Every summer, nestled in the beautiful coastal town of Båstad, a remarkable event gathers global tennis enthusiasts, transforming this serene Swedish locality into a buzzing sports hub. It’s the Nordea Open (Swedish Open), an illustrious tournament that serves as a proud beacon for tennis fans far and wide.

The Nordea Open is a professional tennis tournament to be played on outdoor clay courts as part of the ATP Tour 250 Series of the 2023 ATP Tour and as part of the WTA 125 tournaments. The tournament is also exciting because it won the inaugural WTA 125 award.

The Nordea Open will be held from July 10-23 2023 at Båstad Tennis Stadium.

Date 10–15 July (women)

17–23 July (men) Edition 75th (men)

13th (women) Prize money €562,815 (men)

$115,000 (women) Location Båstad Tennis Stadium

How to watch Nordea Open live stream in 2023

Several broadcasters will carry the Nordea Open. You can securely live stream the action in just a few simple steps:

Connect to a server location where streaming serivces for Nordea Open are available. Such as Tennis TV, and BBC iPlayer. Check the schedule of the streaming services . Tune in and enjoy!

Where to watch Nordea Open 2023

You can watch all 21 ATP matches of the Nordea Open on your favorite device by streaming it live on Tennis TV. You can also check the official website for more information.

BBC iPlayer

Watching tennis on BBC iPlayer is a convenient and user-friendly experience for fans of the sport.

The BBC iPlayer is an online streaming service offered by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for viewers in the UK. On iPlayer, you can catch live broadcasts of events, watch full programs on demand after they’ve aired, and even access certain content exclusively available on the platform.

When it comes to tennis, the BBC has the rights to broadcast several major tournaments, although the exact events can vary from year to year. If a tennis match is currently live on one of BBC’s channels, you can watch it in real time on BBC iPlayer. Moreover, you can often catch up on matches you’ve missed as they’re typically available on demand for a certain period after their original broadcast.

Tennis TV

Tennis TV is a live-streaming service that offers comprehensive coverage of the ATP Tour. This includes up to 2,000 matches from all ATP Tour Masters 1000, ATP 500, and ATP 250 tournaments.

Tennis TV is available globally, with very few exceptions due to local broadcasting rights. It can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including but not limited to:

Computers via the Tennis TV website.

Smart TVs and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, etc.

Mobile devices and tablets through the Tennis TV app, available on iOS and Android.

It’s always best to check Tennis TV’s official website for the latest information on availability and device support. Also, remember that while Tennis TV is widely available, specific matches or tournaments may be subject to geo-blocking due to broadcasting agreements in your specific location.

Nordea Open 2023 Schedule

The projected timetable for the 2023 tournament in Bastad anticipates the women’s singles and doubles finals taking place on July 15, 2023. Meanwhile, the men’s singles and doubles finals are expected to unfold on July 23, 2023.

Day Date Round Monday – Day 1 10th of July 2023 1st Round Matches (WTA) Tuesday – Day 2 11th of July 2023 1st Round Matches (WTA) Wednesday – Day 3 12th of July 2023 2nd Round Matches (WTA) Thursday – Day 4 13th of July 2023 Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals (WTA) Friday – Day 5 14th of July 2023 Singles and Doubles Semifinals (WTA) Saturday – Day 6 15th of July 2023 Singles and Doubles Finals (WTA) Sunday – Day 7 16th of July 2023 Qualifying Matches (ATP) Monday – Day 8 17th of July 2023 1st Round Matches (ATP) Tuesday- Day 9 18th of July 2023 1st Round Matches (ATP) Wednesday – Day 10 19th of July 2023 2nd Round Matches (ATP) Thursday – Day 11 20th of July 2023 2nd Round Matches (ATP) Friday – Day 12 21st of July 2023 Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals (ATP) Saturday – Day 13 22nd of July 2023 Singles and Doubles Semifinals (ATP) Sunday – Day 14 23rd of July 2023 Singles and Doubles Finals (ATP)

Nordea Open 2023 Players

Event Expected Participants Women’s Event Aliona Bolsova, Alison Riske-Amritraj, Anna Kalinskaya, Caijsa Hennemann (Wild Card), Claire Liu, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro, Jil Teichmann, Julia Riera, Kajsa Rinaldo Persson (Wild Card), Kamilla Rakhimova, Kateryna Baindl, Katie Volynets, Leolia Jeanjean, Lucia Bronzetti, Martina Trevisan, Mirjam Björklund (Wild Card), Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Olga Danilovic, Panna Udvardy, Polina Kudermetova, Rebecca Peterson, Simona Waltert, Sofia Kenin, Su Jeong Jang, Tamara Zidansek, Taylor Townsend, Viktoriya Tomova, Yulia Putintseva Men’s Event Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Alex Molcan, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Casper Ruud, Daniel Elahi Galan, Dusan Lajovic, Emil Ruusuvuori, Francisco Cerundolo, Lorenzo Musetti, Luca Van Assche, Marco Cecchinato, Matteo Arnaldi, Sebastian Baez, Sebastian Ofner, Tallon Griekspoor, Tomas Martin Etcheverry

What is Nordea Open?

The 2023 Nordea Open, also recognized as the Swedish Open for its sponsorship affiliations, is slated to be a professional tennis tournament set on outdoor clay courts. The competition will be part of the 2023 ATP Tour’s ATP Tour 250 Series, as well as the WTA 125 tournaments. The charming town of Båstad in Sweden will play host to the event, which is scheduled for 10th to 15th July 2023 for the women’s contest, and from 17th to 23rd July 2023 for the men’s. Marking a milestone, the tournament will be celebrating its 75th edition for the men’s competition and its 13th edition for the women’s.