won
|2
|10
|3
|New Zealand won
|14
|31
|14
FAQ: About New Zealand vs. Bangladesh live streams
How many times has New Zealand beaten Bangladesh?
Of the 78 games the two sides have played across all formats (Test, ODI, and T20I), Bangladesh has beaten New Zealand 15 times (2 Test match wins, 10 ODI, 3 T20I).
Is the 2023 New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket series on TV?
Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand (December 17–31, 2023) will be shown live on TVNZ in New Zealand and on Fox Cricket in Australia.
Where are the venues for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand?
The ODI matches will be played at University Oval (Dunedin) and Saxton Oval (Nelson). McLean Park (Napier) and Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui) will host the T20I matches.
Which team is better: Bangladesh or New Zealand?
Looking at their head-to-head records, New Zealand has often proven themselves to be better than Bangladesh, especially in the longer-format Test cricket. New Zealand has consistently outranked Bangladesh on the world rankings—though both teams usually rank among the world’s top 10 national teams.
Which Bangladeshi player has the most runs against New Zealand?
Tamim Iqbal holds the record for the most runs in Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Test matches.