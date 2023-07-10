Major League Cricket has finally arrived in the United States! The inaugural Major League Cricket season begins Thursday, July 13, as six teams square off over three weeks. No. 1 overall pick Harmeet Singh Baddhan leads the Seattle Orcas into battle, while Australian cricket fans will likely have their attention on Aaron Finch, the San Francisco Unicorns’ captain and one of the greatest players in Australian men’s cricket history.
Even if you can’t grab a seat in Texas or North Carolina to watch the action, we have you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Major League Cricket match.
Learn how to live stream the 2023 Major League Cricket season with ExpressVPN:
|No. of team
|6
|Owner(s)
|American Cricket Enterprises
|Founded
|January 2019
|Related competitions
|Minor League Cricket
How to watch Major League Cricket matches online with a VPN
With the help of a VPN, you can safely and securely stream Major League Cricket matches in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to the MLC Cricket Network’s official YouTube channel.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
How to watch Major League Cricket matches online for free
YouTube
Country: Worldwide
Price: Free
You can watch Major League Cricket matches for free on the MLC Cricket Network’s official YouTube channel. MLC Cricket Network is an excellent source of free cricket coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Sports 18
Price: Free
Country: India
Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports will air Major League Cricket matches in India. Viewers can watch live on TV on Sports 18 and live stream the action online via the JioCinema website and apps.
Where to watch MLC 2023 in your country
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 7 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. However, please know that Sling TV no longer offers a free trial.
To safely and securely stream Major League Cricket on Sling:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to Sling TV and select a package, or use the free trial.
- Tune in to the action!
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year
ESPN+ will offer Major League Cricket matches throughout the entire inaugural season. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.
Major League Cricket 2023 schedule
The inaugural MLC season begins Thursday, July 13, when the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders clash at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. You can find the complete schedule below.
|Match
|Date and time
|Venue
|Texas Super Kings vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders
|July 13, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|MI New York vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|July 14, 3:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|Seattle Orcas vs. Washington Freedom
|July 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas
|July 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|Texas Super Kings vs. Washington Freedom
|July 16, 3:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. MI New York
|July 16, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|Texas Super Kings vs. MI New York
|July 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|July 18, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
|Washington Freedom vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders
|July 20, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST
|Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
|Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings
|July 21, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST
|Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
|Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|July 22, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST
|Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Seattle Orcas
|July 23, 1:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. BST
|Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
|MI New York vs. Washington Freedom
|July 23, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST
|Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
|San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings
|July 24, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST
|Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
|MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas
|July 25, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BST
|Church Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
What are the Major League Cricket teams?
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Los Angeles Knight Riders
|TBA
|Phil Simmons
|MI New York
|Kieron Pollard
|Robin Peterson
|San Francisco Unicorns
|Aaron Finch
|Shane Watson
|Seattle Orcas
|TBA
|Pravin Amre
|Texas Super Kings
|Faf du Plessis
|Stephen Fleming
|Washington Freedom
|Moises Henriques
|Greg Shipperd
FAQ: About Major League Cricket 2023 live streams
Where will Major League Cricket be broadcast?
You can watch Major League Cricket matches for free on the MLC Cricket Network’s official YouTube channel.
How many overseas players are allowed in MLC?
Each Major League Cricket team is permitted nine overseas players, though only seven can feature in the first XI.
Who are the owners of the Major League Cricket teams?
Three Indian T20 league franchises (the Knight Riders Group, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings) own Major League Cricket teams. GMR Group, which co-owns the Delhi Capitals, owns the Seattle Orcas.
How can I watch Major League Cricket in the United States?
U.S. viewers can watch Major League Cricket matches either on YouTube (free) or ESPN+ (prices start at 10 USD/month).
How can I watch Major League Cricket in India?
Indian cricket fans can watch Major League Cricket matches through the JioCinema app or website. Alternatively, they can tune in on Sports 18.
Can I stream Major League Cricket on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
