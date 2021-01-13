Stream the 2020-21 FA Cup on BBC

Price: Free

The BBC will broadcast 18 FA Cup games for the 2020-21 season in the UK, including the final. The best part? The streams are free.

Starting from the 2021-22 season, ITV will provide additional free coverage of the tournament. For now, be sure to check the iPlayer schedule to see which games are being shown.

To watch the FA Cup on the BBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at BBC iPlayer. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the BBC iPlayer app on Android or iOS.

Learn more about streaming BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.

Watch every 2020-21 FA Cup match on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/year

You can watch every FA Cup game live (as well as the EFL Cup) on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch the FA Cup on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10001, 48104). You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.

Stream the Emirates FA Cup 2020-21 on BT Sport

Price: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport also broadcasts the FA Cup (as well as the Prem) in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the BBC stream.

Watch FA Cup highlights and goals on YouTube

Relive the best goals and the greatest moments in the FA Cup’s illustrious history on YouTube.



Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

When is the 2020-21 FA Cup?

The current edition of the Emirates FA Cup runs from August 31, 2020 to May 15, 2021. As always, the semifinals and final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round fixtures

Date and time (EST) Teams January 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Barnsley vs. Norwich City

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Blackpool

Chelsea vs. Luton Town

Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City

Chorley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham vs. Burnley

Millwall vs. Bristol City

Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle

Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest

TBD vs. Arsenal

West Ham United vs. Doncaster Rovers

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur