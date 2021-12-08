Winning on home soil is a special feeling. But when it comes to rivalries, the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup prove that there’s nothing sweeter than beating your neighbors. Think of the historic rivalry between English and French sides and the euphoria in Wales when a Welsh team beats an English team. What happens when an Irish star playing for a French side has an away game in Dublin, Limerick, or Belfast? Rivalries usually reserved for the Six Nations tournament retake center stage with rival European clubs battling it out. That said, the 2022/23 season will introduce South African teams Bulls, Stormers, and Sharks to the Champions Cup, with the Lions and Cheetahs added to the Challenge Cup.

La Rochelle won its first Champions Cup title last year, while fellow French side Lyon won its first Challenge Cup. Can English Premiership side Saracens make a push this year? Or will Top 14 side Montpellier go all the way? Learn how to watch European Champions and Challenge Cup live streams securely with a VPN and catch all the action.

Live stream 2022-23 European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup games with a VPN

You can securely live stream 2022–23 European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup games with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like BT Sport. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch free European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup live streams

ITVX

Price: Free

ITV is showing one Champions Cup match per round in the UK and Ireland—including the big final—for free until the end of the 2023/24 season.

How to Stream ITV

Want to watch rugby on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Viewers in Ireland can use RTÉ Player to tune into one Champions Cup match per round in the UK and Ireland—including the big final—for free until the end of the 2023/24 season.

S4C

Price: Free

Welsh free-to-air S4C Clic has free live streams of all Ospreys’ pool games in the Champions Cup, as well as one match featuring either Cardiff Rugby, Dragons RFC, or the Scarlets in each pool stage of the Challenge Cup until the end of the 2023–24 season.

France TV

Price: Free

France TV broadcasts are free, however, note that the stream is in French, and only select matches will be streamed live. Check the official schedule for more information.

Watch on France TV

Where to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup

BT Sport

Price: 25 GBP/month

BT Sport has exclusive rights to both the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland and will show all 48 live games from the pool stage of the 2022/23 Champions Cup. With the monthly pass, you can live stream all the action without a contract or TV box.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month and up

NBC holds broadcasting rights for the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in the U.S. and will show the games live on their streaming service Peacock Premium. A seven-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.

Watch European Rugby Champions Cup highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights, news, interviews, practices, and previews on the official Heineken Champions Cup YouTube channel.

2022–23 European Champions Cup schedule

Date Event December 9–11, 2022 Round 1 December 16–18, 2022 Round 2 January 13–15, 2023 Round 3 January 20–22, 2023 Round 4 April 1–2, 2023 Round of 16 April 7–9, 2023 Quarterfinals April 28–30, 2023 Semifinals May 20, 2023 Final

2022–23 European Challenge Cup schedule

Date Event December 9–11, 2022 Round 1 December 16–18, 2022 Round 2 January 13–15, 2023 Round 3 January 20–22, 2023 Round 4 April 1–2, 2023 Round of 16 April 7–9, 2023 Quarterfinals April 28–30, 2023 Semifinals May 19, 2023 Final

Who are the favorites for the 2022–23 European Cups?

La Rochelle won its first Champions Cup, though Ireland’s Leinster and French side Toulouse are many of the bookies’ favorites. Toulon is among the favorites for the Challenge Cup title, boosted by Fijian wing Waisea Nayacalevu and former La Rochelle fly-half Ihaia West.