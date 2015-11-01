Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up a VPN on your TP-Link router with the L2TP protocol.

Important: L2TP does not offer any encryption. It should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

The steps in this guide were tested on the TL-R600VPN and AC1750 Archer C7 models. The L2TP setup may not work for all TP-Link router models.

Additionally, some TP-Link routers only allow IP addresses instead of ExpressVPN server names. ExpressVPN cannot provide IP addresses for setup on those routers. If you encounter difficulties with your specific TP-Link router model, please .

Note: The router used in the video is the TP-Link AC1750 Archer C7.

Before you begin, you may wish to make a note of your default internet settings. This will help you revert to your original internet settings when the VPN is not required.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

In order to use ExpressVPN on your TP-Link router, you will need a server address and your account credentials. This section of the tutorial will show you how to find this information.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click “Set Up ExpressVPN.”

Click Manual Configuration.

If you can’t find the email, sign in to your account.

Once you have signed in to your account, click Set Up Other Devices.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.



Keep this browser window open, as you will need it for the setup later.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Configure your TP-Link router with the VPN

Each TP-Link router firmware version has its own user interface.

To find out which user interface your firmware version is associated with, enter 192.168.0.1 in your web browser and log in with your username and password. Then, please refer to the appropriate section which matches your user interface below.

Note: If your TP-Link router runs on an older firmware version such as TL-WR940N (c 3.16.9 Build 150312 Rel.59597n), please refer to these steps to set up on older firmware.

In your browser’s address bar, enter the IP address for the router admin panel. By default, this is 192.168.0.1. (If your router’s IP address was changed in the past, and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.)

Log in with your router’s username and password. (By default, both are admin.)

At the top of the page, click the Advanced tab.

In the sidebar, go to Network > Internet.

Set the Internet Connection Type to L2TP.

Enter the following information:

Username : Paste the manual configuration username you found earlier.

: Paste the manual configuration you found earlier. Password: Paste the manual configuration password you found earlier.

Paste the manual configuration you found earlier. VPN Server IP/Domain Name: Paste the manual configuration server address you found earlier.

Set the Secondary Connection to Dynamic IP.

Leave the MTU Size at 1460 (the default).

Set the Connection Mode to Manually.

Set the Max Idle Time to 0 minutes.

Click Connect.

Click Save to save all your settings.

Important: You will need to wait for the connection to be completed. After hitting “Connect,” scroll up and check that IP Address and Primary Address do NOT display 0.0.0.0. You will only be able to access the internet when both fields are not showing 0.0.0.0.

Configure your TP-Link router (older firmware) with the VPN

In your browser’s address bar, enter the IP address for the router admin panel. By default, this is 192.168.0.1. (If your router IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.)

Log in with your router’s username and password. (By default, both are admin.)

In the sidebar, click Network > WAN.

Set the WAN Connection Type to L2TP/Russia L2TP.

Enter the following information:

Username: Paste the manual configuration username you found earlier. Password: Paste the manual configuration password you found earlier. Confirm Password: Paste the same manual configuration password again. Server IP Address/Name: Paste the manual configuration server address you found earlier.



Set the Secondary Connection to Dynamic IP.

Leave the MTU Size at 1460 (the default).

Set the Max Idle time to 0 minutes.

Set the Connection Mode to Connect Manually.

Click Connect and Save.

Need help? .

Back to top

Disconnect from the VPN server

To disconnect from the VPN server, click on the Advanced tab.

In the sidebar, go to Network > Internet.

Near the bottom of the page, click Disconnect.

Need help? .

Back to top