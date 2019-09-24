Price: 5 USD/month and up

Channels: Peacock, NBC, and NBCSN

NBC is the official broadcaster for the Prem until the end of the 2021-22 season in the U.S. Matches are streamed live on NBC and NBCSN or via NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock will show a selection of games. Free trials are available for each of these services.



Here’s how to watch the games on NBC:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watch Premier League games live on Optus

Price: 15 AUD/month

Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Premier League streams in Australia. You will have to subscribe through your Android or iOS device.

To watch the Premier League on Optus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up with your Android or iOS device. Golazoooo!

Note: You may need a Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Price: 8 GBP/month or 80 GBP/year

Amazon Prime (UK) will broadcast 22 Premier League matches a season for three seasons, starting from the 2019-20 season. There’s a 30-day free trial available. Only Amazon Prime UK accounts will be able to access the games.

This season’s broadcasts will fall in the month of December. To watch the Prem on Amazon:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Amazon and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. You’re all set!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

Price: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport also broadcasts the Prem in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the NBC stream.

Stream EPL and League Cup games on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to Premier League and League Cup games live on DAZN. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch EPL and League Cup games on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Head to DAZN Canada and sign up. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). Enjoy the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watch EPL and Carabao Cup games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing Premier League and Carabao Cup games during the 2020-21 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

If you don’t have a local card, use the NBC stream for the Premier League and the ESPN+ stream for the EFL Cup.

To watch the Premier League and Carabao Cup on Sky:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to Sky Go. Enjoy the games!

Stream the 2020-21 FA Cup and EFL Cup live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

You can tune in to FA and League Cup games live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch the FA and EFL Cups on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10001, 48104). You’re all set!

Stream the 2020-21 FA Cup on ITV and BBC

Price: Free

ITV will broadcast 20 FA Cup games for the 2020-21 season in the UK. The BBC will broadcast 18 games. The streams will be free.

To watch the FA Cup on ITV and the BBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at ITV and BBC iPlayer. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free!

Catch goals and highlights on YouTube

Relive the best goals and the greatest English football moments on YouTube.



Date Event September 12, 2020 – May 23, 2021 2020-21 Premier League September 1, 2020 – May 15, 2020 2020-21 FA Cup September 5, 2020 – February 28, 2021 2020-21 EFL Cup

Premier League fixtures and big games

The 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off on September 12, 2020 and ends on May 23, 2021.

Most matches start on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and time (EST) Teams September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Chelsea 0:2 Liverpool September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. Liverpool 3:1 Arsenal October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Manchester United 1:6 Tottenham Hotspur October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Manchester City 1:0 Arsenal October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Everton 2:2 Liverpool October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Manchester United 0:0 Chelsea November 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Manchester United 0:1 Arsenal November 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Liverpool November 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City November 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur December 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Leeds United December 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea January 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City January 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester United January 27, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool January 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United February 3, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester City February 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Everton February 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester United March 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United March 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur March 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea April 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Leeds United May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea May 12, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal