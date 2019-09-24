> Stream Sports > English Football

Stream 2020-21 Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup live with a VPN

Updated: November 4, 2020
Stream 2020-21 Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup live with a VPN

Watch the 2020-21 English Premier League live on NBC

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Channels: Peacock, NBC, and NBCSN

NBC is the official broadcaster for the Prem until the end of the 2021-22 season in the U.S. Matches are streamed live on NBC and NBCSN or via NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock will show a selection of games. Free trials are available for each of these services.

Here’s how to watch the games on NBC:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (30 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month), or Peacock Premium (5 USD/month and up). You may need a U.S. credit card or Paypal account.
  4. Sit back and enjoy!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Peacock TV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app on (Android or iOS).

Learn more about watching Peacock TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV , Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Watch Premier League games live on Optus

Price: 15 AUD/month

Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Premier League streams in Australia. You will have to subscribe through your Android or iOS device.

To watch the Premier League on Optus:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Sign up with your Android or iOS device.
  4. Golazoooo!

Note: You may need a Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Stream EPL games live on Amazon Prime

Price: 8 GBP/month or 80 GBP/year

Amazon Prime (UK) will broadcast 22 Premier League matches a season for three seasons, starting from the 2019-20 season. There’s a 30-day free trial available. Only Amazon Prime UK accounts will be able to access the games.

This season’s broadcasts will fall in the month of December. To watch the Prem on Amazon:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Head to Amazon and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
  4. You’re all set!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Amazon Prime Video with ExpressVPN.

Watch EPL games live on BT Sport

Price: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport also broadcasts the Prem in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the NBC stream.

Stream EPL and League Cup games on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to Premier League and League Cup games live on DAZN. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch EPL and League Cup games on DAZN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Canada.
  3. Head to DAZN Canada and sign up. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5).
  4. Enjoy the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Watch EPL and Carabao Cup games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing Premier League and Carabao Cup games during the 2020-21 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

If you don’t have a local card, use the NBC stream for the Premier League and the ESPN+ stream for the EFL Cup.

To watch the Premier League and Carabao Cup on Sky:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Go to Sky Go.
  4. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2020-21 FA Cup and EFL Cup live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

You can tune in to FA and League Cup games live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch the FA and EFL Cups on ESPN+:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. You’re all set!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2020-21 FA Cup on ITV and BBC

Price: Free

ITV will broadcast 20 FA Cup games for the 2020-21 season in the UK. The BBC will broadcast 18 games. The streams will be free.

To watch the FA Cup on ITV and the BBC:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Sign up at ITV and BBC iPlayer. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
  4. Start watching for free!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? You can also use the ITV Hub app (on Android and iOS) or the BBC iPlayer app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about streaming ITV and BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.

Catch goals and highlights on YouTube

Relive the best goals and the greatest English football moments on YouTube.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Head to the Premier League YouTube channel, the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel, or the EFL YouTube channel.
  4. Golazoooo!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

2020-21 English football schedule

DateEvent
September 12, 2020 – May 23, 20212020-21 Premier League
September 1, 2020 – May 15, 20202020-21 FA Cup
September 5, 2020 – February 28, 20212020-21 EFL Cup

Premier League fixtures and big games

The 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off on September 12, 2020 and ends on May 23, 2021.

Most matches start on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and time (EST)Teams
September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.Chelsea 0:2 Liverpool
September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.Liverpool 3:1 Arsenal
October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.Manchester United 1:6 Tottenham Hotspur
October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.Manchester City 1:0 Arsenal
October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.Everton 2:2 Liverpool
October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.Manchester United 0:0 Chelsea
November 1, 2020 at 10 a.m.Manchester United 0:1 Arsenal
November 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.Manchester City vs. Liverpool
November 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
November 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Manchester City
December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
December 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Leeds United
December 26, 2020 at 10 a.m.Arsenal vs. Chelsea
January 2, 2021 at 10 a.m.Chelsea vs. Manchester City
January 16, 2021 at 10 a.m.Liverpool vs. Manchester United
January 27, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
January 30, 2021 at 10 a.m.Arsenal vs. Manchester United
February 3, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.Liverpool vs. Manchester City
February 13, 2021 at 10 a.m.Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.Arsenal vs. Manchester City
February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.Liverpool vs. Everton
February 27, 2021 at 10 a.m.Chelsea vs. Manchester United
March 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.Manchester City vs. Manchester United
March 13, 2021 at 10 a.m.Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
March 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.Liverpool vs. Chelsea
April 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.Arsenal vs. Liverpool
April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Leeds United
May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Liverpool
May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m.Manchester City vs. Chelsea
May 12, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

47 thoughts on “English Football

  1. I would be most grateful if an Express VPN subscriber, or subscribers, could please advise me which online broadcaster – or broadcasters – provide LIVE coverage of English Premiership football games and which I can successfully subscribe to. Thanks to all those who respond to my sincere request. Ian@UK

    Reply

  2. Can I use my existing android box to receive dazn? I only pay by cheque or phone using a credit card. How do I set up technically? Not very skilled at this. Is there a telephone number I can actually talk to a human? Thanks

    Reply

  3. I need asistan ways of winning from football premier football prediction game like today live score’s

    Reply

  5. Hi, do expressvpn still able to watch taiwan elevensports streaming? cos now i am currently using nordvpn but unable to load the video at all at taiwan elevensports.

    Reply

  8. I am on holiday in Costa Rica just bought express VPN via Goals 101 website wanting to watch Colchester v Swindon but don’t know how!

    Reply

  9. ExpressVPN customer here in California. Having issues with BT Sport on Mac via Chrome (Safari is a no-go as BT Sport doesn’t work on it).

    The first issue is logging in when the VPN is pointed to a UK server, as it will just pull an auth error on their site. If I turn the VPN off I can get through the login barrier.
    From there, turning the VPN back on and navigating to a channel to watch BT Sport throws the following when trying to play video: “Sorry, BT Sport is only available in the UK Code: VC003”

    Any ideas? Any other users care to comment if they are having issues (or not)?

    Reply

  11. I can’t get Eleven Sports Taiwan to work with express. Showing a black screen after clicking play. Tried the extension but still didn’t work. Anyone having the same issue?

    Reply

  13. I am an “oldie” with few technical skills who is trying watch the EPL from Australia where they have little time for real football. What can you suggest ?

    Reply

    2. All you have to do Neil is join Optus Sports it will cost you $15 a month if you don’t have an Optus phone account or you can get it included with your phone account at no extra cost. Its the best thing since sliced bread they have all the matches and you can watch them whenever you want as they are recorded as well as provide live coverage.

      Enjoy.

      Reply

  15. Hi I was intending on purchasing an Elevensports subscription via the taiwan location on express vpn as instructed as i thought that it shows all premier league games .However looking at the guide for next saturday on theit website it only seems to show a selection of games but i wish to watch the everton. Is this true that i can only watch certain games and if so, is there another streaming service i can use?

    Reply

    1. Hi Keith,

      The schedule on the Eleven Sports Taiwan site appears to be wrong. For the coming weekend, they’re listing games like Spurs vs. Aston Villa and West Ham vs. Man City, but Spurs are playing Man City while Aston Villa are hosting Bournemouth.

      Eleven Sports should have all of the games available. But if you’re not feeling sure, you can use one of the free trial options above (e.g., fubo TV) to catch Everton vs. Watford.

      How are you feeling about Everton this season? The Toffees have made some top signings and should really fancy nabbing a European place! We’ll admit we’re excited to see how the Sigurðsson-Kean connection plays out!

      Reply

  20. I am located in the UK and pay for Sky sports and BT Sports to watch English premier League football especially Arsenal matches. Any ideas what is the best way to watch without buffering.

    Reply

  21. I’d like to know how I can use this with my LG Smart TV to watch IPTV which blocks all channels during English Premiership games?

    Reply

    1. Hi there,

      We recommend streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Eleven Sports. Together, these services carry all of the competitions you mentioned. Try connecting to a U.S. VPN location before accessing Fubo TV and a UK location before visiting Eleven Sports.

      Reply

  24. Hi,

    I have been using VPN express in Australia perfectly and am looking to setup VPN express for my family in the UK so they can watch the EPL. I have it working fine with an iPad or iPhone using the Optus app (and VPN express app) but when I try to use the Optus app through a 4th gen Apple TV I cant get it to work. Do you know if other customers have the Optus sport app working through Apple TV outside of Australia. Other Australian based apps (SBS or ABC) are working but not Optus sport (or some other Australia apps like 9now or 7plus).

    Thanks
    David

    Reply

    2. I have Optus Sport in Australia and enjoy it but unfortunately you can’t get it outside of Australia. I’m currently in the Philippines and have Express VPN but still cannot get it. If anyone knows how I would like to know how.
      Regards,
      Charles.

      Reply

  25. Hello.
    I have ExpressVPN and I was going to watch English football, but somehow I can not watch football through VPN. I’ve tried to follow VPN setup information. As this does not work, I’m going to stop VPN and close it..Thanks.
    Erling.

    Reply

  26. Hi, I have an Express Vpn subscription already and it is really excellent. As a UK based football fan, I would happily pay for a domestic subscription to Sky and BT Sports but the prices are just extortionate.

    I hate the idea of illegal streams so last season I paid for (month by month) access to a legitimate European supplier by using one of your servers in that country. Unfortunately, it became rather unreliable – laggy, freezing – so I am looking for a replacement. Do you have any suggestions?

    I have read some of your other articles on this subject but I am not sure if a Canadian or US server would cut it – plus I can’t possibly provide cable login details.

    Reply

    2. We have been testing ExpressVPN with an IPTV provider and it works wonderfully well when you set your location server to UK.

      Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!