2022 Autumn Internationals

The newly rebranded Autumn Nations Series (also known as the Autumn Internationals) allows some of rugby’s biggest nations to test new players and tactics to bring to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France next year. Northern hemisphere powerhouses England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, and France, will play southern hemisphere rivals Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, with Japan also battling for bragging rights. Read on to learn how to stream all Autumn Internationals games securely with a VPN. 

Live stream 2022 Autumn Internationals games with a VPN

You can securely live stream Autumn Internationals games in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Britsh broadcast, connect to a server in the UK.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK) or Amazon Prime Video (UK), and find the game you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

How to live stream 2022 Autumn Internationals matches

Watch Autumn Internationals online for free on Channel 4

Price: Free

Channel: Channel 4

In the UK, Channel 4 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for all Ireland’s games. Viewers can tune in through the All 4 website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. 

How to Watch Channel 4

Watch Autumn Internationals online for free on France 2

Price: Free

Channel: France 2

French public television broadcaster France TV will show France’s games for free during the 2022 Autumn Internationals.

How to Watch France TV With VPN

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 9 GBP/month or 95 GBP/year

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast 17 Autumn Internationals games featuring England, Wales, Scotland, France, and Italy in the UK.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Stan Sports

Price: 20 AUD/month and up

Australian broadcaster Stan offers a 7-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package, which will show select games during the 2022 Autumn Internationals.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

2022 Autumn Internationals schedule

DateDateVenue
October 29, 2022Japan v New ZealandNational Stadium, Tokyo
Scotland vs. AustraliaMurrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
November 5, 2022Italy vs. SamoaStadio Plebiscito, Padua, Italy
Scotland vs. FijiMurrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
Wales vs. New ZealandPrincipality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
Ireland vs. South AfricaAviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
France vs. AustraliaStade de France, Paris, France
November 6, 2022England vs. ArgentinaTwickenham, London, England
November 12, 2022Italy vs. AustraliaStadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy
Ireland vs. FijiAviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
England vs. JapanTwickenham, London, England
Wales vs. ArgentinaPrincipality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
France vs. South AfricaOrange Vélodrome, Marseille, France
November 13, 2022Scotland vs. New ZealandMurrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
November 19, 2022Wales vs. GeorgiaPrincipality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
Italy vs. South AfricaStadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy
Scotland vs. ArgentinaMurrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
England vs. New ZealandTwickenham, London, England
Ireland vs. AustraliaAviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
November 20, 2022France vs. JapanStadium Municipal, Toulouse, France
November 26, 2022Wales vs. AustraliaPrincipality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
England vs. South AfricaTwickenham, London, England

Live stream the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022

Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is broadcast for free on ITV and ITV4—and free to live stream on ITV Hub—as well as Ireland’s RTÉ Player (even though Ireland failed to make the tournament). All of France’s games (and a few of the other big pool contests) will be free to stream on TF1. Additionally, fans in other countries can follow the action on paid streaming services such as Peacock (United States) Stan Sports (Australia), and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

How to stream the Six Nations Championship

The annual competition takes place early in the year with the four British home nations—England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales—doing battle with European rivals France and Italy.  Don’t miss a minute of the Six Nations, one of the world’s most exciting and prestigious rugby tournaments, by streaming the games securely with a VPN!

Watch Six Nations Live Streams

Watch National Rugby League (NRL)

Check out our comprehensive NRL page to see who’s favored to win the Premiership, when and where State of Origin will take place, and much more!

How to Stream NRL Online for Free

Live stream 2022-23 Premiership Rugby games for free

Price: Free

ITV will broadcast live Premiership Rugby matches for free, as well as a weekly highlights program on ITV4, up until the end of the 2023–24 season. Four Premiership Rugby matches will be shown on ITV, in addition to the final which is on ITV4. Check the schedule before games to see if they’re showing.

To watch Premiership Rugby games for free with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Head to ITV and sign up (you may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU).
  4. Tune in and enjoy the game!

Stream Rugby on ITV

Stream the 2022-23 Premiership Rugby season live online

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Peacock TV holds U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 Premiership Rugby season (a free trial is available). You can also watch the event live on DAZN Germany or Japan (In German and Japanese, respectively). BT Sport Box Office has exclusive rights to the event in the UK. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media. If you do not have a TV box from BT TV, Sky TV, or Virgin TV, use the Peacock or DAZN stream.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S. (Peacock TV), Germany (DAZN), or Japan (DAZN).
  3. Head to Peacock TV or DAZN and sign up.
  4. You’re all set!

Note: You will need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. DAZN may also require you to have local credit/debit cards. If you don’t have one, use PayPal instead!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

Anyone who thinks rugby is all about strength and intensity just needs to watch the World Rugby Sevens Series for a reminder that strategy and speed are just as key to victory. With more tries, more space to create, and lightning-quick players, the fast-paced seven-a-side format means every minute is action-packed. 

Watch smaller rugby nations like the United States, Kenya, and Fiji cause upsets against the traditionally dominant sides like New Zealand, South Africa, and England in the hunt for glory across several regional tournaments in the Sevens Series. Check the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series website for news and information about upcoming tournaments in Spain, Singapore, Canada, the US, and Hong Kong.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure server location in Canada.
  3. Visit CBC and create a free account.
  4. You’re all set!
Live Stream Rugby Sevens

Follow rugby on BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds provides live audio commentary of the Six Nations Championship, Autumn Internationals, Premiership Rugby, and European Rugby Champions Cup matches. To listen with added security and privacy:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you.
  3. Go to BBC Sounds.
  4. Enjoy the live commentary!

2022 rugby event calendar

DateEventLocation
February 5–June 3, 20222023 Major League RugbyU.S.
March 10–October 2, 20222022 NRL seasonAustralia
August 7—September 25, 20222022 Rugby ChampionshipVarious
September 10, 2022–May 27, 20222022–23 Premiership RugbyEngland
October 8–November 12, 2022Women’s Rugby World CupNew Zealand
October 15–November 19, 2022Rugby League World CupEngland
October 8–November 12, 2022Women’s Rugby World CupNew Zealand
October 29–November 26, 20222022 Autumn InternationalsVarious
November 4, 2022–May 21, 2023HSBC World Rugby Sevens SeriesVarious
December 9, 2022–May 20, 20232022–23 European Rugby Champions CupEurope
December 9, 2022–May 19, 20232022–23 European Rugby Challenge CupEurope
February 4–March 18, 20232023 Six Nations ChampionshipVarious

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

