Team Canada looks to continue its dominance when the 2023 Spengler Cup begins Tuesday, December 26, in Davos, Switzerland. Travis Green‘s squad owns 15 Spengler Cup victories, the most of any team ever to take the ice. Can Team Canada win for the first time since 2019, or will another group etch their names into the record books?
How to watch the 2023 Spengler Cup
Can I use a VPN to watch the Spengler Cup from another country?
Some users watch the Spengler Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Watch the 2023 Spengler Cup on YouTube
Price: Free
Country: Worldwide
Viewers in countries with YouTube, such as the United States or Canada, can watch every Spengler Cup hockey match for free on the event’s official YouTube channel.
Where to watch the 2023 Spengler Cup in your country
Watch the 2023 Spengler Cup in the United Kingdom
Viaplay
Price: From 16 EUR/month
Country: United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland
Hockey fans living in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland can live stream the 2023 Spengler Cup through Viaplay, the European online streaming service.
Watch the 2023 Spengler Cup in Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
TSN will air the 2023 Spengler Cup. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).
When will the 2023 Spengler Cup start?
The 2023 Spengler Cup begins Tuesday, December 26, and ends Sunday, December 31.
2023 Spengler Cup schedule
Who will win the 2023 Spengler Cup? You can find the complete schedule below.
|Date and time
|Game
|Tuesday, December 26, 2:10 p.m. local time / 8:10 a.m. ET
|HC Ambrì-Piotta vs. HC Dynamo Pardubice
|Tuesday, December 26, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET
|Frölunda HC vs. Team Canada
|Wednesday, December 27, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET
|KalPa vs. HC Ambrì-Piotta/HC Dynamo Pardubice loser
|Wednesday, December 27, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET
|HC Davos vs. Frölunda HC/Team Canada loser
|Thursday, December 28, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET
|HC Ambrì-Piotta/HC Dynamo Pardubice winner vs. KalPa
|Thursday, December 28, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET
|Frölunda HC/Team Canada winner vs. HC Davos
|Friday, December 29, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET
|TBD (Pre-semifinals)
|Friday, December 29, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET
|TBD (Pre-semifinals)
|Saturday, December 30, 3:10 p.m. local time / 9:10 a.m. ET
|TBD (Semifinals)
|Saturday, December 30, 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET
|TBD (Semifinals)
|Sunday, December 31, 12:10 p.m. local time / 6:10 a.m. ET
|TBD (Finals)
Who plays in the 2023 Spengler Cup?
The 2023 Spengler Cup features six teams, including perennial powerhouse Canada.
|Team
|Spengler Cup titles
|Team Canada
|16
|HC Davos (Host in 2023)
|15
|KalPa
|1
|Frölunda HC
|0
|HC Ambrì-Piotta
|1
|HC Dynamo Pardubice
|0
Recent Spengler Cup winners
Canada has dominated the Spengler Cup in recent years. Will their luck continue in 2023? Here’s a complete list of Spengler Cup winners dating back to 2013:
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Genève-Servette HC
|2014
|Genève-Servette HC
|2015
|Team Canada
|2016
|Team Canada
|2017
|Team Canada
|2018
|KalPa Kuopio
|2019
|Team Canada
|2020
|N/A (event not held because of pandemic)
|2021
|N/A (event not held because of pandemic)
|2022
|HC Ambrì-Piotta
FAQ: About Spengler Cup live streams
Who is broadcasting the Spengler Cup?
You can catch free live streams of the Spengler Cup on YouTube. Additionally, Viaplay will air the Spengler Cup in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Canadian viewers can tune into the Spengler Cup on TSN.
Can I watch the Spengler Cup with Amazon Prime?
No, you cannot watch the 2023 Spengler Cup on Amazon Prime or Prime Video.
Will the Spengler Cup be on TV?
Yes, the Spengler Cup will air on TV in certain countries. For example, TSN will air the Spengler Cup in Canada.
Can I watch the Spengler Cup for free?
Yes, you can watch the Spengler Cup for free on YouTube.
