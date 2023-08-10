Watch EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) live streams to see if Manchester United can win it all again this season. Man U beat Newcastle United in the 2022–23 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) final at London’s Wembley Stadium to win its sixth title. But the beauty of England’s domestic cup competitions (the FA Cup being the other) is that any team can go all the way—with a little luck and some plucky performances! In the UK, stream select games on NOW (which offers a seven-day free trial) or Sky Sports; while U.S. viewers can stream the games on ESPN+.

Date August 8, 2023—February 25 2024 Current champion Manchester United (sixth title) League cup(s) EFL Cup, FA Cup Streaming services NOW, Sky Sports, ESPN+, DAZN Canada, Star Sports

How to watch 2023–24 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) with a VPN from your country

You can stream EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Why do you need a VPN to watch the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) online?

What is the cheapest way to watch the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) with VPN?

ESPN+ is one of the cheapest ways to stream the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) games during the 2023–24 season for soccer fans in the U.S. ESPN+ costs just 6 USD/month, and gives you access to soccer, including EFL Cup matches and Spain’s La Liga.

Watch the 2023–24 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Country: UK

During the 2023–24 season, you can watch 15 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) games on NOW—which carries 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. These games will include two matches from the First Round to the Fifth Round, both EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semifinals and the EFL Cup final. If you only want to tune in to one particular game, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) matches during the season. Sky Sports carries a huge variety of soccer, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Euros. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch 2023–24 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) live stream in the U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

Country: United States

Though ESPN+ does not carry English Premier League games, it is the official U.S. broadcaster of the EFL Cup in the U.S. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 70 USD/month. Fans of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s and Wrexham AFC (and the Welcome to Wrexham documentary) may be pleased to know that ESPN+ will also show Wrexham’s Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) games this season following the team’s promotion to League Two—starting with Wrexham vs. Wigan on August 8, 2023 (8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET).

Live stream EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) in Canada

DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

In Canada, DAZN is a great way to live stream EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) games throughout the competition. However, bear in mind that DAZN no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

How to watch 2023–24 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) in India

Star Sports (Disney + Hotstar)

Price: 49 INR/month (mobile), 499/year (mobile), 899/year (all devices)

Country: India

Disney+ Hotstar is the best way to watch EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) games in India through its Star Sports channels. You’ll also get access to Bundesliga football, Formula 1, badminton, table tennis, and a variety of cricket leagues around the world. There are currently no free trials available, but it does offer a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe.

Note: You may need an Indian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 2023-24 for free?

The only way to watch EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) games for free is by using free trials for streaming services such as NOW (seven-day free trial).

Where to watch EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) highlights

YouTube

Price: Free

Head to the official EFL YouTube channel for clips of the latest and greatest moments in the Carabao Cup.

When is the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) final?

2023–24 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) fixture schedule

Round Date Games First round August 7, 2023 36 Second round August 28, 2023 24 Third round September 25, 2023 16 Fourth round October 30, 2023 8 Quarterfinals December 18, 2023 4 Semifinals (First leg) January 8, 2024 2 Semifinals (Second leg) January 21, 2024 2 Final February 25, 2024 1

Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.

FAQ: About the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) Can you watch EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) fixtures on TV? Yes, which means that you can live stream EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) fixtures from the streaming services listed above. How much is the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) prize money? The prize money for the 2023–24 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup):

Winners: 125,000 GBP

Runner-up: 62,500 GBP

Semifinalists: 31,250 GBP

Quarterfinalists: 18,750 GBP

Round of 16: 12,500 GBP

Third round: 9,375 GBP

Second round: 6,250 GBP

First round: 3,125 GBP List of recent EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) winners 2022–23: Manchester United

2021–22: Liverpool

2010–21: Manchester City

2019–20: Manchester City

2018–19: Manchester City

2017–18: Manchester City

2016–17: Manchester United

2015–16: Manchester City

2014–15: Chelsea

2013–14: Manchester City Who List of recent EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) in 2022–23? Manchester United won its sixth title when it beat Newcastle 2-0 in the 2022–23 Carabao Cup final final thanks to two first-half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.