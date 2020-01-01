You can toggle among “Router VPN,” “No VPN,” and “MediaStreamer”* for every device connected to the ExpressVPN app for routers. Use split tunneling to maintain access to your local network devices, like your printer.
What is VPN split tunneling?
VPN split tunneling lets you route some of your device or app traffic through the encrypted VPN tunnel while other devices or apps access the internet directly.
Use split tunneling to protect the traffic you choose, without losing access to local network devices. Available on ExpressVPN for Windows, Mac, Android, and routers.
Do I need split tunneling?
A basic VPN routes all your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel to protect your data from hackers and third-party snoops.
If your VPN doesn’t support split tunneling, you may run into situations where:
You can’t access foreign and local internet services at the same time
Transmitting all data through the VPN uses up your bandwidth
You can’t access LAN devices while you’re connected to the VPN
With a split-tunneling VPN, you can:
Stream foreign movies while using web services from local IP addresses
Download safely without slowing down your other web activity
Access your network printer while surfing the internet securely
Are there any security risks of split tunneling?
If you set up split tunneling to exclude certain traffic from the protection of your VPN, your internet service provider or a third party could access that traffic.
To protect your online activity, use only VPN-protected connections when you handle sensitive data, downloads, or torrents.
How does split tunneling work in ExpressVPN apps?
ExpressVPN split tunneling works two ways:
Split Tunneling: Protect all connected devices or applications except for those specifically excluded.
Inverse Split Tunneling: Protect only selected devices or applications. Everything else flows outside the VPN.
Apps with VPN split tunneling
App for routers
* MediaStreamer can let you access content that might otherwise be unavailable, but it does not provide all the security and privacy benefits of a VPN.