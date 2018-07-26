Google proxy vs. VPN: What’s the best way to unblock Google?

You’ve probably read that you can unblock Google with a proxy. While it is true that both a proxy service and a VPN can help you access censored content, a VPN is far more secure than a proxy when it comes to protecting your data.

The key to VPN technology is the secure tunnel it forms between you and the internet. The ExpressVPN tunnel is protected with high-strength 256-bit encryption, so you can connect to free, public Wi-Fi hotspots without being tracked or monitored by governments, corporations, hackers, or ISPs (internet service providers).

So when anybody tries to spy on what you’re doing online, all they see is encrypted traffic passing between you and the VPN servers. They can’t see what apps or websites you’re using, who you’re talking to, or what you’re saying—so you can protect your privacy when you go online.

Use a VPN to defeat surveillance, secure your internet connection, and get unlimited access to the internet.

Why is Google blocked in some places?

Certain governments, especially in Asia and the Middle East, have blocked Google to control the flow of information—particularly in times of political and social unrest. Google maintains a Traffic Transparency Report to keep the public informed about any disruptions to its services due to network outages or government-mandated blocks.

If you are among the millions of frustrated users living in a country or region where Google products are censored or blocked, take heart: You can still access Google with a VPN.