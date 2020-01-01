Twitter VPN: Unblock Twitter in 3 steps

Governments and schools block Twitter

Some governments, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, use firewalls and censorship laws to control the flow of information among their citizens, especially in times of social and political unrest. Your ISP might block Twitter entirely at the request of the local government. Some schools put up firewalls and content filters to prevent students from accessing valuable resources on Twitter. And in some countries, such as Germany and France, certain content is hidden by Twitter to comply with local laws.

