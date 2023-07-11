The summer’s biggest darts event is just around the corner! The 2023 Betfred World Matchplay kicks off Saturday, July 15, with stars Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, and Gary Anderson headlining the first-night action in Blackpool. Michael Van Gerwen will begin defending his title against Brendan Dolan in Sunday’s evening session, which will also see world champion Michael Smith – the top seed and world No. 1 – taking on Steve Beaton.

The tournament will see players compete across nine days of action from July 15–23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.

Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 World Matchplay securely with ExpressVPN and enjoy every second of the action!

Start date July 15, 2023 End date July 23, 2023 Most recent champion(s) Michael van Gerwen Inaugural season 1994

Viaplay

Price: 16 EUR/month

Country: Netherlands

You can live stream darts events through Viaplay, the European online streaming service, which covers several high-profile darts tournaments including the 2023 World Matchplay. Bear in mind that the commentary for this event is in Dutch.

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Action

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2023 World Matchplay and other major darts events. If you only want to tune in to one particular match you can also buy a day pass. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports have exclusive TV rights to all the biggest Darts tournaments, including the PDC World Championships, Premier League Darts, and World Matchplay. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

DAZN

Price: Varies

You can tune in to darts events live on DAZN. DAZN accepts only local credit/debit cards. Otherwise, you can subscribe via PayPal instead.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country (U.S., Canada, Italy, or Germany) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

PDCTV

Price: 10 GBP/month or 60 GBP/year

The official PDC website offers the PDCTV-HD streaming service. All major televised PDC events are broadcast live online (outside of the UK, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands) through PDCTV-HD.

2023 World Matchplay Darts schedule

Date Play starts Featured matches July 15, 2023 7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET First Round July 16, 2023 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session) First Round July 16, 2023 7.30 p.m. local time / 2.30 p.m. ET (Evening Session) First Round July 17, 2023 7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET First Round July 18, 2023 7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET Second Round July 19, 2023 7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET Second Round July 20, 2023 8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Quarter-Finals July 21, 2023 8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Quarter-Finals July 22, 2023 8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Semi-Finals July 23, 2023 8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Final

Who plays in the 2023 World Matchplay?

The top 16 of the Order of Merit are qualified as seeds and they are joined by the top 16 qualified players of the ProTour OoM.

Main Order of Merit ProTour Order of Merit Michael Smith Josh Rock Peter Wright Martin Schindler Michael van Gerwen Ross Smith Gerwyn Price Krzysztof Ratajski Rob Cross Jose de Sousa Luke Humphries Andrew Gilding Jonny Clayton Gary Anderson Danny Noppert Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall Gabriel Clemens Dimitri Van den Bergh Chris Dobey Dirk van Duijvenbode Raymond van Barneveld Dave Chisnall Daryl Gurney Joe Cullen Mike De Decker Damon Heta Steve Beaton Ryan Searle Brendan Dolan James Wade Kim Huybrechts

How do you qualify for the 2023 World Matchplay?

The top 16 players on the PDC Order of Merit at the cut-off point on July 11 have been seeded for the tournament and they are joined by 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit. The ProTour Order of Merit table used for Betfred World Matchplay qualification run from the 2022 Players Championship Finals to the 2023 European Tour.

What is the prize money for the 2023 World Matchplay?

The prize fund is expected to remain 800,000 GBP, with 200,000 GBP going to the winner and 100,000 GBP to the runner-up.

