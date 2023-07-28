Home Stream Sports Netball World Cup Watch Netball World Cup in New Zealand

Live stream the 2023 Netball World Cup in New Zealand

Updated: July 28, 2023

Watch Gina Crampton and the Silver Ferns in the Netball World Cup with ExpressVPN!

The New Zealand Silver Ferns look to repeat as champions when the 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off on Friday, July 28. New Zealand knocked off the rival Australia Diamonds in the final four years ago for the Silver Ferns’ first title since 2003. Can Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Gina Crampton guide the Silver Ferns to another title, or are they destined to lose to Australia once again? If you reside in New Zealand and have an interest in Netball, you have the opportunity to catch all the games on BBC and Kayo Sports for free with a VPN.

Even if you can’t make it to Cape Town to watch your favorite netball team, ExpressVPN has you covered! Learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Netball World Cup with a VPN.

  
Date
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 – Sun, Aug 6, 2023
No. of teams16 teams (2023)
Most recent champion(s)New Zealand; (5th title)
Most titlesAustralia (11 titles)

How to watch the 2023 Netball World Cup for free in New Zealand

United Kingdom viewers can comfortably watch the 2023 Netball World Cup in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a UK server location that matches the service you want to watch.
  3. Connect to BBC iPlayer or Sky NZ.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man

The BBC holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Netball World Cup in select regions, including the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Beginning on July 31 (the tournament’s fourth day), you can catch every Netball World Cup match live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream your favorite events!

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Sky NZ

Country: New Zealand

Price: Free (select games)

Sky New Zealand will broadcast select 2023 Netball World Cup matches, including all Silver Ferns games, for free. Sky NZ offers a variety of features that make watching sports more enjoyable, such as multi-screen viewing and catch-up TV. Subscriptions start at 45 NZD (28 USD). 

Where else can I watch the 2023 Netball World Cup in New Zealand?

Prime

Country: New Zealand 

Price: 8 NZD (5 USD)

Prime TV (not to be confused with Amazon Prime) will air all New Zealand matches, along with the bronze medal match, the semi-finals, and the final. Prime also allows you to stream matches on up to three devices at the same time.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Sky Sports UK

Country: United Kingdom

Price: 35 GBP/month

You can catch live streams of the 2023 Netball World Cup on Sky Sports. However, specialized equipment is required. You must also provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Please note the Sky Sports YouTube channel will also have one free game available per day.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Foxtel

Price: 62 AUD/month

You can watch every 2023 Netball World Cup match in Australia on Foxtel, which also offers a bundle that includes live TV and on-demand content. Note that you will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Kayo

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Kayo Sports will air every Netball World Cup match in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to purchase the event on Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Watch the 2023 Netball World Cup with Netball Pass in New Zealand

Netball Pass will air every match of the 2023 Netball World Cup, with prices for individual matches starting at 5 GBP. However, on-demand content will be free and available 30 minutes after the match in countries where broadcast rights have not been sold on an exclusive basis, such as Spain and Belgium. All other countries must wait 48 hours. You can find the complete list of countries here.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 Netball World Cup schedule

Make sure you don’t miss a single 2023 Netball World Cup match by checking out our full schedule below!

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
New Zealand vs. Trinidad & TobagoJuly 289 a.m.3 a.m.
Tonga vs. FijiJuly 289 a.m.3 a.m.
Australia vs. ZimbabweJuly 2811 a.m.5 a.m.
Uganda vs. SingaporeJuly 2811 a.m.5 a.m.
South Africa vs. WalesJuly 286 p.m.12 p.m.
Jamaica vs. Sri LankaJuly 286 p.m.12 p.m.
England vs. BarbadosJuly 288 p.m.2 p.m.
Malawi vs. ScotlandJuly 288 p.m.2 p.m.
New Zealand vs. UgandaJuly 299 a.m.3 a.m.
Zimbabwe vs. FijiJuly 299 a.m.3 a.m.
Australia vs. TongaJuly 2911 a.m.5 a.m.
Jamaica vs. WalesJuly 2911 a.m.5 a.m.
Scotland vs. BarbadosJuly 296 p.m.12 p.m.
South Africa vs. Sri LankaJuly 296 p.m.12 p.m.
England vs. Malawi July 298 p.m.2 p.m.
Trinidad & Tobago vs. SingaporeJuly 298 p.m.2 p.m.
Australia vs. FijiJuly 309 a.m.3 a.m.
Wales vs. Sri LankaJuly 309 a.m.3 a.m.
New Zealand vs. SingaporeJuly 3011 a.m.5 a.m.
Malawi vs. BarbadosJuly 3011 a.m.5 a.m.
England vs. ScotlandJuly 306 p.m.12 p.m.
Uganda vs. Trinidad & TobagoJuly 306 p.m.12 p.m.
Jamaica vs. South AfricaJuly 308 p.m.2 p.m.
Tonga vs. ZimbabweJuly 308 p.m.2 p.m.
11th/12th placing matchAugust 59 a.m.3 a.m.
Semi-Final 1August 511 a.m.5 a.m.
Semi-Final 2August 54 p.m.10 a.m.
9th/10th placing matchAugust 56 p.m.12 p.m.
7th/8th placing matchAugust 69 a.m.3 a.m.
5th/6th placing matchAugust 611 a.m.5 a.m.
Bronze medal matchAugust 64 p.m.10 a.m.
Netball World Cup finalAugust 66 p.m.12 p.m.

Where will the 2023 Netball World Cup be?

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 to August 6. This will be the first time that the tournament has been held in Africa, and all matches will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

FAQ: About the 2023 Netball World Cup

