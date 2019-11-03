2022 Autumn Internationals

The newly rebranded Autumn Nations Series (also known as the Autumn Internationals) allows some of rugby’s biggest nations to test new players and tactics to bring to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France next year. Northern hemisphere powerhouses England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, and France, will play southern hemisphere rivals Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, with Japan also battling for bragging rights. Read on to learn how to stream all Autumn Internationals games securely with a VPN.

Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK) or Amazon Prime Video (UK), and find the game you want to watch.

How to live stream 2022 Autumn Internationals matches

Watch Autumn Internationals online for free on Channel 4

Price: Free

Channel: Channel 4

In the UK, Channel 4 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for all Ireland’s games. Viewers can tune in through the All 4 website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Watch Autumn Internationals online for free on France 2

Price: Free

Channel: France 2

French public television broadcaster France TV will show France’s games for free during the 2022 Autumn Internationals.

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 9 GBP/month or 95 GBP/year

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast 17 Autumn Internationals games featuring England, Wales, Scotland, France, and Italy in the UK.

Stan Sports

Price: 20 AUD/month and up

Australian broadcaster Stan offers a 7-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package, which will show select games during the 2022 Autumn Internationals.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

2022 Autumn Internationals schedule

Date Date Venue October 29, 2022 Japan v New Zealand National Stadium, Tokyo Scotland vs. Australia Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland November 5, 2022 Italy vs. Samoa Stadio Plebiscito, Padua, Italy Scotland vs. Fiji Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland Wales vs. New Zealand Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Ireland vs. South Africa Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland France vs. Australia Stade de France, Paris, France November 6, 2022 England vs. Argentina Twickenham, London, England November 12, 2022 Italy vs. Australia Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy Ireland vs. Fiji Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland England vs. Japan Twickenham, London, England Wales vs. Argentina Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales France vs. South Africa Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France November 13, 2022 Scotland vs. New Zealand Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland November 19, 2022 Wales vs. Georgia Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Italy vs. South Africa Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy Scotland vs. Argentina Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland England vs. New Zealand Twickenham, London, England Ireland vs. Australia Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland November 20, 2022 France vs. Japan Stadium Municipal, Toulouse, France November 26, 2022 Wales vs. Australia Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales England vs. South Africa Twickenham, London, England

Live stream the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022

Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is broadcast for free on ITV and ITV4—and free to live stream on ITV Hub—as well as Ireland’s RTÉ Player (even though Ireland failed to make the tournament). All of France’s games (and a few of the other big pool contests) will be free to stream on TF1. Additionally, fans in other countries can follow the action on paid streaming services such as Peacock (United States) Stan Sports (Australia), and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

How to stream the Six Nations Championship

The annual competition takes place early in the year with the four British home nations—England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales—doing battle with European rivals France and Italy. Don’t miss a minute of the Six Nations, one of the world’s most exciting and prestigious rugby tournaments, by streaming the games securely with a VPN!

Watch National Rugby League (NRL)

Check out our comprehensive NRL page to see who’s favored to win the Premiership, when and where State of Origin will take place, and much more!

Live stream 2022-23 Premiership Rugby games for free

Price: Free

ITV will broadcast live Premiership Rugby matches for free, as well as a weekly highlights program on ITV4, up until the end of the 2023–24 season. Four Premiership Rugby matches will be shown on ITV, in addition to the final which is on ITV4. Check the schedule before games to see if they’re showing.

To watch Premiership Rugby games for free with a VPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to ITV and sign up (you may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU). Tune in and enjoy the game!

Stream the 2022-23 Premiership Rugby season live online

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Peacock TV holds U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 Premiership Rugby season (a free trial is available). You can also watch the event live on DAZN Germany or Japan (In German and Japanese, respectively). BT Sport Box Office has exclusive rights to the event in the UK. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media. If you do not have a TV box from BT TV, Sky TV, or Virgin TV, use the Peacock or DAZN stream.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. (Peacock TV), Germany (DAZN), or Japan (DAZN). Head to Peacock TV or DAZN and sign up. You’re all set!

Note: You will need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. DAZN may also require you to have local credit/debit cards. If you don’t have one, use PayPal instead!

Watch the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

Anyone who thinks rugby is all about strength and intensity just needs to watch the World Rugby Sevens Series for a reminder that strategy and speed are just as key to victory. With more tries, more space to create, and lightning-quick players, the fast-paced seven-a-side format means every minute is action-packed.

Watch smaller rugby nations like the United States, Kenya, and Fiji cause upsets against the traditionally dominant sides like New Zealand, South Africa, and England in the hunt for glory across several regional tournaments in the Sevens Series. Check the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series website for news and information about upcoming tournaments in Spain, Singapore, Canada, the US, and Hong Kong.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in Canada. Visit CBC and create a free account. You’re all set!

Follow rugby on BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds provides live audio commentary of the Six Nations Championship, Autumn Internationals, Premiership Rugby, and European Rugby Champions Cup matches. To listen with added security and privacy:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you. Go to BBC Sounds. Enjoy the live commentary!

2022 rugby event calendar

