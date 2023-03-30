Home Stream Sports Cricket IPL IPL Cricket: Watch in the U.S.

How to watch IPL cricket 2023 in the U.S.

Updated: March 31, 2023

Securely stream every game of the T20 season!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a fan favorite of lovers of the fast-paced twenty-overs (T20) format—and the season runs March 31–May 28, 2023! To watch IPL cricket in the U.S., the price plans from local providers can set you back as much as 20 USD/month! For just the price of a VPN, catch all the action and live stream IPL matches cheaper and more securely in the U.S. with a VPN!

DateMarch 31–May 28, 2023
Cricket formatTwenty20 (T20)
CountryIndia
Tournament format
Group stage and playoffs
Matches74

How to watch an IPL 2023 live stream online in the United States

You can securely watch IPL live streams in the U.S. with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Indian broadcast, connect to a virtual India server.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like JioCinema or ITV, and find the event you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best cricket streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

JioCinema

Price: Free
Country: India

Reliance Jio is offering a free IPL live stream of every IPL cricket match in the 2023 season—including the opening match between Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings (March 31, 2023)—in 4K resolution on its JioCinema app. Users can switch between multiple camera angles, check live scores, stats, and even heat maps of IPL games on their phones and devices. Games can be streamed in 12 different languages (including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri).

Note: You will need an Indian phone number in order to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

ITV

Price: Free
Country: UK

Public broadcaster ITV will show 16 Indian Premier League (IPL) games from the regular season every year until the end of the 2027 season. Fans in the UK can watch a free IPL live stream through the ITVX site and mobile apps. Check the broadcaster’s schedule to see when the games are playing.

Note: You will need a valid UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA) to sign up for a free ITVX account.

How to Stream ITV

Sling and Willow TV

Price: 20 USD/month and up
Channel: Willow TV and Willow TV Extra
Country: United States and Canada

A great way to watch IPL live in the U.S. is Sling TV, which offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year). Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to the IPL cricket. Sling TV is an app-based TV streaming service that allows you to watch live TV and on-demand content over the internet, across your devices. You can even score a three-day free trial with Sling TV via mobile apps! 

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Yupp TV

Price: 10 USD/month, 60 USD/six months, or 100 USD/year
Countries: India, United States

Yupp TV is a popular subscription streaming service for South Asian movies and TV, with a massive content library with thousands of hours of viewing. YuppTV has also secured the rights to stream the IPL for a fifth consecutive year, meaning it’s a fantastic option to watch the games live for viewers in over 90 countries, including the U.S. (as well as Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, and much of Europe, Central & South America, and Southeast Asia). You can also stream Yupp TV across your iOS and Android devices, in your web browser, or on your smart TV. Yupp TV offers a 14-day free trial.

Get ExpressVPN

DAZN

Price: 10 GBP/month (monthly plan), 20 GBP for “flexible month”, or 100 GBP/year (annual plan)

Country: UK

DAZN will show every IPL game from the 2023 season through to the end of the 2027 season. Fans in the UK can watch IPL live streams—from the league stage to the playoffs and final—on its site or through its mobile apps.

Note: You need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to DAZN. If you don’t have one, subscribe using PayPal instead.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all 74 games of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular IPL cricket match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all 74 Indian Premier League (IPL) games during the 2023 season—as well as the semi-finals and final on May 28, 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky With a VPN

IPL 2023 schedule/fixtures

DateTime (IST)MatchVenue
March 31, 20237:30 p.m.Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super KingsNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
April 1, 20233:30 p.m.Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight RidersPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
April 1, 20237:30 p.m.Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi CapitalsBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
April 2, 20233:30 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan RoyalsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
April 2, 20237:30 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai IndiansM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 3, 20237:30 p.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Lucknow Super GiantsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
April 4, 20237:30 p.m.Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat TitansArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
April 5, 20237:30 p.m.Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab KingsBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
April 6, 20237:30 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreEden Gardens, Kolkata
April 7 20237:30 p.m.Lucknow Super Giants vs. Sunrisers HyderabadBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
April 8, 20233:30 p.m.Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi CapitalsBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
April 8, 20237:30 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super KingsWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 9, 20233:30 p.m.Gujarat Titans vs. Kolkata Knight RidersNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
April 9, 20237:30 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab KingsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
April 10, 20237:30 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super GiantsM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 11, 20237:30 p.m.Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai IndiansArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
April 12, 20237:30 p.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan RoyalsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
April 13, 20237:30 p.m.Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat TitansPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
April 14, 20237:30 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers HyderabadEden Gardens, Kolkata
April 15, 20233:30 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi CapitalsM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 15, 20237:30 p.m.Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab KingsBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
April 16, 20233:30 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight RidersWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 16, 20237:30 p.m.Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan RoyalsNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
April 17, 20237:30 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super KingsM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 18, 20237:30 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai IndiansRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
April 19, 20237:30 p.m.Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super GiantsSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
April 20, 20233:30 p.m.Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers BangalorePunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
April 20, 20237:30 p.m.Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight RidersArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
April 21, 20237:30 p.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers HyderabadMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
April 22, 20233:30 p.m.Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat TitansBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
April 22, 20237:30 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab KingsWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 23, 20233:30 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan RoyalsM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 23, 20237:30 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super KingsEden Gardens, Kolkata
April 24, 20237:30 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi CapitalsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
April 25, 20237:30 p.m.Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai IndiansNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
April 26, 20237:30 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight RidersM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 27, 20237:30 p.m.Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super KingsSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
April 28, 20237:30 p.m.Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super GiantsPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
April 29, 20233:30 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat TitansEden Gardens, Kolkata
April 29, 20237:30 p.m.Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers HyderabadArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
April 30, 20233:30 p.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab KingsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
April 30, 20237:30 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan RoyalsWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 1, 20237:30 p.m.Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
May 2, 20237:30 p.m.Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi CapitalsNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 3, 20237:30 p.m.Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai IndiansPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
May 4, 20233:30 p.m.Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super KingsBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
May 4, 20237:30 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight RidersRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 5, 20237:30 p.m.Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat TitansSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 6, 20233:30 p.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai IndiansMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 6, 20237:30 p.m.Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
May 7, 20233:30 p.m.Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super GiantsNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 7, 20237:30 p.m.Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers HyderabadSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 8, 20237:30 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab KingsEden Gardens, Kolkata
May 9, 20237:30 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 10, 20237:30 p.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi CapitalsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 11, 20237:30 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan RoyalsEden Gardens, Kolkata
May 12, 20237:30 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat TitansWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 13, 20233:30 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super GiantsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 13, 20237:30 p.m.Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab KingsArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
May 14, 20233:30 p.m.Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 14, 20237:30 p.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight RidersMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 15, 20237:30 p.m.Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers HyderabadNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 16, 20237:30 p.m.Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai IndiansBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
May 17, 20237:30 p.m.Punjab Kings vs. Delhi CapitalsHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
May 18, 20237:30 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 19, 20237:30 p.m.Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan RoyalsHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
May 20, 20233:30 p.m.Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super KingsArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
May 20, 20237:30 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super GiantsEden Gardens, Kolkata
May 21, 20233:30 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers HyderabadWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 21, 20237:30 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat TitansM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
7:30 p.m.Qualifier 1
7:30 p.m.Eliminator
7:30 p.m.Qualifier 2
May 28, 20237:30 p.m.Final

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in 2023

Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: IPL live streams in the U.S.

Does ESPN telecast the IPL?
What is the Indian Premier League (IPL)?
When did IPL 2023 start?
Who will host IPL 2023?
What are the rules about team selection for the IPL?
What are the squad lists for the 2023 IPL teams?
What are upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches?
Where can I see the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT