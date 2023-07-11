The summer’s biggest darts event is just around the corner! The 2023 Betfred World Matchplay kicks off Saturday, July 15, with stars Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, and Gary Anderson headlining the first-night action in Blackpool. Michael Van Gerwen will begin defending his title against Brendan Dolan in Sunday’s evening session, which will also see world champion Michael Smith – the top seed and world No. 1 – taking on Steve Beaton.
The tournament will see players compete across nine days of action from July 15–23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.
Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 World Matchplay securely with ExpressVPN and enjoy every second of the action!
How to watch World Matchplay Darts 2023 live streams
You can stream World Matchplay matches with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports (UK), and find the match you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch the 2023 World Matchplay in your country
Viaplay
Price: 16 EUR/month
Country: Netherlands
You can live stream darts events through Viaplay, the European online streaming service, which covers several high-profile darts tournaments including the 2023 World Matchplay. Bear in mind that the commentary for this event is in Dutch.
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Action
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2023 World Matchplay and other major darts events. If you only want to tune in to one particular match you can also buy a day pass. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Sky Sports
Sky Sports have exclusive TV rights to all the biggest Darts tournaments, including the PDC World Championships, Premier League Darts, and World Matchplay. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
DAZN
Price: Varies
You can tune in to darts events live on DAZN. DAZN accepts only local credit/debit cards. Otherwise, you can subscribe via PayPal instead.
Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country (U.S., Canada, Italy, or Germany) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
PDCTV
Price: 10 GBP/month or 60 GBP/year
The official PDC website offers the PDCTV-HD streaming service. All major televised PDC events are broadcast live online (outside of the UK, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands) through PDCTV-HD.
2023 World Matchplay Darts schedule
|Date
|Play starts
|Featured matches
|July 15, 2023
|7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET
|First Round
|July 16, 2023
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|First Round
|July 16, 2023
|7.30 p.m. local time / 2.30 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|First Round
|July 17, 2023
|7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET
|First Round
|July 18, 2023
|7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET
|Second Round
|July 19, 2023
|7 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET
|Second Round
|July 20, 2023
|8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Quarter-Finals
|July 21, 2023
|8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Quarter-Finals
|July 22, 2023
|8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Semi-Finals
|July 23, 2023
|8 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Final
Who plays in the 2023 World Matchplay?
The top 16 of the Order of Merit are qualified as seeds and they are joined by the top 16 qualified players of the ProTour OoM.
|Main Order of Merit
|ProTour Order of Merit
|Michael Smith
|Josh Rock
|Peter Wright
|Martin Schindler
|Michael van Gerwen
|Ross Smith
|Gerwyn Price
|Krzysztof Ratajski
|Rob Cross
|Jose de Sousa
|Luke Humphries
|Andrew Gilding
|Jonny Clayton
|Gary Anderson
|Danny Noppert
|Stephen Bunting
|Nathan Aspinall
|Gabriel Clemens
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
|Chris Dobey
|Dirk van Duijvenbode
|Raymond van Barneveld
|Dave Chisnall
|Daryl Gurney
|Joe Cullen
|Mike De Decker
|Damon Heta
|Steve Beaton
|Ryan Searle
|Brendan Dolan
|James Wade
|Kim Huybrechts
How do you qualify for the 2023 World Matchplay?
The top 16 players on the PDC Order of Merit at the cut-off point on July 11 have been seeded for the tournament and they are joined by 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit. The ProTour Order of Merit table used for Betfred World Matchplay qualification run from the 2022 Players Championship Finals to the 2023 European Tour.
What is the prize money for the 2023 World Matchplay?
The prize fund is expected to remain 800,000 GBP, with 200,000 GBP going to the winner and 100,000 GBP to the runner-up.
FAQ: About Darts World Matchplay live stream
Is the Darts on Eurosport?
Currently, Eurosport doesn’t offer coverage of any PDC tournament. However, there are other ways to watch different darts events in the UK with Sky Sports and ITV.
Is there an app to watch Darts?
All major televised PDC events are broadcast live online (outside of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland) through PDCTV, which is also accessible through the Official PDC App. Besides that, you can watch select darts events on Sky Go or ITVX app.
Can I watch the Darts for free?
You can watch select PDC tournaments for free on ITV. The British broadcaster’s ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) streaming platform is entirely free to stream, but you may need to provide a UK postcode, such as WC1X 0AA, to sign up.
Is the Sky Sports darts channel free?
No, but non-subscribers can also enjoy daily, weekly or monthly access to Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports other six channels contract-free with NOW TV which is a more affordable option.
Can I stream darts on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
How can I stream darts on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.