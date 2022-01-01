Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Hallmark movies with VPN

How to watch Hallmark movies with a VPN

Securely stream Hallmark Christmas movies all year round with with a VPN!

  • Fast streaming with unlimited bandwidth
  • Defeat content-based throttling from ISPs
  • Works on any device: computer, phone, tablet, TV, and more
  • Connect to a secure server to stream Hallmark Movies Now with unlimited bandwidth
  • Prevent content-based throttling from your internet service provider
  • Stream on any device: computer, phone, tablet, smart TV and more
Choose Plan

30-day money-back guarantee

Watch Hallmark movies from the Hallmark Channel securely with a VPN
Watch Hallmark movies from the Hallmark Channel securely with a VPN

Watch Hallmark movies with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Step 1 of downloading a VPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.

Step 3

Hallmark Channel logo

Log in and watch Hallmark movies securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Choose Plan

What is Hallmark Movies Now?

Movies & Mistletoe on Hallmark Movies Now streaming platform

Hallmark Movies Now (HMNow.com) is the Hallmark Channel's app. Hallmark, of course, is known the world over for both its heartwarming greeting cards and made-for-TV movies and series that span romance, family drama, and mystery genres. Hallmark Movies Now offers a 7-day free trial; thereafter a monthly subscription is available for 5.99 USD per month, or 59.99 USD per year (billed at 4.99 per month).

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

Countdown to Christmas on the Hallmark Channel

The Hallmark Channel started producing original Christmas movies in 2000, and gained such a strong following that in 2009 it launched its popular “Countdown to Christmas.” The 2021 Countdown to Christmas, for instance, began in October and aired 41 new original Christmas movies throughout the holiday season, in addition to other popular favorites from years past. Hallmark Christmas movies are renowned for their comforting (some might say predictable) plots, and often star popular sitcom actors and actresses from the 1980s and 90s for a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Ready to curl up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa and a plate of Christmas cookies? With ExpressVPN you can binge Hallmark Christmas movies to your heart’s content securely, and free of throttling from your school network or ISP provider.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Hallmark Movies Now Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: VPN for Hallmark Movies Now

Does ExpressVPN work with Hallmark Movies Now?
Is Hallmark Movies Now free with a VPN?
What devices can I watch Hallmark Christmas movies on?
How else can I watch Hallmark Christmas movies?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Choose Plan

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for watching Hallmark movies

Try ExpressVPN risk-free, and if you’re not satisfied streaming Hallmark Movies Now for any reason, simply contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Choose Plan