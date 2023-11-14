New Caledonia looks to dominate the Pacific Games once again when the action kicks off in the Solomon Islands on Sunday, November 19. Top athletes will compete in 24 sports, ranging from basketball and boxing to netball, sailing, and table tennis.

On this page you’ll find information on how to stream the 2023 Pacific Games with ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2023 Pacific Games online

You can watch the 2023 Pacific Games safely and securely with ExpressVPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussies can connect to a server in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth to stream the free live coverage on SBS. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like SBS, and find the event you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Can I use a VPN to stream the 2023 Pacific Games from another country?

Some users watch the 2023 Pacific Games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the 2023 Pacific Games

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Pacific Games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an event. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch the 2023 Pacific Games online

Watch the Pacific Games in Australia

SBS

Price: Free

Aussies can watch the 2023 Pacific Games live and free on SBS On Demand. SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand will deliver 10 hours of live sport each day following the opening ceremony. Additionally, Australian viewers can turn to SBS and Viceland for 60-minute highlight shows.

Watch SBS With a VPN

Additional broadcasters may be added closer to the event.

2023 Pacific Games schedule

The 2023 Pacific Games officially begin on Sunday, November 19, although five events—basketball, football, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball—will have event competitions from September 17-18. You can track the entire schedule on the Pacific Games’ website.

What sports are played in the Pacific Games?

Sport Archery Football Rugby league nines Touch rugby Athletics Golf Rugby sevens Triathlon Basketball Judo Sailing Volleyball 3×3 basketball Karate Swimming Beach volleyball Bodybuilding Netball Table tennis Weightlifitng Boxing Outrigger canoeing Taekwondo Field hockey Powerlifting Tennis

Where is the 2023 Pacific Games?

The 2023 Pacific Games will take place in the Solomon Islands from November 19 through December 2, 2023. This year’s event marks the first time the Solomon Islands are hosting the Pacific Games.

Countries in the 2023 Pacific Games

As of November 14, 2023, the following countries are expected to participate in the 2023 Pacific Games.

American Samoa Australia Cook Islands Federated States of Micronesia Fiji Guam Kiribati Marshall Islands Nauru New Caledonia New Zealand Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Palau Papua New Guinea Samoa Solomon Islands (Host) Tahiti Tokelau Tonga Tuvalu Vanuatu Wallis and Futuna

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.