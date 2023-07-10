Major League Cricket has finally arrived in the United States! The inaugural Major League Cricket season begins Thursday, July 13, as six teams square off over three weeks. No. 1 overall pick Harmeet Singh Baddhan leads the Seattle Orcas into battle, while Australian cricket fans will likely have their attention on Aaron Finch, the San Francisco Unicorns’ captain and one of the greatest players in Australian men’s cricket history.

Even if you can’t grab a seat in Texas or North Carolina to watch the action, we have you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Major League Cricket match.

Learn how to live stream the 2023 Major League Cricket season with ExpressVPN:

No. of team 6 Owner(s) American Cricket Enterprises Founded January 2019 Related competitions Minor League Cricket

How to watch Major League Cricket matches online with a VPN

With the help of a VPN, you can safely and securely stream Major League Cricket matches in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the MLC Cricket Network’s official YouTube channel . Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch Major League Cricket matches online for free

YouTube

Country: Worldwide

Price: Free

You can watch Major League Cricket matches for free on the MLC Cricket Network’s official YouTube channel. MLC Cricket Network is an excellent source of free cricket coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Sports 18

Price: Free

Country: India

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports will air Major League Cricket matches in India. Viewers can watch live on TV on Sports 18 and live stream the action online via the JioCinema website and apps.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch MLC 2023 in your country

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 7 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. However, please know that Sling TV no longer offers a free trial.

To safely and securely stream Major League Cricket on Sling:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Sling TV and select a package, or use the free trial. Tune in to the action!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

How to Stream With Sling

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ will offer Major League Cricket matches throughout the entire inaugural season. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Major League Cricket 2023 schedule

The inaugural MLC season begins Thursday, July 13, when the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders clash at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. You can find the complete schedule below.

Match Date and time Venue Texas Super Kings vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders July 13, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas MI New York vs. San Francisco Unicorns July 14, 3:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas Seattle Orcas vs. Washington Freedom July 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas July 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas Texas Super Kings vs. Washington Freedom July 16, 3:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. MI New York July 16, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas Texas Super Kings vs. MI New York July 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns July 18, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas Washington Freedom vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders July 20, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C. Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings July 21, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C. Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns July 22, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C. Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Seattle Orcas July 23, 1:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. BST Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C. MI New York vs. Washington Freedom July 23, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C. San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings July 24, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C. MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas July 25, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.

What are the Major League Cricket teams?

Team Captain Coach Los Angeles Knight Riders TBA Phil Simmons MI New York Kieron Pollard Robin Peterson San Francisco Unicorns Aaron Finch Shane Watson Seattle Orcas TBA Pravin Amre Texas Super Kings Faf du Plessis Stephen Fleming Washington Freedom Moises Henriques Greg Shipperd

