How to watch the IPL live online with a VPN

Updated: November 2, 2020
For cricket fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) needs no introduction. Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL has gone on to establish itself as the premier T20 league across the world.

IPL 2020 started September 19 with the first game between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have the highest number of IPL titles between them and delivered another a nail-biting affair.

We’re sure you don’t want to miss any of the action. The event runs for nearly two2 months with plenty of high-octane games and players ready to prove their mettle.

The best way to stream the IPL live online from anywhere in the world is to make use of a high-quality, lag-free internet connection that’s able to stream HD video safely and securely on a variety of streaming devices. Read on to understand how to stream the IPL matches without the possibility of hackers snooping on your behavior.

Watch live IPL matches on Hotstar India

Price:

  • Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)
  • Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe.

To watch cricket on Hotstar:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in India.
  3. Go to Hotstar and subscribe.
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device.
  5. Tune in to the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hotstar app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about streaming Hotstar with ExpressVPN.

Watch IPL cricket with Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and above

After missing out on the IPL last year, cricket fans in the UK will be pleased to know that Sky Sports has secured broadcast rights for IPL 2020. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

Follow these steps to stream Sky Sports safely and securely:

1. Get ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to a server in the UK.
3. Head to Sky Go and log in.
4. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device.
5. Stream the IPL!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Download the Sky Sports on Android and iOS apps.

Learn more about streaming Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Watch IPL highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights, news, and interviews on the Indian Premier League YouTube channel.

To watch highlights on YouTube:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Go to the Indian Premier League YouTube channel.
  4. Enjoy!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

2020 IPL Schedule

Here’s the Indian Premier League 2020 schedule. Times are U.S. Eastern Time.

Match NoTeamsDateDayTimeVenue
1Mumbai Indians (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)September 19Saturday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
2Delhi Capitals (DC) vs. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)September 20Sunday10:00 a.m.Dubai
3Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreSeptember 21Monday10:00 a.m.Dubai
4Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super KingsSeptember 22Tuesday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
5Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai IndiansSeptember 23Wednesday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
6Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreSeptember 24Thursday10:00 a.m.Dubai
7Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi CapitalsSeptember 25Friday10:00 a.m.Dubai
8Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers HyderabadSeptember 26Saturday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
9Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI PunjabSeptember 27Sunday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
10Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai IndiansSeptember 28Monday10:00 a.m.Dubai
11Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers HyderabadSeptember 29Tuesday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
12Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight RidersSeptember 30Wednesday10:00 a.m.Dubai
13Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai IndiansOctober 1Thursday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
14Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers HyderabadOctober 2Friday10:00 a.m.Dubai
15Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan RoyalsOctober 3Saturday6:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
16Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight RidersOctober 3Saturday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
17Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers HyderabadOctober 4Sunday6:00 a.m.Sharjah
18Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings    )October 4Sunday10:00 a.m.Dubai
19Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 5Monday10:00 a.m.Dubai
20Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan RoyalsOctober 6Tuesday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
21Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super KingsOctober 7Wednesday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
22Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI PunjabOctober 8Thursday10:00 a.m.Dubai
23Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 9Friday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
24Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight RidersOctober 10Saturday6:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
25Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreOctober 10Saturday10:00 a.m.Dubai
26Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan RoyalsOctober 11Sunday6:00 a.m.Dubai
27Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 11Sunday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
28Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight RidersOctober 12Monday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
29Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super KingsOctober 13Tuesday10:00 a.m.Dubai
30Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan RoyalsOctober 14Wednesday10:00 a.m.Dubai
31Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI PunjabOctober 15Thursday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
32Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight RidersOctober 16Friday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
33Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreOctober 17Saturday6:00 a.m.Dubai
34Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super KingsOctober 17Saturday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
35Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight RidersOctober 18Sunday6:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
36Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI PunjabOctober 18Sunday10:00 a.m.Dubai
37Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan RoyalsOctober 19Monday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
38Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 20Tuesday10:00 a.m.Dubai
39Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreOctober 21Wednesday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
40Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers HyderabadOctober 22Thursday10:00 a.m.Dubai
41Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai IndiansOctober 23Friday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
42Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 24Saturday6:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
43Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers HyderabadOctober 24Saturday10:00 a.m.Dubai
44Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super KingsOctober 25Sunday6:00 a.m.Dubai
45Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai IndiansOctober 25Sunday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
46Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI PunjabOctober 26Monday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
47Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 27Tuesday10:00 a.m.Dubai
48Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreOctober 28Wednesday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
49Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight RidersOctober 29Thursday10:00 a.m.Dubai
50Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan RoyalsOctober 30Friday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
51Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai IndiansOctober 31Saturday6:00 a.m.Dubai
52Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers HyderabadOctober 31Saturday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
53Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI PunjabNovember 1Sunday6:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
54Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan RoyalsNovember 1Sunday10:00 a.m.Dubai
55Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreNovember 2Monday10:00 a.m.Abu Dhabi
56Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai IndiansNovember 2Tuesday10:00 a.m.Sharjah
57Qualifier-1November 5Thursday9:00 a.m.Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
58EliminatorNovember 6Friday9:00 a.m.Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
59Qualifier-2November 8Sunday9:00 a.m.Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
60FinalNovember 10Tuesday9:00 a.m.Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

How popular is the IPL?

The popularity of the IPL cannot be overstated. In 2018, the final between Chennai Super Kings and Sun Risers Hyderabad saw 10 million concurrent users tune in to livestream the game, in what was a world record at the time.

In total, last year’s edition of the IPL had 462 million viewers tune in to watch all the action across television and internet-based platforms.

Star Sports India paid nearly 2.4 billion USD in 2017 to secure IPL television and digital rights for five years, or about 500 million USD for each season. The contract is up for renewal in 2022, and the eventual figure is likely to be even higher.

