Team Canada looks to continue its dominance when the 2023 Spengler Cup begins Tuesday, December 26, in Davos, Switzerland. Travis Green‘s squad owns 15 Spengler Cup victories, the most of any team ever to take the ice. Can Team Canada win for the first time since 2019, or will another group etch their names into the record books?

How to watch the 2023 Spengler Cup

Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American hockey fans can connect to a server in the U.S. to watch a free live stream on YouTube Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch. Enjoy the hockey!

Can I use a VPN to watch the Spengler Cup from another country?

Some users watch the Spengler Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Watch the 2023 Spengler Cup on YouTube

Price: Free

Country: Worldwide

Viewers in countries with YouTube, such as the United States or Canada, can watch every Spengler Cup hockey match for free on the event’s official YouTube channel.

Where to watch the 2023 Spengler Cup in your country

Watch the 2023 Spengler Cup in the United Kingdom

Viaplay

Price: From 16 EUR/month

Country: United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

Hockey fans living in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland can live stream the 2023 Spengler Cup through Viaplay, the European online streaming service.

Watch the 2023 Spengler Cup in Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

TSN will air the 2023 Spengler Cup. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).

When will the 2023 Spengler Cup start?

The 2023 Spengler Cup begins Tuesday, December 26, and ends Sunday, December 31.

2023 Spengler Cup schedule

Who will win the 2023 Spengler Cup? You can find the complete schedule below.

Date and time Game Tuesday, December 26, 2:10 p.m. local time / 8:10 a.m. ET HC Ambrì-Piotta vs. HC Dynamo Pardubice Tuesday, December 26, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET Frölunda HC vs. Team Canada Wednesday, December 27, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET KalPa vs. HC Ambrì-Piotta/HC Dynamo Pardubice loser Wednesday, December 27, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET HC Davos vs. Frölunda HC/Team Canada loser Thursday, December 28, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET HC Ambrì-Piotta/HC Dynamo Pardubice winner vs. KalPa Thursday, December 28, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET Frölunda HC/Team Canada winner vs. HC Davos Friday, December 29, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET TBD (Pre-semifinals) Friday, December 29, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET TBD (Pre-semifinals) Saturday, December 30, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET TBD (Semifinals) Saturday, December 30, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET TBD (Semifinals) Sunday, December 31, 12:10 p.m. local time / 6:10 a.m. ET TBD (Finals)

Who plays in the 2023 Spengler Cup?

The 2023 Spengler Cup features six teams, including perennial powerhouse Canada.

Team Spengler Cup titles Team Canada 16 HC Davos (Host in 2023) 15 KalPa 1 Frölunda HC 0 HC Ambrì-Piotta 1 HC Dynamo Pardubice 0

Recent Spengler Cup winners

Canada has dominated the Spengler Cup in recent years. Will their luck continue in 2023? Here’s a complete list of Spengler Cup winners dating back to 2013:

Year Winner 2013 Genève-Servette HC 2014 Genève-Servette HC 2015 Team Canada 2016 Team Canada 2017 Team Canada 2018 KalPa Kuopio 2019 Team Canada 2020 N/A (event not held because of pandemic) 2021 N/A (event not held because of pandemic) 2022 HC Ambrì-Piotta

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.