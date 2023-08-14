How to watch the English Premier League in the U.S with a VPN

Where to watch Premier League live streams in the U.S. in 2024

Live stream the Premier League on Peacock Premium

While Peacock Premium does not offer a free trial, it offers the most affordable way to watch Premier League live streams in the United States and carries games exclusively on Peacock and those on NBC, so you’ll have access to the majority of games every week!

Note: You will need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Watch 2024–25 Premier League live streams with a free trial

Stream the Premier League with DirecTV Stream’s free trial

DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network, starting with the first game (Manchester United vs. Fulham) on August 16. A 5-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Get a free trial to watch EPL games on Fubo

Fans in the U.S. can live stream a large selection of Premier League games throughout the 2024–25 season on Fubo, which carries games showing on NBC and USA Network. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Use Hulu + Live TV’s free trial to watch Premier League games

Hulu + Live TV offers a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC and USA Network for streaming select Premier League games live. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Watch the Premier League with a free trial on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great way for American fans to watch the exciting American players like Antonee Robinson at Fulham, Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, and Premier League teams like Manchester United and Arsenal on NBC and USA Network. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.) and payment method or PayPal to subscribe. Otherwise, subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?

The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.

2024–25 Premier League schedule

You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.

Date Match Sunday, August 18, 2024 Chelsea vs. Manchester City Saturday, August 31, 2024 Manchester United vs. Liverpool Saturday, September 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal Saturday, October 26, 2024 Arsenal vs. Liverpool Saturday, November 30, 2024 Liverpool vs. Man City Saturday, January 4, 2025 Liverpool vs. Man United Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur Saturday, February 22, 2025 Manchester City vs. Liverpool Saturday, April 5, 2025 Manchester United vs. Manchester City Sunday, May 25, 2025 Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?

Team Stadium Arsenal Emirates Stadium, London Aston Villa Villa Park, Birmingham Bournemouth Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Brentford Gtech Community Stadium, London Brighton & Hove Albion American Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove Chelsea Stamford Bridge, London Crystal Palace Selhurst Park, London Everton Goodison Park, Liverpool Fulham Craven Cottage, London Ipswich Town Portman Road, Ipswich Leicester City King Power Stadium, Leicester Liverpool Anfield, Liverpool Manchester City Etihad Stadium, Manchester Manchester United Old Trafford, Manchester Newcastle United St. James’ Park, Newcastle Nottingham Forest City Ground, West Bridgford Southampton St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London West Ham United London Stadium, London Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Recent Premier League winners

Year Winner 2013–14 Manchester City (Fourth title) 2014–15 Chelsea (Fifth title) 2015–16 Leicester City (First title) 2016–17 Chelsea (Sixth title) 2017–18 Manchester City (Fifth title) 2018–19 Manchester City (Sixth title) 2019–20 Liverpool (19th title) 2020–21 Manchester City (Seventh title) 2021–22 Manchester City (Eighth title) 2022–23 Manchester City (Ninth title) 2023–24 Manchester City (Tenth title) 2024–25 TBD

