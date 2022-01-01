Watch Hallmark movies with VPN
How to watch Hallmark movies with a VPN
Securely stream Hallmark Christmas movies all year round with with a VPN!
- Fast streaming with unlimited bandwidth
- Defeat content-based throttling from ISPs
- Works on any device: computer, phone, tablet, TV, and more
Watch Hallmark movies with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.
Step 3
Log in and watch Hallmark movies securely and in blazing-fast HD.
What is Hallmark Movies Now?
Hallmark Movies Now (HMNow.com) is the Hallmark Channel's app. Hallmark, of course, is known the world over for both its heartwarming greeting cards and made-for-TV movies and series that span romance, family drama, and mystery genres. Hallmark Movies Now offers a 7-day free trial; thereafter a monthly subscription is available for 5.99 USD per month, or 59.99 USD per year (billed at 4.99 per month).
How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
The Hallmark Channel started producing original Christmas movies in 2000, and gained such a strong following that in 2009 it launched its popular “Countdown to Christmas.” The 2021 Countdown to Christmas, for instance, began in October and aired 41 new original Christmas movies throughout the holiday season, in addition to other popular favorites from years past. Hallmark Christmas movies are renowned for their comforting (some might say predictable) plots, and often star popular sitcom actors and actresses from the 1980s and 90s for a healthy dose of nostalgia.
Ready to curl up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa and a plate of Christmas cookies? With ExpressVPN you can binge Hallmark Christmas movies to your heart’s content securely, and free of throttling from your school network or ISP provider.
FAQ: VPN for Hallmark Movies Now
Does ExpressVPN work with Hallmark Movies Now?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s fast, optimized network of servers ensures buffer-free Hallmark Christmas movie streaming, without compromising security or privacy.
Is Hallmark Movies Now free with a VPN?
No, you will need to sign up for a separate account at www.hmnow.com, although a 7-day free trial is available.
What devices can I watch Hallmark Christmas movies on?
Hallmark Movies Now is available on a wide range of devices and platforms, including:
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
Browsers including Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want to watch Hallmark movies on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
How else can I watch Hallmark Christmas movies?
If you prefer to streamline your apps, Hallmark Movies Now is available as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video (which also happens to run occasional discount deals and channel promotions).
Alternatively, the Hallmark Channel is available to stream live on a variety of cord-cutting services, including fuboTV, Philo, and Sling TV. This will ensure you don't miss a minute of Countdown to Christmas, but will also come with commercials.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
