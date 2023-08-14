How to watch the English Premier League in the U.S with a VPN
Whether you support one of the “Big Six” or you’re secretly rooting for the underdogs, ExpressVPN is the perfect teammate for anyone who wants to watch Premier League live streams in the U.S. Securely stream all the games—on any device, on any network—with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure VPN server in the United States, then visit your preferred broadcaster and find the match you want to watch.
- Kick-off time!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch Premier League live streams in the U.S. in 2024
Live stream the Premier League on Peacock Premium
While Peacock Premium does not offer a free trial, it offers the most affordable way to watch Premier League live streams in the United States and carries games exclusively on Peacock and those on NBC, so you’ll have access to the majority of games every week!
Note: You will need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Watch 2024–25 Premier League live streams with a free trial
Stream the Premier League with DirecTV Stream’s free trial
DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network, starting with the first game (Manchester United vs. Fulham) on August 16. A 5-day free trial is available for new subscribers.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.
Get a free trial to watch EPL games on Fubo
Fans in the U.S. can live stream a large selection of Premier League games throughout the 2024–25 season on Fubo, which carries games showing on NBC and USA Network. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Use Hulu + Live TV’s free trial to watch Premier League games
Hulu + Live TV offers a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC and USA Network for streaming select Premier League games live. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV.
Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Watch the Premier League with a free trial on YouTube TV
YouTube TV is another great way for American fans to watch the exciting American players like Antonee Robinson at Fulham, Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, and Premier League teams like Manchester United and Arsenal on NBC and USA Network. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.) and payment method or PayPal to subscribe. Otherwise, subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Why you need a VPN to watch the Premier League in the U.S.
If your internet provider thinks you’re using too much data, you could have your bandwidth throttled, resulting in slower speeds and maybe even buffering. Not ideal on game day.
But with ExpressVPN, you never have to worry about being blocked from watching your favorite content on any network, whether in the comfort of your home, sitting in the library on your laptop, or stuck at work while you want to watch the game!
Our high-speed servers are optimized for speed to ensure a smooth streaming experience, so you can watch every Premier League goal and game all season long.
Best VPN for watching Premier League live streams in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming soccer, including the English Premier League. Our network of high-speed servers in 105 countries ensures you can connect to your favorite streaming services so you never miss a single goal or game!
ExpressVPN also has 24/7 live chat support to help you troubleshoot issues quickly so you can get back to the game quicker than Gabriel Martinelli bombing down the left wing! Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Live stream the Premier League on all your streaming devices
With apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), ExpressVPN ensures you’ll be streaming your favorite Premier League teams on your tablet, smart TV, or phone!
When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?
The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.
2024–25 Premier League schedule
You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.
|Date
|Match
|Sunday, August 18, 2024
|Chelsea vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, August 31, 2024
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, September 14, 2024
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
|Saturday, October 26, 2024
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, November 30, 2024
|Liverpool vs. Man City
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Liverpool vs. Man United
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
|Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|Saturday, February 22, 2025
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, April 5, 2025
|Manchester United vs. Manchester City
|Sunday, May 25, 2025
|Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)
What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?
|Team
|Stadium
|Arsenal
|Emirates Stadium, London
|Aston Villa
|Villa Park, Birmingham
|Bournemouth
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
|Brentford
|Gtech Community Stadium, London
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|American Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove
|Chelsea
|Stamford Bridge, London
|Crystal Palace
|Selhurst Park, London
|Everton
|Goodison Park, Liverpool
|Fulham
|Craven Cottage, London
|Ipswich Town
|Portman Road, Ipswich
|Leicester City
|King Power Stadium, Leicester
|Liverpool
|Anfield, Liverpool
|Manchester City
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester
|Manchester United
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Newcastle United
|St. James’ Park, Newcastle
|Nottingham Forest
|City Ground, West Bridgford
|Southampton
|St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
|West Ham United
|London Stadium, London
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Recent Premier League winners
|Year
|Winner
|2013–14
|Manchester City (Fourth title)
|2014–15
|Chelsea (Fifth title)
|2015–16
|Leicester City (First title)
|2016–17
|Chelsea (Sixth title)
|2017–18
|Manchester City (Fifth title)
|2018–19
|Manchester City (Sixth title)
|2019–20
|Liverpool (19th title)
|2020–21
|Manchester City (Seventh title)
|2021–22
|Manchester City (Eighth title)
|2022–23
|Manchester City (Ninth title)
|2023–24
|Manchester City (Tenth title)
|2024–25
|TBD
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: How to watch the Premier League in the U.S.
Can I use a VPN to watch the Premier League from another country?
Some users watch the 2024–25 Premier League by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Premier League?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream the Premier Leagues without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I live stream Premier League matches for free in the U.S.?
No, you cannot live stream Premier League matches for free. However, some streaming services offer a free trial, allowing you to watch a few Premier League matches for free before the trial period ends.
What TV channel is the Premier League on in the U.S.?
Premier League will air in the United States on NBC and USA Network (available via DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live, and YouTube TV) and Peacock Premium.
Is the Premier League available to stream on Amazon Prime Video?
No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have the rights to show Premier League games in the U.S.
Can I watch Premier League games in the U.S. with an app?
Yes, United States viewers can watch Premier League matches on the official apps for DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, Peacock, and YouTube TV.
Where can I watch the highlights of Premier League games?
Free highlights of games are available on the official Premier League YouTube channel, as well as the official channels for streaming services, including NBC Sports in the United States.
Who won the Premier League in 2023–24?
Manchester City won the 2023–24 Premier League title, setting a record by winning four years back to back. Can it go for five this season?
Who is the most successful Premier League team?
Despite Manchester City winning the last four seasons back to back, crosstown rival Manchester United is actually the most successful team in England’s top level of professional football, with 20 top-flight titles. It is also the most successful team in the Premier League era (which began in 1992) with 13 titles.
Will there be a winter break in the 2024-25 season?
No, unlike last season, the 2024–25 Premier League season doesn’t have a winter break.
What year did the Premier League start?
The Premier League is the top level of English football and came into existence on May 27, 1992, replacing the old First Division. Manchester United won the inaugural 1992–93 season to become the first champions of the modern era.