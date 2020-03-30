How to watch the IPL live online with a VPN

For cricket fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) needs no introduction. Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL has gone on to establish itself as the premier T20 league across the world.

IPL 2020 started September 19 with the first game between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have the highest number of IPL titles between them and delivered another a nail-biting affair.

We’re sure you don’t want to miss any of the action. The event runs for nearly two2 months with plenty of high-octane games and players ready to prove their mettle.

The best way to stream the IPL live online from anywhere in the world is to make use of a high-quality, lag-free internet connection that’s able to stream HD video safely and securely on a variety of streaming devices. Read on to understand how to stream the IPL matches without the possibility of hackers snooping on your behavior.

Watch live IPL matches on Hotstar India

Price:

Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)

Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe.

To watch cricket on Hotstar:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in India. Go to Hotstar and subscribe. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device. Tune in to the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hotstar app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about streaming Hotstar with ExpressVPN.

Watch IPL cricket with Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and above

After missing out on the IPL last year, cricket fans in the UK will be pleased to know that Sky Sports has secured broadcast rights for IPL 2020. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

Follow these steps to stream Sky Sports safely and securely:

1. Get ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to a server in the UK.

3. Head to Sky Go and log in.

4. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device.

5. Stream the IPL!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Download the Sky Sports on Android and iOS apps.

Learn more about streaming Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Watch IPL highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights, news, and interviews on the Indian Premier League YouTube channel.

To watch highlights on YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Indian Premier League YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

2020 IPL Schedule

Here’s the Indian Premier League 2020 schedule. Times are U.S. Eastern Time.

Match No Teams Date Day Time Venue 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) September 19 Saturday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) September 20 Sunday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore September 21 Monday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 4 Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings September 22 Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 5 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians September 23 Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 6 Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore September 24 Thursday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 7 Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals September 25 Friday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 8 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad September 26 Saturday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 9 Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab September 27 Sunday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians September 28 Monday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 11 Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad September 29 Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 12 Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders September 30 Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 13 Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians October 1 Thursday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 14 Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad October 2 Friday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals October 3 Saturday 6:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 16 Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders October 3 Saturday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 17 Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad October 4 Sunday 6:00 a.m. Sharjah 18 Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings ) October 4 Sunday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals October 5 Monday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 20 Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals October 6 Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 21 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings October 7 Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI Punjab October 8 Thursday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 23 Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals October 9 Friday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 24 Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders October 10 Saturday 6:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 25 Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore October 10 Saturday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 26 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals October 11 Sunday 6:00 a.m. Dubai 27 Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals October 11 Sunday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 28 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders October 12 Monday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings October 13 Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 30 Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals October 14 Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 31 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab October 15 Thursday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 32 Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders October 16 Friday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 33 Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore October 17 Saturday 6:00 a.m. Dubai 34 Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings October 17 Saturday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 35 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders October 18 Sunday 6:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 36 Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab October 18 Sunday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 37 Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals October 19 Monday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 38 Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals October 20 Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 39 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore October 21 Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 40 Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad October 22 Thursday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 41 Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians October 23 Friday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 42 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals October 24 Saturday 6:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 43 Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad October 24 Saturday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 44 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings October 25 Sunday 6:00 a.m. Dubai 45 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians October 25 Sunday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 46 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab October 26 Monday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 47 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals October 27 Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 48 Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore October 28 Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 49 Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders October 29 Thursday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 50 Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals October 30 Friday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 51 Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians October 31 Saturday 6:00 a.m. Dubai 52 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad October 31 Saturday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 53 Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab November 1 Sunday 6:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 54 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals November 1 Sunday 10:00 a.m. Dubai 55 Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore November 2 Monday 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi 56 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians November 2 Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Sharjah 57 Qualifier-1 November 5 Thursday 9:00 a.m. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 58 Eliminator November 6 Friday 9:00 a.m. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 59 Qualifier-2 November 8 Sunday 9:00 a.m. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 60 Final November 10 Tuesday 9:00 a.m. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

How popular is the IPL?

The popularity of the IPL cannot be overstated. In 2018, the final between Chennai Super Kings and Sun Risers Hyderabad saw 10 million concurrent users tune in to livestream the game, in what was a world record at the time.

In total, last year’s edition of the IPL had 462 million viewers tune in to watch all the action across television and internet-based platforms.

Star Sports India paid nearly 2.4 billion USD in 2017 to secure IPL television and digital rights for five years, or about 500 million USD for each season. The contract is up for renewal in 2022, and the eventual figure is likely to be even higher.