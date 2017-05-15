Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

The ExpressVPN browser extension helps spoof your HTML5 geolocation and ensures you are using the encrypted HTTPS versions of websites whenever available. It also allows you to remotely control the ExpressVPN app from your Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Vivaldi browsers.

To use the ExpressVPN browser extension, you need to download and activate at least one of these ExpressVPN apps:

How to get the ExpressVPN browser extension

Windows and Mac

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In. On the left, select Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. If you are using Brave or Vivaldi, select Google Chrome. Click Get Extension.

Linux

To download the extension, run one of the following commands: expressvpn install-firefox-extension expressvpn install-chrome-extension For users who installed their browser from the Ubuntu Software Center If you installed your web browser from the Ubuntu Software Center, you may find that the ExpressVPN browser extension is unable to communicate with the ExpressVPN Linux app. To resolve this issue: Back up your browser settings and bookmarks Go to the Ubuntu Software Center and uninstall your browser Open the Terminal Enter $ sudo apt update Depending on your browser, enter $ sudo apt install chromium-browser or $ sudo apt install firefox Open your browser by entering $ chromium-browser or $ firefox Get the ExpressVPN browser extension by entering expressvpn install-firefox-extension or expressvpn install-chrome-extension

Features of the ExpressVPN browser extension

Connect and disconnect from VPN

This affects the internet traffic for all of your apps, not just the traffic that passes through your browser.

Change VPN server location

To select another VPN location, click the Location Picker, just below the On Button.

To connect to the best location recommended for you, click Smart Location.





Pick from Recommended locations within the extension.



Click All Locations to see the list of all available VPN locations. You can also search for a specific location, review your recently connected locations, and see all of the locations you have marked as favorites in the ExpressVPN app.



VPN connection status

See your VPN status at a glance in the browser toolbar: orange while connecting, green when connected, and gray for errors.



Connect on browser launch

Automatically connect to your last used VPN server location on browser launch. To turn on this feature, click the ExpressVPN icon in the toolbar, click the hamburger menu (≡), click Settings, and toggle Connect on browser launch on.



Apply additional privacy and security features

To use these features, click the ExpressVPN icon in the toolbar, click the hamburger menu (≡), and click Privacy & Security.



Spoof your location (optional)

This prevents HTML5 geolocation from revealing your physical location when you are connected to ExpressVPN.

Block WebRTC (optional)

This will obscure your IP address from WebRTC leaks and ensures your browser will use the same network path for media as for normal web traffic.

HTTPS Everywhere (optional)

This feature, powered by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, automatically connects you to the more-secure HTTPS version of a website whenever available.

Behavior of the ExpressVPN browser extension

An overview of how the ExpressVPN browser extension operates in various states:

Disconnecting from the ExpressVPN app or the browser

If both the ExpressVPN app and a browser with the ExpressVPN extension installed are running and show you are connected to the VPN, disconnecting the VPN from either the ExpressVPN app or the browser will disconnect the VPN in both the ExpressVPN app and the browser.

Quitting the ExpressVPN app

If both the ExpressVPN app and a browser with the ExpressVPN extension installed are running and show you are connected to the VPN, quitting the ExpressVPN app will disconnect the VPN.

If only the ExpressVPN app is running, quitting the ExpressVPN app will disconnect the VPN.

Quitting the browser

If both the ExpressVPN app and a browser with the ExpressVPN extension installed are running and show you are connected to the VPN, quitting the browser will NOT disconnect the VPN.

Change languages in the ExpressVPN browser extension

Click the ExpressVPN icon in the toolbar. Click the hamburger menu (≡).

Select Settings.

Under Display preferences > Language



, select the language you want to change to.

Use dark mode in the ExpressVPN browser extension

A dark color theme is now available in the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

If your operating system is already set to a dark theme, you do not have to do anything—your ExpressVPN browser extension will automatically match it by using dark mode.

To manually activate dark mode in your ExpressVPN browser extension:

Click the ExpressVPN icon in the toolbar. Select the hamburger menu (≡). Select Settings. Under Display preferences > Display mode, select Dark. To return to the default setting that will automatically match your operating system’s theme, select Match Device Settings. To prevent dark mode from activating under any circumstances, select Light.



Errors for the ExpressVPN browser extension

Here are a few common errors you may encounter while using the ExpressVPN browser extension. See below for the error and solution steps:

Connection Failed

Solution: Make sure your computer is connected to the internet. You can test this by quitting ExpressVPN and trying to access the internet.

This extension requires the Mac/Windows/Linux app

Solution: Download and install the latest version of the Mac, Windows, or Linux app. If you still see this message after installing the app on your computer, please contact Support.

The ExpressVPN app needs to be opened

Solution: Open the ExpressVPN app on your computer. After opening the app, you can control the app via the browser extension.

How to uninstall the ExpressVPN browser extension

To uninstall the ExpressVPN browser extension, follow the browser-specific steps below:

Chrome

Click the vertical ellipsis (⋮) > More tools > Extensions. Find the ExpressVPN browser extension, then click Remove > Remove.

Firefox

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Add-ons. In the left sidebar, select Extensions. Find the ExpressVPN browser extension, then click ⋯ > Remove > Remove.

Edge

Click ⋯ > Extensions. Find the ExpressVPN browser extension, then click Remove > Remove.

