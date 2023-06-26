After the German national team lost the European Championship 2022 to England narrowly in overtime, the pride and hype still prevail. The anticipation (and ratings) for the 2023 World Cup are high, as the German team under the leadership of coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg goes into the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all! Drawn with Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea in Group H, a spot in the round of 16 should be feasible.
Can the German team make history and win the World Cup for the third time?
Where to watch the German Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere
If you want to watch every Germany Women's World Cup match with English commentary, the BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free.
How to watch the Germany Women’s World Cup team in German
If you are looking to watch German commentary, the public networks ARD and ZDF are your choice. The two broadcasters will show all 64 games together!
Preliminary Germany Women’s World Cup 2023 roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|Goalkeeper
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|FC Chelsea (ENG)
|32
|6
|Goalkeeper
|Merle Frohms
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|28
|38
|Goalkeeper
|Stina Johannes
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|23
|0
|Goalkeeper
|Ena Mahmutovic
|MSV Duisburg (GER)
|19
|0
|Defender
|Sara Doorsoun
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|31
|44
|Defender
|Marina Hegering
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|33
|27
|Defender
|Kathrin-Julia Hendrich
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|31
|57
|Defender
|Carolin Simon
|FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)
|30
|21
|Defender
|Sophia Kleinherne
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|23
|26
|Defender
|Felicitas Rauch
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|27
|32
|Defender
|Sarai Linder
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)
|23
|1
|Midfielder
|Jule Brand
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|20
|30
|Midfielder
|Melanie Leupolz
|FC Chelsea (ENG)
|29
|76
|Midfielder
|Sara Däbritz
|Olympique Lyon (FRA)
|28
|95
|Midfielder
|Paulina Kate Krumbiegel
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)
|22
|7
|Midfielder
|Lena Lattwein
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|23
|28
|Midfielder
|Chantal Hagel
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)
|24
|8
|Midfielder
|Sydney Lohmann
|FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)
|23
|21
|Midfielder
|Lina Magull
|FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)
|28
|71
|Midfielder
|Janina Minge
|SC Freiburg e. V. (GER)
|24
|1
|Midfielder
|Lena Sophie Oberdorf
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|21
|37
|Forward
|Svenja Huth
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|32
|79
|Forward
|Nicole Anyomi
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|23
|15
|Forward
|Laura Freigang
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|25
|19
|Forward
|Klara Bühl
|FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)
|22
|34
|Forward
|Tabea Sellner
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|26
|24
|Forward
|Lea Schüller
|FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER)
|26
|46
|Forward
|Melissa Kossler
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER)
|23
|0
|Forward
|Carlotta Wamser
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|19
|0
|Forward
|Alexandra Popp
|VfL Wolfsburg (GER)
|32
|127
Star players on the 2023 German women’s world cup team
The German national team draws strengths from a well-developed infrastructure, providing a steady stream of talented players. A proven track record of winning the UEFA Women’s European Championships and FIFA Women’s World Cups solidifies their top contender position. Among their stars, Alexandra Popp of VfL Wolfsburg has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance for the German national team. She is an influential figure both in their attacking play and as a leading female football role model, winning her the 2022 title “Personality of the Year in German football.” But also up-and-coming talents, such as the 20-year-old forward Jule Brand of VfL Wolfsburg or Lena Oberdorf will leave their mark.
Who is the German team’s head coach?
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg took charge of the team in 2018, succeeding Steffi Jones. She had a successful career as a midfielder, representing Germany and winning the 1989 UEFA Women’s Euro 1989 and the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Germany Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|Time (CEST)
|Stadium
|Jul 24, 2023
|Germany vs. Morocco
|6:30 p.m.
|4.30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
|Jul 30, 2023
|Germany vs. Colombia
|7:30 p.m.
|5.30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.
|Allianz Stadium
|Aug 3, 2023
|South Korea vs. Germany
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|12 p.m.
|Suncorp Stadium
Germany Women’s World Cup team odds
Although the United States women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the highest odds of winning it all; Germany isn’t far behind! Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|France
|+1100
|Australia
|+1000
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|New Zealand
|+16000
|Haiti
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
FAQ: About the 2023 Germany Women’s World Cup team
When did the Germany team last win the World Cup?
Germany last won the Women’s World Cup in 2007 in China.
How many times has Germany won the Women’s World Cup?
Germany won the Women’s World Cup two times. 2003 as the host nation and 2007 in China.
How many times has Germany’s team been in the World Cup?
Germany participated in the Women’s World Cup nine times, reaching the quarterfinals five times (1991, 1995, 1999, 2011, 2019), fourth place in 2015 and won the tournament in 2003 and 2007.
How is Germany good at football?
The German Women’s National Team is the second most successful squad in international competitions, only to be outranked by the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT). Winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice (2003, 2007) they have also been crowned European champions a record eight times (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013).
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
