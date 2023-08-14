Home Stream sports Football Premier League Premier League: Watch in the U.S.

How to watch the English Premier League in the U.S.

Updated: August 18, 2024

How to watch the English Premier League in the U.S with a VPN

Whether you support one of the “Big Six” or you’re secretly rooting for the underdogs, ExpressVPN is the perfect teammate for anyone who wants to watch Premier League live streams in the U.S. Securely stream all the games—on any device, on any network—with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps: 

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure VPN server in the United States, then visit your preferred broadcaster and find the match you want to watch.
  3. Kick-off time!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch Premier League live streams in the U.S. in 2024

Live stream the Premier League on Peacock Premium

While Peacock Premium does not offer a free trial, it offers the most affordable way to watch Premier League live streams in the United States and carries games exclusively on Peacock and those on NBC, so you’ll have access to the majority of games every week!

Note: You will need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Watch 2024–25 Premier League live streams with a free trial

Stream the Premier League with DirecTV Stream’s free trial

DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network, starting with the first game (Manchester United vs. Fulham) on August 16. A 5-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Get a free trial to watch EPL games on Fubo

Fans in the U.S. can live stream a large selection of Premier League games throughout the 2024–25 season on Fubo, which carries games showing on NBC and USA Network. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. 

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe. 

Use Hulu + Live TV’s free trial to watch Premier League games

Hulu + Live TV offers a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC and USA Network for streaming select Premier League games live. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe. 

Watch the Premier League with a free trial on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great way for American fans to watch the exciting American players like Antonee Robinson at Fulham, Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, and Premier League teams like Manchester United and Arsenal on NBC and USA Network. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.) and payment method or PayPal to subscribe. Otherwise, subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Why you need a VPN to watch the Premier League in the U.S.

If your internet provider thinks you’re using too much data, you could have your bandwidth throttled, resulting in slower speeds and maybe even buffering. Not ideal on game day. 

But with ExpressVPN, you never have to worry about being blocked from watching your favorite content on any network, whether in the comfort of your home, sitting in the library on your laptop, or stuck at work while you want to watch the game! 

Our high-speed servers are optimized for speed to ensure a smooth streaming experience, so you can watch every Premier League goal and game all season long.

Best VPN for watching Premier League live streams in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming soccer, including the English Premier League. Our network of high-speed servers in 105 countries ensures you can connect to your favorite streaming services so you never miss a single goal or game! 

ExpressVPN also has 24/7 live chat support to help you troubleshoot issues quickly so you can get back to the game quicker than Gabriel Martinelli bombing down the left wing! Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Live stream the Premier League on all your streaming devices

With apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), ExpressVPN ensures you’ll be streaming your favorite Premier League teams on your tablet, smart TV, or phone!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?

The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.

2024–25 Premier League schedule

You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.

DateMatch
Sunday, August 18, 2024Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Saturday, August 31, 2024Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Saturday, September 14, 2024Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
Saturday, October 26, 2024Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Saturday, November 30, 2024Liverpool vs. Man City
Saturday, January 4, 2025Liverpool vs. Man United
Tuesday, January 14, 2025Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, February 22, 2025Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Saturday, April 5, 2025Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Sunday, May 25, 2025Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?

TeamStadium
ArsenalEmirates Stadium, London
Aston VillaVilla Park, Birmingham
BournemouthVitality Stadium, Bournemouth
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium, London
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove
ChelseaStamford Bridge, London
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park, London
EvertonGoodison Park, Liverpool
FulhamCraven Cottage, London
Ipswich TownPortman Road, Ipswich
Leicester CityKing Power Stadium, Leicester
LiverpoolAnfield, Liverpool
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium, Manchester
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford, Manchester
Newcastle UnitedSt. James’ Park, Newcastle
Nottingham ForestCity Ground, West Bridgford
SouthamptonSt. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium, London
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Recent Premier League winners

YearWinner
2013–14Manchester City (Fourth title)
2014–15Chelsea (Fifth title)
2015–16Leicester City (First title)
2016–17Chelsea (Sixth title)
2017–18Manchester City (Fifth title)
2018–19Manchester City (Sixth title)
2019–20Liverpool (19th title)
2020–21Manchester City (Seventh title)
2021–22Manchester City (Eighth title)
2022–23Manchester City (Ninth title)
2023–24Manchester City (Tenth title)
2024–25TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: How to watch the Premier League in the U.S.

Can I use a VPN to watch the Premier League from another country?
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Premier League?
Can I live stream Premier League matches for free in the U.S.?
What TV channel is the Premier League on in the U.S.?
Is the Premier League available to stream on Amazon Prime Video?
Can I watch Premier League games in the U.S. with an app?
Where can I watch the highlights of Premier League games?
Who won the Premier League in 2023–24?
Who is the most successful Premier League team?
Will there be a winter break in the 2024-25 season?
What year did the Premier League start?
