Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Unlock Discord with the best VPN app

Don’t let censorship or network blocks stop you from staying in touch with your friends and gaming groups. With ExpressVPN, unblock and hang out with your clubs, groups, and communities!

Get ExpressVPN

TRY EXPRESSVPN RISK-FREE FOR 30 DAYS

Unblock Discord with ExpressVPN. Discord logo.

How to unblock Discord with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to a VPN location anywhere Discord is not blocked.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with the Discord logo.

Open Discord and stay in contact with your friends.

Securely chat on Discord from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN
A desktop and laptop with the Discord logo.

What is Discord?

Discord is an instant messaging and VoIP app where users can communicate with others in clubs, communities, and groups. While it is primarily used by gamers, the service currently caters toward a wider variety of users who want to discuss similar interests in niche spaces. Many servers are private and invite-only.

Get ExpressVPN
A firewall blocking internet access.

Why is Discord blocked?

With over 150 million active users, Discord is one of the biggest and most popular gaming instant messengers in the world. However, certain countries do block Discord, ostensibly to control the spread of information. Offices and schools might also block access to Discord due to their policies on unapproved software use.

Discord overcoming a firewall: Use a VPN to unblock Discord anywhere.

How does a VPN unblock Discord?

A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks Discord by running your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel, in addition to hiding your IP address and location via proxying.

When using a VPN, you can circumvent government, office, and school censorship, as well as filters, masks, and firewalls. This helps you access websites, apps, and streaming services with freedom.

With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access Discord no matter where you are. It also hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can go online with security, privacy, and freedom.

Get ExpressVPN

Unblock Discord with any device

Download ExpressVPN apps.

ExpressVPN works with Discord on every supported platform, including iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, browsers, Linux, and more. With ExpressVPN running in the background, you can use Discord on mobile, or unblock Discord on your computer.

FAQ: Discord VPN

Is using a VPN on Discord bannable?
Which VPN is best for Discord?
Are all Discord bans IP bans?
How long do Discord IP bans last?
How do I bypass Discord server ban on mobile?

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for Discord

Enjoy our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied using Discord with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund. It’s that simple.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language