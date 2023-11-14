New Caledonia looks to dominate the Pacific Games once again when the action kicks off in the Solomon Islands on Sunday, November 19. Top athletes will compete in 24 sports, ranging from basketball and boxing to netball, sailing, and table tennis.
On this page you’ll find information on how to stream the 2023 Pacific Games with ExpressVPN.
How to watch the 2023 Pacific Games online
You can watch the 2023 Pacific Games safely and securely with ExpressVPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussies can connect to a server in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth to stream the free live coverage on SBS.
- Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like SBS, and find the event you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to stream the 2023 Pacific Games from another country?
Some users watch the 2023 Pacific Games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the 2023 Pacific Games
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Pacific Games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an event. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the 2023 Pacific Games online
Watch the Pacific Games in Australia
SBS
Price: Free
Aussies can watch the 2023 Pacific Games live and free on SBS On Demand. SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand will deliver 10 hours of live sport each day following the opening ceremony. Additionally, Australian viewers can turn to SBS and Viceland for 60-minute highlight shows.
Additional broadcasters may be added closer to the event.
2023 Pacific Games schedule
The 2023 Pacific Games officially begin on Sunday, November 19, although five events—basketball, football, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball—will have event competitions from September 17-18. You can track the entire schedule on the Pacific Games’ website.
What sports are played in the Pacific Games?
|Sport
|Archery
|Football
|Rugby league nines
|Touch rugby
|Athletics
|Golf
|Rugby sevens
|Triathlon
|Basketball
|Judo
|Sailing
|Volleyball
|3×3 basketball
|Karate
|Swimming
|Beach volleyball
|Bodybuilding
|Netball
|Table tennis
|Weightlifitng
|Boxing
|Outrigger canoeing
|Taekwondo
|Field hockey
|Powerlifting
|Tennis
Where is the 2023 Pacific Games?
The 2023 Pacific Games will take place in the Solomon Islands from November 19 through December 2, 2023. This year’s event marks the first time the Solomon Islands are hosting the Pacific Games.
Countries in the 2023 Pacific Games
As of November 14, 2023, the following countries are expected to participate in the 2023 Pacific Games.
|American Samoa
|Australia
|Cook Islands
|Federated States of Micronesia
|Fiji
|Guam
|Kiribati
|Marshall Islands
|Nauru
|New Caledonia
|New Zealand
|Niue
|Norfolk Island
|Northern Mariana Islands
|Palau
|Papua New Guinea
|Samoa
|Solomon Islands (Host)
|Tahiti
|Tokelau
|Tonga
|Tuvalu
|Vanuatu
|Wallis and Futuna
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.