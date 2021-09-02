How to stream the Coppa Italia online | Follow the best of Italian football with a VPN
The Coppa Italia 2021/2022 has started already, with a completely new format: 44 teams from the three major leagues (20 from Serie A, 20 from Serie B, and 4 from Serie C) that will compete from August 2021 to May 2022. Don’t miss even a minute and watch all the matches of Coppa Italia with a VPN.
Stream Coppa Italia matches on CBS
Price: 6 USD/month and up
CBS is the official broadcaster for Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia in the United States. Majority of the matches will be broadcasted on Paramount Plus with the exception of select matches broadcasted on CBS Sports Network (available via major U.S. cord-cutting services and Paramount Plus). Various free trials are available.
To watch Serie A and Coppa Italia:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), or Paramount Plus (6 USD/month and up) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g. 27405, 11572).
- You’re all set!
Note: You may need a valid U.S. postal code to subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu, or Paramount Plus
Watch Coppa Italia games on DAZN
Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year
DAZN offers live broadcast of Coppa Italia games throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.
To watch the games live on DAZN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Canada.
- Go to DAZN and sign up.
- Tune in to the games!
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. Paypal is also accepted.
Watch BT Sports Coppa Italia coverage
If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, which requires a valid billing address and local bank card.
Watch Serie A goals and highlights on YouTube
Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Serie A YouTube channel:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to the official Serie A YouTube channel.
- Golazoooo!
Coppa Italia 2021-2022 Calendar
The 2021-22 Coppa Italia season is scheduled for August 8, 2021 – May 11, 2022. Here’s the remaining schedule:
|Date
|Games
|Round of 16
|December 14, 2021
|Venezia vs. Ternana
|December 14, 2021
|Udinese vs. Crotone
|December 14, 2021
|Genoa vs. Salernitana
|December 15, 2021
|Verona vs. Empoli
|December 15, 2021
|Cagliari vs. Cittadella
|December 15, 2021
|Fiorentina vs. Benevento
|December 16, 2021
|Spezia vs. Lecce
|December 16, 2021
|Sampdoria vs. Torino
|Round of 16
|TBD
|Atalanta vs. TBD
|TBD
|Lazio vs. TBD
|TBD
|Milan vs. TBD
|TBD
|Inter vs. TBD
|TBD
|Sassuolo vs. TBD
|TBD
|Napoli vs. TBD
|TBD
|Roma vs. TBD
|TBD
|Juventus vs. TBD
|Quarter-finals
|Semi-finals
|May 11, 2022
|Final
Which of these top Coppa Italia games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!
