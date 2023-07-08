Every summer, nestled in the beautiful coastal town of Båstad, a remarkable event gathers global tennis enthusiasts, transforming this serene Swedish locality into a buzzing sports hub. It’s the Nordea Open (Swedish Open), an illustrious tournament that serves as a proud beacon for tennis fans far and wide.
The Nordea Open is a professional tennis tournament to be played on outdoor clay courts as part of the ATP Tour 250 Series of the 2023 ATP Tour and as part of the WTA 125 tournaments. The tournament is also exciting because it won the inaugural WTA 125 award.
The Nordea Open will be held from July 10-23 2023 at Båstad Tennis Stadium.
|Date
10–15 July (women)
17–23 July (men)
|Edition
|75th (men)
13th (women)
|Prize money
€562,815 (men)
$115,000 (women)
|Location
|Båstad Tennis Stadium
How to watch Nordea Open live stream in 2023
Several broadcasters will carry the Nordea Open. You can securely live stream the action in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where streaming serivces for Nordea Open are available. Such as Tennis TV, and BBC iPlayer.
- Check the schedule of the streaming services.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Where to watch Nordea Open 2023
You can watch all 21 ATP matches of the Nordea Open on your favorite device by streaming it live on Tennis TV. You can also check the official website for more information.
BBC iPlayer
Watching tennis on BBC iPlayer is a convenient and user-friendly experience for fans of the sport.
The BBC iPlayer is an online streaming service offered by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for viewers in the UK. On iPlayer, you can catch live broadcasts of events, watch full programs on demand after they’ve aired, and even access certain content exclusively available on the platform.
When it comes to tennis, the BBC has the rights to broadcast several major tournaments, although the exact events can vary from year to year. If a tennis match is currently live on one of BBC’s channels, you can watch it in real time on BBC iPlayer. Moreover, you can often catch up on matches you’ve missed as they’re typically available on demand for a certain period after their original broadcast.
Tennis TV
Tennis TV is a live-streaming service that offers comprehensive coverage of the ATP Tour. This includes up to 2,000 matches from all ATP Tour Masters 1000, ATP 500, and ATP 250 tournaments.
Tennis TV is available globally, with very few exceptions due to local broadcasting rights. It can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including but not limited to:
- Computers via the Tennis TV website.
- Smart TVs and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, etc.
- Mobile devices and tablets through the Tennis TV app, available on iOS and Android.
It’s always best to check Tennis TV’s official website for the latest information on availability and device support. Also, remember that while Tennis TV is widely available, specific matches or tournaments may be subject to geo-blocking due to broadcasting agreements in your specific location.
Nordea Open 2023 Schedule
The projected timetable for the 2023 tournament in Bastad anticipates the women’s singles and doubles finals taking place on July 15, 2023. Meanwhile, the men’s singles and doubles finals are expected to unfold on July 23, 2023.
|Day
|Date
|Round
|Monday – Day 1
|10th of July 2023
|1st Round Matches (WTA)
|Tuesday – Day 2
|11th of July 2023
|1st Round Matches (WTA)
|Wednesday – Day 3
|12th of July 2023
|2nd Round Matches (WTA)
|Thursday – Day 4
|13th of July 2023
|Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals (WTA)
|Friday – Day 5
|14th of July 2023
|Singles and Doubles Semifinals (WTA)
|Saturday – Day 6
|15th of July 2023
|Singles and Doubles Finals (WTA)
|Sunday – Day 7
|16th of July 2023
|Qualifying Matches (ATP)
|Monday – Day 8
|17th of July 2023
|1st Round Matches (ATP)
|Tuesday- Day 9
|18th of July 2023
|1st Round Matches (ATP)
|Wednesday – Day 10
|19th of July 2023
|2nd Round Matches (ATP)
|Thursday – Day 11
|20th of July 2023
|2nd Round Matches (ATP)
|Friday – Day 12
|21st of July 2023
|Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals (ATP)
|Saturday – Day 13
|22nd of July 2023
|Singles and Doubles Semifinals (ATP)
|Sunday – Day 14
|23rd of July 2023
|Singles and Doubles Finals (ATP)
Nordea Open 2023 Players
|Event
|Expected Participants
|Women’s Event
|Aliona Bolsova, Alison Riske-Amritraj, Anna Kalinskaya, Caijsa Hennemann (Wild Card), Claire Liu, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro, Jil Teichmann, Julia Riera, Kajsa Rinaldo Persson (Wild Card), Kamilla Rakhimova, Kateryna Baindl, Katie Volynets, Leolia Jeanjean, Lucia Bronzetti, Martina Trevisan, Mirjam Björklund (Wild Card), Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Olga Danilovic, Panna Udvardy, Polina Kudermetova, Rebecca Peterson, Simona Waltert, Sofia Kenin, Su Jeong Jang, Tamara Zidansek, Taylor Townsend, Viktoriya Tomova, Yulia Putintseva
|Men’s Event
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Alex Molcan, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Casper Ruud, Daniel Elahi Galan, Dusan Lajovic, Emil Ruusuvuori, Francisco Cerundolo, Lorenzo Musetti, Luca Van Assche, Marco Cecchinato, Matteo Arnaldi, Sebastian Baez, Sebastian Ofner, Tallon Griekspoor, Tomas Martin Etcheverry
What is Nordea Open?
The 2023 Nordea Open, also recognized as the Swedish Open for its sponsorship affiliations, is slated to be a professional tennis tournament set on outdoor clay courts. The competition will be part of the 2023 ATP Tour’s ATP Tour 250 Series, as well as the WTA 125 tournaments. The charming town of Båstad in Sweden will play host to the event, which is scheduled for 10th to 15th July 2023 for the women’s contest, and from 17th to 23rd July 2023 for the men’s. Marking a milestone, the tournament will be celebrating its 75th edition for the men’s competition and its 13th edition for the women’s.
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.