How to watch the IPL live online with a VPN

For cricket fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) needs no introduction. Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL has gone on to establish itself as the premier T20 league across the world.
IPL 2020 started September 19 with the first game between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have the highest number of IPL titles between them and delivered another a nail-biting affair.
We’re sure you don’t want to miss any of the action. The event runs for nearly two2 months with plenty of high-octane games and players ready to prove their mettle.
The best way to stream the IPL live online from anywhere in the world is to make use of a high-quality, lag-free internet connection that’s able to stream HD video safely and securely on a variety of streaming devices. Read on to understand how to stream the IPL matches without the possibility of hackers snooping on your behavior.
Watch live IPL matches on Hotstar India
Price:
- Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)
- Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)
Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe.
To watch cricket on Hotstar:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in India.
- Go to Hotstar and subscribe.
- Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device.
- Tune in to the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hotstar app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about streaming Hotstar with ExpressVPN.
Watch IPL cricket with Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and above
After missing out on the IPL last year, cricket fans in the UK will be pleased to know that Sky Sports has secured broadcast rights for IPL 2020. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.
Follow these steps to stream Sky Sports safely and securely:
1. Get ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to a server in the UK.
3. Head to Sky Go and log in.
4. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device.
5. Stream the IPL!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Download the Sky Sports on Android and iOS apps.
Learn more about streaming Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.
Watch IPL highlights on YouTube
Check out the latest highlights, news, and interviews on the Indian Premier League YouTube channel.
To watch highlights on YouTube:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Go to the Indian Premier League YouTube channel.
- Enjoy!
Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.
2020 IPL Schedule
Here’s the Indian Premier League 2020 schedule. Times are U.S. Eastern Time.
|Match No
|Teams
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Venue
|1
|Mumbai Indians (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|September 19
|Saturday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|2
|Delhi Capitals (DC) vs. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|September 20
|Sunday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|September 21
|Monday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|4
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings
|September 22
|Tuesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians
|September 23
|Wednesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|6
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|September 24
|Thursday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|7
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
|September 25
|Friday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|September 26
|Saturday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|9
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab
|September 27
|Sunday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians
|September 28
|Monday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|11
|Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|September 29
|Tuesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|12
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|September 30
|Wednesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|13
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians
|October 1
|Thursday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|14
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 2
|Friday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|15
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals
|October 3
|Saturday
|6:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|16
|Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 3
|Saturday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|17
|Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 4
|Sunday
|6:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|18
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings )
|October 4
|Sunday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|19
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals
|October 5
|Monday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|20
|Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals
|October 6
|Tuesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|21
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings
|October 7
|Wednesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI Punjab
|October 8
|Thursday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|23
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals
|October 9
|Friday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|24
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 10
|Saturday
|6:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|25
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 10
|Saturday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|26
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals
|October 11
|Sunday
|6:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|27
|Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals
|October 11
|Sunday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|28
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 12
|Monday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|29
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings
|October 13
|Tuesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|30
|Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals
|October 14
|Wednesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|31
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab
|October 15
|Thursday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|32
|Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 16
|Friday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|33
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 17
|Saturday
|6:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|34
|Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings
|October 17
|Saturday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|35
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 18
|Sunday
|6:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|36
|Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab
|October 18
|Sunday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|37
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
|October 19
|Monday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|38
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals
|October 20
|Tuesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|39
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 21
|Wednesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|40
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 22
|Thursday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|41
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|October 23
|Friday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|42
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals
|October 24
|Saturday
|6:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|43
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 24
|Saturday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|44
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings
|October 25
|Sunday
|6:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|45
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|October 25
|Sunday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|46
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab
|October 26
|Monday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|47
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals
|October 27
|Tuesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|48
|Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 28
|Wednesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|49
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 29
|Thursday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|50
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals
|October 30
|Friday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|51
|Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians
|October 31
|Saturday
|6:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|52
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 31
|Saturday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|53
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab
|November 1
|Sunday
|6:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|54
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals
|November 1
|Sunday
|10:00 a.m.
|Dubai
|55
|Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|November 2
|Monday
|10:00 a.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|56
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians
|November 2
|Tuesday
|10:00 a.m.
|Sharjah
|57
|Qualifier-1
|November 5
|Thursday
|9:00 a.m.
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|58
|Eliminator
|November 6
|Friday
|9:00 a.m.
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|59
|Qualifier-2
|November 8
|Sunday
|9:00 a.m.
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|60
|Final
|November 10
|Tuesday
|9:00 a.m.
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
How popular is the IPL?
The popularity of the IPL cannot be overstated. In 2018, the final between Chennai Super Kings and Sun Risers Hyderabad saw 10 million concurrent users tune in to livestream the game, in what was a world record at the time.
In total, last year’s edition of the IPL had 462 million viewers tune in to watch all the action across television and internet-based platforms.
Star Sports India paid nearly 2.4 billion USD in 2017 to secure IPL television and digital rights for five years, or about 500 million USD for each season. The contract is up for renewal in 2022, and the eventual figure is likely to be even higher.