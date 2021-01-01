Stream RTS Switzerland online with a VPN
Use a VPN to stream shows from RTS Switzerland's curated and original catalog from anywhere.
What’s on RTS Switzerland?
Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS)* is the French-language arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation and offers free online streaming. Television content includes series and documentaries from RTS 1, archived content and children’s shows from RTS 2, and news from RTS Info. Radio content includes general programming from La 1ère, cultural programming and jazz/classical music from Espace 2, youth programs from Couleur 3, and variety programs and series from Option Musique.
FAQ: RTS VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with RTS Switzerland?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s blazing-fast servers provide private and secure access to streaming Swiss content from RTS. If you encounter errors or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support, available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
Is RTS free with a VPN?
Yes! Not only is the Swiss content on RTS free, but you don’t even need to sign up to enjoy it!
What devices can I watch RTS live on?
RTS Switzerland is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services, most users do not notice a difference.
In some cases using a VPN may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
