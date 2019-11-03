Stream the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live online

Price: Free (Channel 4) or 8 GBP/month (Amazon Prime Video UK)

Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video UK will broadcast every 2020 Autumn Nations Cup game live. Games on Channel 4 are completely free. Amazon Prime UK offers a 30-day free trial. Check the official schedule for times.

To watch the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Channel 4 or Amazon Prime and sign up. You’re all set!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the All 4 app (on Android and iOS) or the Amazon Prime Video app (on Android and iOS).

Watch the 2020 Rugby Championship (Tri-Nations Series) live

The 2020 Rugby Championship is temporarily returned to its previous Tri-Nations format (involving Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand) and will take place between October 31 and December 5, 2020.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the event in the UK. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

To watch the 2020 Rugby Championship live on Sky Go:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and log in. Enjoy the stream!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2020 Bledisloe Cup on Sky

Sky Sports in the UK will broadcast the Bledisloe Cup this year. The service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

To watch the Bledisloe Cup on Sky:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to Sky Go. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Stream Pro14 rugby live online

You can tune in to 2020-2021 Pro14 rugby live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month. The ESPN channel also provides live coverage of Pro14 rugby. Check the schedule closer to the events to know when to tune in. You can watch the ESPN stream using a variety of free trials.

DAZN Canada also provides live coverage of the 2020-2021 Pro14 rugby season. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch Pro14 games live:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app (on Android and iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the DAZN app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android and iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Watch the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season live online

You can tune in to the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season live on ESPN+ for 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live streams of the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season live:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S (ESPN+) or the UK (Sky Go). Head to ESPN+ (6 USD/month or 50 USD/year) or Sky Go (22 GBP/month and up). Enjoy streaming rugby live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app (on Android and iOS), or the Sky Go app (on Android and iOS).

Stream 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifying games live online

Price: Free

ITV in the UK picked up broadcasting rights for the Six Nations Championship and Rugby world cup.

The best part? You can watch the broadcast for free!

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ITV Hub app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about streaming ITV with ExpressVPN.

Watch U20 World Rugby and Women’s Rugby World Cup on YouTube

The World Rugby YouTube channel provides coverage of the World Rugby Under 20 Championship, World Rugby Under 20 Trophy, and Women’s Rugby World Cup. The stream will be free.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the World Rugby YouTube channel. You’re all set!

Follow rugby on BBC Radio 5

BBC Radio 5 provides live audio commentary of the Six Nations Championship, Autumn Internationals, Premiership Rugby, and European Rugby Champions Cup matches. To listen with added security and privacy:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you. Go to BBC Radio 5 Live. Enjoy the live commentary!

Listening on mobile? Fire up the BBC Radio 5 Live on your Android or iOS device.

2020 rugby event calendar

Here’s the 2020 rugby event calendar. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Event Location August 9 2019 – December 31, 2020 Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifiers Various Check the official World Rugby website for dates HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Various September 11 – November 28, 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season New Zealand October 31, 2020 2020 Six Nations (Remainder) Various October 31 – December 5, 2020 2020 Rugby Championship New Zealand December 12, 2020 – May 22, 2021 2020–21 European Rugby Champions Cup (Heineken Champions Cup) Various December, 2020 – May, 2021 2020-21 European Rugby Challenge Cup Various September 18 – October 16, 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup New Zealand