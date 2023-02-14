How does a VPN unblock Discord?

A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks Discord by running your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel, in addition to hiding your IP address and location via proxying.

When using a VPN, you can circumvent government, office, and school censorship, as well as filters, masks, and firewalls. This helps you access websites, apps, and streaming services with freedom.

With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access Discord no matter where you are. It also hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can go online with security, privacy, and freedom.