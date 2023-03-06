Watch British TV online How to watch British TV shows online with a VPN
Watching British TV online with a VPN app helps overcome restrictions set by local Wi-Fi networks and defeats content-based throttling. Stream British TV on the go as easily as at home!
Watch British TV online in 3 easy steps
Download the latest app for your device.
Connect to a VPN server in the UK.
How a VPN works with British TV
Streaming services around the world can sometimes restrict access to content based on your IP address, a unique identifier that also shows your approximate location in the world. That means that if you want to watch British TV shows online, you will need a UK IP address.
ExpressVPN is the fastest, safest, and most reliable way to watch British TV online. With an encrypted connection, your internet service provider and other network operators won’t be able to block or slow down certain kinds of online activity—like streaming.
As long as your VPN app is connected to a British server, your device will display a British IP address. This gives you the security and privacy you expect from a VPN, without interfering with your streaming access.
Free proxies, on the other hand, are far less reliable than a paid VPN for keeping you connected to your entertainment. And the best part? You'll be connected and streaming in under five minutes.
Secure access on any network
Online streaming services offered by channels like BBC, Channel 4, ITV, and Channel 5 are well-known even outside of the UK for their diverse mix of overseas and homegrown content.
Now, if you’re in the UK and aren’t too worried about your online security, you may be able to log in and watch without a problem, provided your internet provider or your local Wi-Fi operator do not restrict such services.
But if your ISP throttles certain kinds of content, or your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network blocks streaming to preserve bandwidth or reduce distractions, you need a VPN. And if you simply want to enjoy all the privacy and security protections of a premium VPN without it interfering with your streaming, you’ll need a provider with optimized server locations across the UK, offering fast, smooth, error-free connections with British IP addresses. That’s ExpressVPN.
What British TV shows can I watch online?
Will I be able to access my existing services?
ExpressVPN can help you access most British streaming services, although streaming with a VPN does not include a subscription for any of these services. You will still need an existing account, or can sign up on your own.
With ExpressVPN’s fast connection speeds, you can watch your favorite shows in HD from anywhere—even office networks and public Wi-Fi.
What British TV can I watch abroad for free?
Every major British free-to-air network offers some combination of on-demand, simulcast, or live streaming content. This includes: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4, and My5.
BBC iPlayer offers content from BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, CBBC, BBC News, BBC Radio 1, BBC Parliament, BBC Alba, CBeebies, and S4C.
ITVX offers content from ITV, ITV 2, ITVBe, ITV3, ITV4, and CITV.
All 4 offers content from Channel 4, E4, More4, Film4, and E4 Extra.
My5 offers content from Channel 5, 5Star, 5USA, 5Action, and 5Select.
Sky Go offers content from Sky TV and Sky Sports
Now TV offers content from Sky, Sky Atlantic, Sky Cinema, and Fox.
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming British TV
Lightning-fast speeds
While other VPNs can slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.
Choose from ultra-fast servers in London, East London, Docklands, Midlands, and Wembley. To get the best speeds for streaming, you’ll want to connect to a server location that’s closest to your geographical location.
VPN apps for all devices
ExpressVPN is compatible with all major devices, allowing you to watch British TV anywhere, including from your laptop in your hotel room or on your phone at the airport. There are solutions for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and even gaming consoles and smart TVs.
With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can download the app on as many devices as you want and connect up to five devices to the VPN simultaneously. This is great for when everybody in your family wants to watch different shows at the same time on their respective devices.
Easy to set up, easy to use
Setting up ExpressVPN for streaming is a breeze. From signup to installation to selecting a server location, you'll be connected in under five minutes. There's no need to tinker with network configurations or settings. It's as simple as clicking a button!
If you ever run into any issues, our Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Streaming British TV with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.
Frequently Asked Questions: Streaming British TV
How do I watch British TV overseas?
You can watch British TV overseas—in regions like Canada, Spain, Germany, France, and Australia—by opening the ExpressVPN app or browser extension:
Click … in the location bar
Select ALL LOCATIONS > Europe > United Kingdom
Choose your preferred city in the UK, or simply select United Kingdom and ExpressVPN will pick the best server location for you.
Securely stream all your favorite British content!
How can I watch British TV on my smart TV?
ExpressVPN has several solutions for watching British TV on your smart TV.
Installing ExpressVPN directly onto supported smart TV systems including Samsung smart TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.
Using our MediaStreamer service on smart TVs that install our VPN app directly.
Connecting to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with minimal extra setup.
Which streaming service has the best British TV shows?
BritBox is a great on-demand streaming service for those based outside of the UK that includes a wide range of movies, shows, documentaries, and other content from the BBC and ITV. It is currently available for viewers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from the UK or anywhere else in the world.
