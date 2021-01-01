How to stream Philo online with a VPN
Watch a stellar lineup of over 60 popular American TV channels on Philo including live and on-demand content. Get ExpressVPN and stream securely from anywhere on all your devices, including smart TVs, phones, and computers.
Stream Philo live in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN location in the U.S.
Step 3
Log in and stream Philo securely, at top speeds.
Channel surf Philo like a pro with ExpressVPN
Complement your Philo subscription with ExpressVPN and stream live content while defeating ISP throttling. Philo gives you access to over 60 U.S. cable TV channels, including:
A&E
AMC
Animal Planet
BBC America
BET
Comedy Central
Discovery Channel
Food Network
HGTV
IFC
Lifetime
MTV
Nickelodeon
Science Channel
TLC
Oprah Winfrey Network
ExpressVPN encrypts your online traffic, allowing you to securely stream Philo free from any ISP or local Wi-Fi limitations. Stream hours of uninterrupted content in HD with the best VPN for Philo.*
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Philo Terms & Conditions for more information.
FAQ: Philo VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with Philo?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s blazing-fast servers provide private and secure access to streaming Philo content. If you encounter errors or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support, available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
Is Philo free with a VPN?
No it is not. You will need to sign up for a Philo subscription. ExpressVPN does not come with Philo. Rather, it complements your streaming service to allow you to watch all the content you want, free from throttling or blocking by your ISP or by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network.
What devices can I watch Philo on?
Philo is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Philo on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services, most users do not notice a difference.
In some cases using a VPN may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can fully experience the service to see if it works for you and helps you enjoy your favorite streaming content. You’ll receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
