Unblock Facebook at school, at work, or while traveling
Connecting from somewhere that won’t let you access Facebook? Find out how you can use a VPN to access the world’s leading social media site quickly, easily, and securely—wherever you are.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Connect to a secure VPN server location anywhere that Facebook is not censored.
Enjoy Facebook and Facebook Messenger wherever you are!
With a VPN, you can access Facebook at work, at school, and anywhere in the world
How does a VPN unblock Facebook?
ExpressVPN is a VPN service that hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic by routing it through any one of 160 secure VPN server locations that you choose when you connect.
For instance, if you choose a VPN server location in the U.S., you can sign in and use Facebook as if you were in the United States, no matter where you actually are in the world.
Why a Facebook VPN is better than a proxy
It’s important to make the distinction between using a proxy and using a VPN. For one, VPNs typically provide much faster speeds and connections, as random proxy servers are usually choked with heavy traffic.
VPNs are also much more secure than random proxy networks, which may be free because they are selling your data to the highest bidder. With dedicated apps for every device, ExpressVPN lets you encrypt your network and access Facebook at home and on the go.
FAQ: Access Facebook with a VPN
Why can’t I access Facebook?
There are three reasons you might not be able to access Facebook:
- You are connecting from a country that blocks or censors Facebook
- You are connecting from a network that blocks Facebook for security reasons
- Your office or school doesn’t allow access to Facebook
Is it OK to use a VPN?
Using a VPN is perfectly legitimate—millions of people around the world access the internet via a VPN every day. VPN networks are used by companies to keep sensitive business data secure, and consumers use VPNs all the time to access censored sites like Facebook.
Learn more about why a VPN is safer and more reliable than free proxy servers.
Can I access Facebook from anywhere?
Yes! A VPN allows you to access Facebook from anywhere in the world.
If you’re traveling to a country where you think Facebook might be blocked, sign up to ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can get onto all your social media and streaming sites wherever you are.
Can I unblock Facebook at school?
Sure can! With a VPN, you can access Facebook without having to worry about local internet restrictions. Simply connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in another location where Facebook is still available, and you’ll instantly have access.
How else does a VPN help me use Facebook?
Besides helping you access Facebook from anywhere in the world, a VPN allows you to communicate with your friends privately and securely.
Many local Wi-Fi networks leave your data exposed to third parties, allowing others to see what you share online. However, a VPN encrypts your device traffic and keeps it safe from snoops and hackers.
What other sites can I access with a VPN?
Once you’ve got VPN access, it’s not just Facebook that is available to you around the world. You can also access other censored sites like Google, Gmail, YouTube, and Twitter.