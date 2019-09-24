Watch the 2020-21 English Premier League live on NBC
Price: 5 USD/month and up
Channels: Peacock, NBC, and NBCSN
NBC is the official broadcaster for the Prem until the end of the 2021-22 season in the U.S. Matches are streamed live on NBC and NBCSN or via NBC’s Peacock streaming service.
Peacock will show a selection of games. Free trials are available for each of these services.
Here’s how to watch the games on NBC:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (30 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month), or Peacock Premium (5 USD/month and up). You may need a U.S. credit card or Paypal account.
- Sit back and enjoy!
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Peacock TV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app on (Android or iOS).
Learn more about watching Peacock TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV , Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
Watch Premier League games live on Optus
Price: 15 AUD/month
Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Premier League streams in Australia. You will have to subscribe through your Android or iOS device.
To watch the Premier League on Optus:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Sign up with your Android or iOS device.
- Golazoooo!
Note: You may need a Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.
Stream EPL games live on Amazon Prime
Price: 8 GBP/month or 80 GBP/year
Amazon Prime (UK) will broadcast 22 Premier League matches a season for three seasons, starting from the 2019-20 season. There’s a 30-day free trial available. Only Amazon Prime UK accounts will be able to access the games.
This season’s broadcasts will fall in the month of December. To watch the Prem on Amazon:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Head to Amazon and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- You’re all set!
Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching Amazon Prime Video with ExpressVPN.
Watch EPL games live on BT Sport
Price: BT Sport subscription
BT Sport also broadcasts the Prem in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.
If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the NBC stream.
Stream EPL and League Cup games on DAZN Canada
Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year
You can tune in to Premier League and League Cup games live on DAZN. A 30-day free trial is available.
To watch EPL and League Cup games on DAZN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Canada.
- Head to DAZN Canada and sign up. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5).
- Enjoy the games!
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app (on Android and iOS).
Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.
Watch EPL and Carabao Cup games on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will be airing Premier League and Carabao Cup games during the 2020-21 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
If you don’t have a local card, use the NBC stream for the Premier League and the ESPN+ stream for the EFL Cup.
To watch the Premier League and Carabao Cup on Sky:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Go to Sky Go.
- Enjoy the games!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.
Stream the 2020-21 FA Cup and EFL Cup live on ESPN+
Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year
You can tune in to FA and League Cup games live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.
To watch the FA and EFL Cups on ESPN+:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- You’re all set!
Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.
Stream the 2020-21 FA Cup on ITV and BBC
Price: Free
ITV will broadcast 20 FA Cup games for the 2020-21 season in the UK. The BBC will broadcast 18 games. The streams will be free.
To watch the FA Cup on ITV and the BBC:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up at ITV and BBC iPlayer. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Start watching for free!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? You can also use the ITV Hub app (on Android and iOS) or the BBC iPlayer app (on Android and iOS).
Learn more about streaming ITV and BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.
Catch goals and highlights on YouTube
Relive the best goals and the greatest English football moments on YouTube.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to the Premier League YouTube channel, the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel, or the EFL YouTube channel.
- Golazoooo!
Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.
2020-21 English football schedule
|Date
|Event
|September 12, 2020 – May 23, 2021
|2020-21 Premier League
|September 1, 2020 – May 15, 2020
|2020-21 FA Cup
|September 5, 2020 – February 28, 2021
|2020-21 EFL Cup
Premier League fixtures and big games
The 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off on September 12, 2020 and ends on May 23, 2021.
Most matches start on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.
Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!
|Date and time (EST)
|Teams
|September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Chelsea 0:2 Liverpool
|September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Liverpool 3:1 Arsenal
|October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester United 1:6 Tottenham Hotspur
|October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester City 1:0 Arsenal
|October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Everton 2:2 Liverpool
|October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester United 0:0 Chelsea
|November 1, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester United 0:1 Arsenal
|November 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|November 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
|November 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
|December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Manchester City
|December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|December 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Leeds United
|December 26, 2020 at 10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Chelsea
|January 2, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Manchester City
|January 16, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|January 27, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
|January 30, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Manchester United
|February 3, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
|February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|February 13, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Everton
|February 27, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|March 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Manchester United
|March 13, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|March 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Chelsea
|April 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
|April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Leeds United
|May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Chelsea
|May 12, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. Arsenal
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
47 thoughts on “English Football”
I would be most grateful if an Express VPN subscriber, or subscribers, could please advise me which online broadcaster – or broadcasters – provide LIVE coverage of English Premiership football games and which I can successfully subscribe to. Thanks to all those who respond to my sincere request. Ian@UK
Can I use my existing android box to receive dazn? I only pay by cheque or phone using a credit card. How do I set up technically? Not very skilled at this. Is there a telephone number I can actually talk to a human? Thanks
I need asistan ways of winning from football premier football prediction game like today live score’s
Nice to watch online because of this pandemic
Hi, do expressvpn still able to watch taiwan elevensports streaming? cos now i am currently using nordvpn but unable to load the video at all at taiwan elevensports.
Good
Hi
I am on holiday in Costa Rica just bought express VPN via Goals 101 website wanting to watch Colchester v Swindon but don’t know how!
ExpressVPN customer here in California. Having issues with BT Sport on Mac via Chrome (Safari is a no-go as BT Sport doesn’t work on it).
The first issue is logging in when the VPN is pointed to a UK server, as it will just pull an auth error on their site. If I turn the VPN off I can get through the login barrier.
From there, turning the VPN back on and navigating to a channel to watch BT Sport throws the following when trying to play video: “Sorry, BT Sport is only available in the UK Code: VC003”
Any ideas? Any other users care to comment if they are having issues (or not)?
Hi David,
Please make sure you’ve installed and activated the ExpressVPN browser extension prior to launching any video streams. Instructions can be found here: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/expressvpn-browser-extension/
For further assistance, please contact Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
i am in sierra leone i want to watch English foot ball especial man united
I can’t get Eleven Sports Taiwan to work with express. Showing a black screen after clicking play. Tried the extension but still didn’t work. Anyone having the same issue?
Hi Vince,
Please contact Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Yes I had same problem. Apparently at the moment there is no solution
Livefootball
Can anyone else get Optus Sport to work with express?
Hi James,
Are you watching the games from a browser? It’s possible that your geolocation is being detected and causing the blackout. To fix this, use the ExpressVPN browser extension: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/expressvpn-browser-extension/
If you need further assistance, please contact Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Used the extension but still didn’t work 🙁
Hi Chester,
Please get in touch with Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
I am an “oldie” with few technical skills who is trying watch the EPL from Australia where they have little time for real football. What can you suggest ?
Hi Neil,
For the cheapest option, try connecting to a Taiwanese location and purchasing an Eleven Sports subscription. If you need further assistance, please get in touch with Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
All you have to do Neil is join Optus Sports it will cost you $15 a month if you don’t have an Optus phone account or you can get it included with your phone account at no extra cost. Its the best thing since sliced bread they have all the matches and you can watch them whenever you want as they are recorded as well as provide live coverage.
Enjoy.
Thanks for sharing. I’ll give this a try. COYS!
Hi I was intending on purchasing an Elevensports subscription via the taiwan location on express vpn as instructed as i thought that it shows all premier league games .However looking at the guide for next saturday on theit website it only seems to show a selection of games but i wish to watch the everton. Is this true that i can only watch certain games and if so, is there another streaming service i can use?
Hi Keith,
The schedule on the Eleven Sports Taiwan site appears to be wrong. For the coming weekend, they’re listing games like Spurs vs. Aston Villa and West Ham vs. Man City, but Spurs are playing Man City while Aston Villa are hosting Bournemouth.
Eleven Sports should have all of the games available. But if you’re not feeling sure, you can use one of the free trial options above (e.g., fubo TV) to catch Everton vs. Watford.
How are you feeling about Everton this season? The Toffees have made some top signings and should really fancy nabbing a European place! We’ll admit we’re excited to see how the Sigurðsson-Kean connection plays out!
A good option to view different leagues. Thanks for sharing this.
Hi, how can I watch the African nations cup in the US?
Hi
african cup 2019
I am located in the UK and pay for Sky sports and BT Sports to watch English premier League football especially Arsenal matches. Any ideas what is the best way to watch without buffering.
Hi Dave,
For the fastest streaming speeds, please try to connect to Smart Location on your ExpressVPN app. If you encounter any further issues, please contact Support via https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
I think eurosport broadcast it on tv in uk and north ireland
I’d like to know how I can use this with my LG Smart TV to watch IPTV which blocks all channels during English Premiership games?
Hi Ian,
Please try to watch on a device with the ExpressVPN app and browser extension installed. This will hide your IP address and geolocation for better anonymity. For further assistance, please contact Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
How can i watch all epl games ,championsleage,europa leage ,and laliga from my tv
Hi there,
We recommend streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Eleven Sports. Together, these services carry all of the competitions you mentioned. Try connecting to a U.S. VPN location before accessing Fubo TV and a UK location before visiting Eleven Sports.
Hi, I have a TP Link Archer C50 AC1200 router. Will this connect to your service and support my IPTV streams? Kind regards, Jay
Hi Jay,
You can set up ExpressVPN on TP-Link routers by following these instructions: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/manual-config-for-tp-link-router-with-l2tp/. Please note that L2TP only provides very basic security and is better suited for anonymization purposes.
If you encounter any issues, please contact Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Hi,
I have been using VPN express in Australia perfectly and am looking to setup VPN express for my family in the UK so they can watch the EPL. I have it working fine with an iPad or iPhone using the Optus app (and VPN express app) but when I try to use the Optus app through a 4th gen Apple TV I cant get it to work. Do you know if other customers have the Optus sport app working through Apple TV outside of Australia. Other Australian based apps (SBS or ABC) are working but not Optus sport (or some other Australia apps like 9now or 7plus).
Thanks
David
Hi David,
Unfortunately, this seems to be an issue that Optus has faced since the World Cup (https://yescrowd.optus.com.au/t5/TV-Entertainment/World-Cup-through-Apple-TV-is-unwatchable/td-p/439419)
We’ll be on the lookout and share updates here if we notice anything new!
I have Optus Sport in Australia and enjoy it but unfortunately you can’t get it outside of Australia. I’m currently in the Philippines and have Express VPN but still cannot get it. If anyone knows how I would like to know how.
Regards,
Charles.
Hi Charles,
Please contact Support via https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Hello.
I have ExpressVPN and I was going to watch English football, but somehow I can not watch football through VPN. I’ve tried to follow VPN setup information. As this does not work, I’m going to stop VPN and close it..Thanks.
Erling.
Hi there,
Which device are you trying to watch football on? Are you unable to setup ExpressVPN or unable to connect?
Please contact Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat and let’s get those issues resolved 🙂
Hi, I have an Express Vpn subscription already and it is really excellent. As a UK based football fan, I would happily pay for a domestic subscription to Sky and BT Sports but the prices are just extortionate.
I hate the idea of illegal streams so last season I paid for (month by month) access to a legitimate European supplier by using one of your servers in that country. Unfortunately, it became rather unreliable – laggy, freezing – so I am looking for a replacement. Do you have any suggestions?
I have read some of your other articles on this subject but I am not sure if a Canadian or US server would cut it – plus I can’t possibly provide cable login details.
Hi there,
Which service were you previously using? Feel free to get in touch with Support (https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat) and let’s see if we can get the issue fixed. Otherwise, services like YouTube TV could be a great way to catch the games without getting U.S. cable.
We have been testing ExpressVPN with an IPTV provider and it works wonderfully well when you set your location server to UK.