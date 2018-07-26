How to unblock Google with a VPN location proxy
Use a VPN to unblock all of Google’s products and services:
- Find anything in Google Search
- Check your Gmail wherever you are
- Read academic articles on Google Scholar
- Access Google Apps for work while you’re abroad
- Browse Google sites and unblock Google videos at your leisure
- Use Google Maps anywhere in the world
- Download your files from Google Drive and Google Photos
How to use a VPN to unblock Google in under 5 minutes
Why use a VPN for Google?
Unblock your favorite apps and services with a VPN for Google. It’s so easy!
- Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
- Download and install a VPN app on your computer, phone, or tablet.
- Connect to one of 160 VPN server locations worldwide.
- Access Google Search, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Play, Google Drive, Google Scholar, Google Photos, and more—no matter where you are in the world.
How does a VPN unblock sites like Google?
VPN stands for virtual private network. A VPN secures your data in an encrypted tunnel so you can circumvent government censorship, filters, masks, and firewalls.
If Google is blocked where you are, then connecting to a VPN server will unblock Google and let you access the internet privately, securely, and with freedom.
So you can Google anything you ever dreamed of Googling, like a Princess Leia cat costume. You know, for your cat.
Google proxy vs. VPN: What’s the best way to unblock Google?
You’ve probably read that you can unblock Google with a proxy. While it is true that both a proxy service and a VPN can help you access censored content, a VPN is far more secure than a proxy when it comes to protecting your data.
The key to VPN technology is the secure tunnel it forms between you and the internet. The ExpressVPN tunnel is protected with high-strength 256-bit encryption, so you can connect to free, public Wi-Fi hotspots without being tracked or monitored by governments, corporations, hackers, or ISPs (internet service providers).
So when anybody tries to spy on what you’re doing online, all they see is encrypted traffic passing between you and the VPN servers. They can’t see what apps or websites you’re using, who you’re talking to, or what you’re saying—so you can protect your privacy when you go online.
Use a VPN to defeat surveillance, secure your internet connection, and get unlimited access to the internet.
Why is Google blocked in some places?
Certain governments, especially in Asia and the Middle East, have blocked Google to control the flow of information—particularly in times of political and social unrest. Google maintains a Traffic Transparency Report to keep the public informed about any disruptions to its services due to network outages or government-mandated blocks.
If you are among the millions of frustrated users living in a country or region where Google products are censored or blocked, take heart: You can still access Google with a VPN.
Get online freedom with a Google VPN
Don’t let governments or ISPs prevent you from using Google. Use a VPN to defeat government censorship and kick down those firewalls so you can access all of Google’s products and services again.
Download a VPN from Google Play
Download ExpressVPN from the Google Play store to unblock the internet on your Android device. Get instant access to Google, Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, and all of your other favorite apps and content...
What the internet’s saying about ExpressVPN…
ExpressVPN can help you unblock Google today
ExpressVPN is a speedy and reliable VPN solution for unblocking Google. But an ExpressVPN subscription does more than just help you bypass firewalls and censorship. ExpressVPN lets you go online with privacy, security, and freedom.
Read more about the benefits of choosing ExpressVPN!
