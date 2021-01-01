How to stream ViuTV with a VPN
If you like watching Canto content from Hong Kong, you’ll love ViuTV. With ExpressVPN, you can securely enjoy ViuTV from anywhere on all your devices in blazing-fast HD, free from throttling.
Stream ViuTV with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in Hong Kong.
Step 3
Enjoy your favorite Hong Kong dramas, talk shows, and sports on ViuTV!
What is ViuTV?
ViuTV (pronounced View TV) is a free-to-air TV channel in Hong Kong, with an online streaming platform offering a diverse array of original Hong Kong content—including live entertainment, dramas, talk shows, live sports, children’s programs, and news.
In just a few clicks, you can stream ViuTV securely on any network with ExpressVPN, without compromising on quality or speed.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and ViuTV Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for ViuTV
Are ViuTV and Viu the same service?
No. ViuTV is a broadcasting channel that is available exclusively in Hong Kong and features high-quality original programming in both English and Cantonese. Viewers can watch it online as well via its streaming platforms.
Viu, on the other hand, is an over-the-top video streaming provider that offers international content to various countries outside Hong Kong.
Is ViuTV free to watch?
Yes! ViuTV is free to watch and you do not need to create an account to enjoy its library of Cantonese- and English-language shows.
Does ViuTV work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN is compatible with ViuTV and many other streaming services, so you can securely stream all the content you want. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
What devices can I watch ViuTV on?
ViuTV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TV systems, including Android TV and Apple TV
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Will using a VPN slow down my ViuTV streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream ViuTV may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
