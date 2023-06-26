After the German national team lost the European Championship 2022 to England narrowly in overtime, the pride and hype still prevail. The anticipation (and ratings) for the 2023 World Cup are high, as the German team under the leadership of coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg goes into the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all! Drawn with Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea in Group H, a spot in the round of 16 should be feasible.

Can the German team make history and win the World Cup for the third time? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!

Where to watch the German Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every Germany Women’s World Cup match with English commentary, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following these instructions:

How to watch the Germany Women’s World Cup team in German

If you are looking to watch German commentary, the public networks ARD and ZDF are your choice. The two broadcasters will show all 64 games together! Get a piece of the action by following these instructions:

Preliminary Germany Women’s World Cup 2023 roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger FC Chelsea (ENG) 32 6 Goalkeeper Merle Frohms VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 28 38 Goalkeeper Stina Johannes Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 23 0 Goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic MSV Duisburg (GER) 19 0 Defender Sara Doorsoun Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 31 44 Defender Marina Hegering VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 33 27 Defender Kathrin-Julia Hendrich VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 31 57 Defender Carolin Simon FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER) 30 21 Defender Sophia Kleinherne Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 23 26 Defender Felicitas Rauch VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 27 32 Defender Sarai Linder TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER) 23 1 Midfielder Jule Brand VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 20 30 Midfielder Melanie Leupolz FC Chelsea (ENG) 29 76 Midfielder Sara Däbritz Olympique Lyon (FRA) 28 95 Midfielder Paulina Kate Krumbiegel TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER) 22 7 Midfielder Lena Lattwein VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 23 28 Midfielder Chantal Hagel TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER) 24 8 Midfielder Sydney Lohmann FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER) 23 21 Midfielder Lina Magull FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER) 28 71 Midfielder Janina Minge SC Freiburg e. V. (GER) 24 1 Midfielder Lena Sophie Oberdorf VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 21 37 Forward Svenja Huth VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 32 79 Forward Nicole Anyomi Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 23 15 Forward Laura Freigang Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 25 19 Forward Klara Bühl FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER) 22 34 Forward Tabea Sellner VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 26 24 Forward Lea Schüller FC Bayern Munich e. V. (GER) 26 46 Forward Melissa Kossler TSG 1899 Hoffenheim e. V. (GER) 23 0 Forward Carlotta Wamser Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 19 0 Forward Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg (GER) 32 127

Star players on the 2023 German women’s world cup team

The German national team draws strengths from a well-developed infrastructure, providing a steady stream of talented players. A proven track record of winning the UEFA Women’s European Championships and FIFA Women’s World Cups solidifies their top contender position. Among their stars, Alexandra Popp of VfL Wolfsburg has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance for the German national team. She is an influential figure both in their attacking play and as a leading female football role model, winning her the 2022 title “Personality of the Year in German football.” But also up-and-coming talents, such as the 20-year-old forward Jule Brand of VfL Wolfsburg or Lena Oberdorf will leave their mark.

Who is the German team’s head coach?

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg took charge of the team in 2018, succeeding Steffi Jones. She had a successful career as a midfielder, representing Germany and winning the 1989 UEFA Women’s Euro 1989 and the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Germany Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Time (CEST) Stadium Jul 24, 2023 Germany vs. Morocco 6:30 p.m. 4.30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Jul 30, 2023 Germany vs. Colombia 7:30 p.m. 5.30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Allianz Stadium Aug 3, 2023 South Korea vs. Germany 8 p.m. 6 a.m. 12 p.m. Suncorp Stadium

Germany Women’s World Cup team odds

Although the United States women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the highest odds of winning it all; Germany isn’t far behind! Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 France +1100 Australia +1000 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 New Zealand +16000 Haiti +16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Panama +43000

