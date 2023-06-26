Home Stream Sports Football 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's World Cup: Germany

After the German national team lost the European Championship 2022 to England narrowly in overtime, the pride and hype still prevail. The anticipation (and ratings) for the 2023 World Cup are high, as the German team under the leadership of coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg goes into the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all! Drawn with Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea in Group H, a spot in the round of 16 should be feasible.

Can the German team make history and win the World Cup for the third time? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!

Where to watch the German Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every Germany Women’s World Cup match with English commentary, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following these instructions:

How to watch the Germany Women’s World Cup team in German

If you are looking to watch German commentary, the public networks ARD and ZDF are your choice. The two broadcasters will show all 64 games together! Get a piece of the action by following these instructions:

Preliminary Germany Women’s World Cup 2023 roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperAnn-Katrin BergerFC Chelsea (ENG)326
GoalkeeperMerle FrohmsVfL Wolfsburg (GER)2838
GoalkeeperStina JohannesEintracht Frankfurt (GER)230
GoalkeeperEna MahmutovicMSV Duisburg (GER)190
DefenderSara DoorsounEintracht Frankfurt (GER)3144
DefenderMarina HegeringVfL Wolfsburg (GER)3327
DefenderKathrin-Julia HendrichVfL Wolfsburg (GER)3157
DefenderCarolin SimonFC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)3021
DefenderSophia KleinherneEintracht Frankfurt (GER)2326
DefenderFelicitas RauchVfL Wolfsburg (GER)2732
DefenderSarai LinderTSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)231
MidfielderJule BrandVfL Wolfsburg (GER)2030
MidfielderMelanie LeupolzFC Chelsea (ENG)2976
MidfielderSara DäbritzOlympique Lyon (FRA)2895
MidfielderPaulina Kate KrumbiegelTSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)227
MidfielderLena LattweinVfL Wolfsburg (GER)2328
MidfielderChantal HagelTSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)248
MidfielderSydney LohmannFC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)2321
MidfielderLina MagullFC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)2871
MidfielderJanina MingeSC Freiburg e. V. (GER)241
MidfielderLena Sophie OberdorfVfL Wolfsburg (GER)2137
ForwardSvenja HuthVfL Wolfsburg (GER)3279
ForwardNicole AnyomiEintracht Frankfurt (GER)2315
ForwardLaura FreigangEintracht Frankfurt (GER)2519
ForwardKlara BühlFC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)2234
ForwardTabea SellnerVfL Wolfsburg (GER)2624
ForwardLea SchüllerFC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)2646
ForwardMelissa KosslerTSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)230
ForwardCarlotta WamserEintracht Frankfurt (GER)190
ForwardAlexandra PoppVfL Wolfsburg (GER)32127

Star players on the 2023 German women’s world cup team

The German national team draws strengths from a well-developed infrastructure, providing a steady stream of talented players. A proven track record of winning the UEFA Women’s European Championships and FIFA Women’s World Cups solidifies their top contender position. Among their stars, Alexandra Popp of VfL Wolfsburg has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance for the German national team. She is an influential figure both in their attacking play and as a leading female football role model, winning her the 2022 title “Personality of the Year in German football.” But also up-and-coming talents, such as the 20-year-old forward Jule Brand of VfL Wolfsburg or Lena Oberdorf will leave their mark.

Who is the German team’s head coach?

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg took charge of the team in 2018, succeeding Steffi Jones. She had a successful career as a midfielder, representing Germany and winning the 1989 UEFA Women’s Euro 1989 and the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Germany Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (local)Time (ET)Time (CEST)Stadium
Jul 24, 2023Germany vs. Morocco6:30 p.m.4.30 a.m.10:30 a.m.Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
Jul 30, 2023Germany vs. Colombia7:30 p.m.5.30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.Allianz Stadium
Aug 3, 2023South Korea vs. Germany8 p.m.6 a.m.12 p.m.Suncorp Stadium

Germany Women’s World Cup team odds

Although the United States women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the highest odds of winning it all; Germany isn’t far behind! Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
France+1100
Australia+1000
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
New Zealand+16000
Haiti+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Panama+43000

