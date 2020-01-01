Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to use a VPN to watch Zattoo

With more than 200 channels broadcasting in six different countries, the Swiss-based streaming service has quickly become a go-to app when it comes to watching live TV.

With a VPN, you can enjoy Zattoo no matter where you are, in HD, and with added online privacy.

Use a VPN to watch Zattoo in 3 steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Select a secure server location in Europe.

Step 3

Log in to your Zattoo account.

Secure your connection and stream Zattoo in HD

Zattoo lets you stream live anytime and anywhere. With apps available for computers, smartphones, and tablets, you can stream at home or on the go. Use ExpressVPN’s easy-to-use apps to secure your connection and stream in HD.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service and is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Zattoo Terms & Conditions for more details.

How a VPN helps you watch Zattoo

When you use a VPN, you’re able to encrypt your internet connection and keep your traffic from prying eyes.

ExpressVPN encrypts your entire internet connection.

ExpressVPN has more than 160 locations in 94 countries, including many across Europe, where Zattoo is available.

You can use ExpressVPN apps on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers, with options for manual setup on other devices as well.

With each subscription, you’ll have the freedom to connect to a VPN location on up to five devices simultaneously.

