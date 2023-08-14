How can U.S. fans catch all this Premier League excitement? Well, get ready to dive into a whirlwind of soccer action this season! Buckle up because you’re in for a treat – every single game is up for grabs across a bunch of platforms. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter of the “Big Six” or you’re secretly rooting for the underdogs to shine, there are plenty of ways to stay in the loop with your beloved teams. The Premier League extravaganza for the 2023-2024 season kicks off on August 11, 2023, and it’s going to keep the adrenaline pumping until May 19, 2024.

Date August 11, 2023 – 19 May 2024 Current champion Manchester City F.C. (7th title) League cup(s) EFL Cup, FA Cup Streaming services Peacock Premium, Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, TNT Sport, NOW, Sky Sports, Optus Sport, Disney + Hotstar

How to watch the 2023–24 Premier League with a VPN in the USA

You can stream English Premier League games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports (UK), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Premier League in the USA?

Pints, pals, and well-informed TV pundits aren’t the only things that go perfectly with the 2023–24 Premier League season—you’ll also want to add ExpressVPN to your checklist! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every Premier League game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Premier League games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching the English Premier League in United States

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023–24 Premier League season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

What is the cheapest way to watch the Premier League with VPN?

Peacock Premium is one of the cheapest ways to stream over 100 Premier League games during the 2023–24 season for soccer fans in the U.S. Peacock Premium costs just 6 USD/month and gives you access to sports including Premier League matches, Sunday Night Football, WWE, golf, rugby, MLB, and cycling.

Where to watch 2023–24 EPL live streams in the U.S.

And if you’re wondering whether you can catch Premier League soccer on cable in the U.S., the answer is yes, with a splash of selectiveness. If you’re a cable subscriber, you can catch some live matches from the 2023-2024 season on various NBC networks – that’s right, USA Network, NBC Sports, and your local NBC. Just keep an eye on the broadcast schedule to make sure your favorite teams are about to dazzle the screen live on cable.

NBC

NBC is the official broadcaster for the English Premier League in the United States until the end of the 2027–28 season. You can watch all 380 games live across NBC, USA Network, and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock Premium will only show 175 games (see the breakdown here). Free trials are available for several cord-cutting services carrying these channels.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/year

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Country: United States

Hulu’s live TV service includes NBC and USA, which carry English Premier League matches for the 2023–24 season. The Hulu + Live TV add-on also offers more than 75 channels and gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand for an all-around entertainment package.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Hulu.

Sling Blue

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Country: United States

Sling TV’s Sling Blue package comes with a host of channels, including NBC and USA Network, allowing you to watch English Premier League games throughout the 2023–24 season. It costs 25 USD/month on top of Sling’s 10 USD/month subscription, but new and returning subscribers can get 50% off their first month of Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Peacock Premium

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Country: United States

Watch 175 games of the 2023–24 English Premier League season through NBC’s online streaming service Peacock Premium. The service comes with access to other live sports and thousands of hours of movies and TV shows.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Country: United States

YouTube TV carries NBC and USA Network, allowing you to watch 2023—24 Premier League games live online. Free trials are available, and YouTube TV supports Fire TV, Android, iOS, Apple TV, and casting over Chromecasts to your TV.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Country: United States

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans and includes all channels where you can watch EPL live streams live. A five-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

How to watch Premier League 2023-24 for free in the USA?

The only way to watch Premier League games for free is by using free trials for streaming services such as Fubo (seven-day free trial), NOW (seven-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video UK (30-day free trial), YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream (seven-day free trial).

Watch Premier League goals and highlights on YouTube

Whether you’re looking to binge-watch goal compilations or just want to relive José’s greatest interviews roasts (you know you do!), hit up YouTube for a reminder of why there’s nothing better than the English Premier League!



Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the Premier League YouTube channel. Gooooaaaaal!

Date Event August 11, 2023– May 19, 2024 2023–24 Premier League

Most matches kick off on Saturdays at 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. Eastern Time, however, there are also early and late kick-offs (as well as the occasional Friday night or midweek evening kick-off). Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date Time (Local) Time (ET) Match August 13, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool August 19, 2023 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United August 19, 2023 8 p.m. 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle August 27, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool September 3, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester Utd September 24, 2023 2 p.m. 9 a.m. Arsenal v Tottenham September 30, 2023 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool October 7, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City October 21, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal October 28, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City November 4, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal December 5, 2023 7:45 p.m. 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle United December 6, 2023 8 p.m. 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea December 16, 2023 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea December 23, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal December 26, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Everton vs. Manchester City January 13, 2024 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur February 3, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool February 24, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal March 2, 2024 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United March 16, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea March 30, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal April 27, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal May 11, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.

