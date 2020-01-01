Zattoo is an internet TV platform that broadcasts various live TV and on-demand content. Its service is available in Switzerland and Germany, but some subscribers can also access Zattoo for a limited amount of time throughout the EU and the UK.
How to use a VPN to watch Zattoo
With more than 200 channels broadcasting in six different countries, the Swiss-based streaming service has quickly become a go-to app when it comes to watching live TV.
With a VPN, you can enjoy Zattoo no matter where you are, in HD, and with added online privacy.
Use a VPN to watch Zattoo in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure server location in Europe.
Step 3
Log in to your Zattoo account.
Secure your connection and stream Zattoo in HD
Zattoo lets you stream live anytime and anywhere. With apps available for computers, smartphones, and tablets, you can stream at home or on the go. Use ExpressVPN’s easy-to-use apps to secure your connection and stream in HD.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service and is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Zattoo Terms & Conditions for more details.
How a VPN helps you watch Zattoo
When you use a VPN, you’re able to encrypt your internet connection and keep your traffic from prying eyes.
ExpressVPN has more than 160 locations in 94 countries, including many across Europe, where Zattoo is available.
You can use ExpressVPN apps on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers, with options for manual setup on other devices as well.
With each subscription, you’ll have the freedom to connect to a VPN location on up to five devices simultaneously.
FAQ: How to watch Zattoo with a VPN
What is Zattoo?
Does ExpressVPN come with a Zattoo account?
Unfortunately, no. You’ll need to sign up for a Zattoo account in order to access its mammoth content library. However, you can use ExpressVPN to secure your connection and stream with ease.
What devices can I use to watch Zattoo with a VPN?
Zattoo has apps available on computers, smartphones, and tablets. So does ExpressVPN. If you want to go a step further, you can even install ExpressVPN on your router to secure every internet-enabled device in your home.
Will using a VPN slow my internet connection?
In fact, there are some cases where using a VPN may actually increase internet speeds. This is especially true in cases where ISPs throttle internet traffic because of bandwidth issues. ExpressVPN lets you stream with blazing-fast speeds.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Watch Zattoo with ExpressVPN risk-free
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching Zattoo with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.