Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Stream RTS Switzerland online with a VPN

Use a VPN to binge shows from RTS Switzerland’s curated and original catalog from anywhere. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for all devices, so you can securely stream at home or on the go.

Choose Plan

30-day money-back guarantee

RTS Switzerland VPN.

Stream RTS live online in 3 steps

Step 1

Step 1 of downloading a VPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Connect to a secure VPN location in Switzerland.

Step 3

Variety of devices with the Play RTS logo.

Log in to your free RTS account and start streaming!

Stream French-language content securely with an RTS Switzerland VPN, wherever you are

Choose Plan

What’s on RTS Switzerland?

Play RTS dashboard.

Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS)* is the French-language arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation and offers free online streaming. Television content includes series and documentaries from RTS 1, archived content and children’s shows from RTS 2, and news from RTS Info. Radio content includes general programming from La 1ère, cultural programming and jazz/classical music from Espace 2, youth programs from Couleur 3, and variety programs and series from Option Musique.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the RTS Radio Télévision Suisse Terms and Conditions for more details.

FAQ: RTS VPN

Does ExpressVPN work with RTS Switzerland?
Is RTS free with a VPN?
What devices can I watch RTS live on?
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Choose Plan

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for RTS Switzerland streams

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching RTS with ExpressVPN for any reason, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Choose Plan