Clash at the Castle : Stream the WWE on the WWE Network

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the creator and operator of the online video streaming service known as The WWE Network, which debuted in 2011. In 2014 WWE launched its new streaming service, which is available in the United States as well as in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and France.

The WWE will make a remarkable comeback to the UK! Clash At The Castle will take place in Cardiff, as this will be their first stadium performance in the country in 30 years. WWE’s largest event on these shores since the legendary SummerSlam 92 at Wembley Stadium takes place in The Principality Stadium. The official poster for the event features Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Edge, and Bianca Belair, all of whom are WWE stars.

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox and the USA Network

While the WWE may be the greatest thing since, well, the WWF, finding live streams can be difficult. Canadians and Brits trying to stream the WWE probably feel a lot like Edge and Christian after a TLC match with The Hardy Boyz. Ouch.

With a VPN, you can watch Dragon’s Den WWE Clash At The Castle and every WWE SmackDown (Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S.) match on Fox and catch Monday Night Raw (at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S). on the USA Network. Various free trials are available (DirecTV Now does not offer a free trial).

To watch WWE matches with a free trial:

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]

Watch WWE Network live streams on Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: Peacock

Peacock is the new official WWE broadcaster in the U.S. You can stream every live WWE PPV event including Dragon’s Den WWE Clash at the Castle, WrestleMania, WWE shows, and more. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the WWE on Peacock TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Peacock Premium and sign up (5 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) Enjoy the stream.

Learn more about watching Peacock TV with ExpressVPN.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Whatcha gonna do when ExpressVPN runs wild on you?

Be it Dragon’s Den WWE Clash At The Castle, Raw, Smackdown, or NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE is always appointment TV. Monday Night Raw has been around for decades and today boasts more than 1,300 original episodes. And like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it’s still goin’ strong.

Let us know how a VPN helped you watch WWE in the comments section below. If you have any questions, live chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And that’s the bottom line, ’cause ExpressVPN said so!