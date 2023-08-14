The English Premier League is one of the most popular sports leagues around the world—even for many soccer-mad Australians. Commonly referred to as the EPL, the Premier League has attained global recognition as the premier destination for the top players and coaches, eager to play their part in epic derby matches, compete for titles, and play with the best in the world. Read on to learn how to securely live stream all the Premier League action with a VPN in Australia!

Date August 11, 2023 – 19 May 2024 Current champion Manchester City F.C. (7th title) League cup(s) EFL Cup, FA Cup Streaming services Peacock Premium, Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, TNT Sport, NOW, Sky Sports, Optus Sport, Disney + Hotstar

How to watch the 2023–24 Premier League with a VPN in Australia

You can stream English Premier League games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports (UK), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Premier League in Australia?

Pints, pals, and well-informed TV pundits aren’t the only things that go perfectly with the 2023–24 Premier League season—you’ll also want to add ExpressVPN to your checklist! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every Premier League game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Premier League games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching the English Premier League in Australia

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023–24 Premier League season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

What is the cheapest way to watch the Premier League with VPN?

Peacock Premium is one of the cheapest ways to stream over 100 Premier League games during the 2023–24 season for soccer fans in the U.S. Peacock Premium costs just 6 USD/month and gives you access to sports including Premier League matches, Sunday Night Football, WWE, golf, rugby, MLB, and cycling.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch 2023–24 EPL live streams in Australia

In Australia, the EPL has found its exclusive broadcasting partner in Optus Sport. This telecommunications behemoth has channeled its prowess into a dedicated sports streaming platform, offering viewers the luxury of experiencing both live broadcasts and on-demand content for every single match throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Live stream every Premier League game in Australia with Optus Sport, which has the rights to the English Premier League until 2028. Optus Sport will also be the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL) and has exclusive rights in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Stream Premier League With A VPN

How to watch Premier League 2023-24 for free in Australia?

The only way to watch Premier League games for free is by using free trials for streaming services such as Fubo (seven-day free trial), NOW (seven-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video UK (30-day free trial), YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream (seven-day free trial).

Watch Premier League goals and highlights on YouTube

Whether you’re looking to binge-watch goal compilations or just want to relive José’s greatest interviews roasts (you know you do!), hit up YouTube for a reminder of why there’s nothing better than the English Premier League!



Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the Premier League YouTube channel. Gooooaaaaal!

Date Event August 11, 2023– May 19, 2024 2023–24 Premier League

Most matches kick off on Saturdays at 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. Eastern Time, however, there are also early and late kick-offs (as well as the occasional Friday night or midweek evening kick-off). Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date Time (Local) Time (ET) Match August 13, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool August 19, 2023 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United August 19, 2023 8 p.m. 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle August 27, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool September 3, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester Utd September 24, 2023 2 p.m. 9 a.m. Arsenal v Tottenham September 30, 2023 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool October 7, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City October 21, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal October 28, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City November 4, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal December 5, 2023 7:45 p.m. 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle United December 6, 2023 8 p.m. 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea December 16, 2023 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea December 23, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal December 26, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Everton vs. Manchester City January 13, 2024 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur February 3, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool February 24, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal March 2, 2024 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United March 16, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea March 30, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal April 27, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal May 11, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.