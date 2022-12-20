The 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship is here, and Denmark is looking for a three-peat. The two-time defending champions headline the list of 32 teams who will converge in Poland and Sweden beginning Wednesday, January 11.

How to watch the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship

The IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2023 will stream on a variety of free services. To enjoy Handball live streams:

Where to stream the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship

YouTube

Price: Free

The IHF’s official YouTube channel will stream every match during the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship. Just connect to a server location where YouTube is available to securely stream all the action in blazing-fast HD.

EHFTV

Price: Free

EHFTV will air every match during the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship. Connect to a European server, sign up for free and enjoy the action!

Ard/ZDF

Price: Free

Ard and ZDF will alternately broadcast all matches featuring German teams live and for free. Catch the games at sportschau.de and zdf.de (check schedules for exact timings).

Discovery Plus / Eurosport

Price: Varies

Discovery Plus and Eurosport provide live streams of handball tournaments for viewers in the UK and several European markets. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

2023 World Men’s Handball Championship schedule

The 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship begins with the preliminary round on Wednesday, January 11, and ends Tuesday, January 17. Handball fans can find the full schedule on the tournament’s official website.

2023 World Men’s Handball Championship: Groups and list of qualified countries

The 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship features 32 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a four-team group. Here are the eight groups competing in this year’s tournament.

Group Teams Group A Spain, Montenegro, Chile, Iran Group B France, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia Group C Sweden, Brazil, Cape Verde, Uruguay Group D Iceland, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea Group E Germany, Qatar, Serbia, Algeria Group F Norway, North Macedonia, Argentina, Netherlands Group H Egypt, Croatia, Morocco, United States Group G Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain, Tunisia

World Men’s Handball Championship 2023 odds

Will Denmark win a third straight World Men’s Handball Championship? Here are the latest odds according to DraftKings:

Nation Odds Denmark +100 France +400 Spain +450 Sweden +650 Iceland +1300 Norway +1600 Germany +1800 Croatia +1800 Egypt +2200 Hungary +2500 Poland +2500

