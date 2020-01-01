FAQ: Access Facebook with a VPN

Why can’t I access Facebook?

There are three reasons you might not be able to access Facebook:

You are connecting from a country that blocks or censors Facebook

You are connecting from a network that blocks Facebook for security reasons

Your office or school doesn’t allow access to Facebook

Is it OK to use a VPN?

Using a VPN is perfectly legitimate—millions of people around the world access the internet via a VPN every day. VPN networks are used by companies to keep sensitive business data secure, and consumers use VPNs all the time to access censored sites like Facebook.

Learn more about why a VPN is safer and more reliable than free proxy servers.

Can I access Facebook from anywhere?

Yes! A VPN allows you to access Facebook from anywhere in the world.

If you’re traveling to a country where you think Facebook might be blocked, sign up to ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can get onto all your social media and streaming sites wherever you are.

Can I unblock Facebook at school?

Sure can! With a VPN, you can access Facebook without having to worry about local internet restrictions. Simply connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in another location where Facebook is still available, and you’ll instantly have access.

How else does a VPN help me use Facebook?

Besides helping you access Facebook from anywhere in the world, a VPN allows you to communicate with your friends privately and securely.

Many local Wi-Fi networks leave your data exposed to third parties, allowing others to see what you share online. However, a VPN encrypts your device traffic and keeps it safe from snoops and hackers.

What other sites can I access with a VPN?

Once you’ve got VPN access, it’s not just Facebook that is available to you around the world. You can also access other censored sites like Google, Gmail, YouTube, and Twitter.