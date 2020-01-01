Twitter VPN: Unblock Twitter in 3 steps
Why use a VPN proxy for Twitter?
- Defeat government Twitter censorship
- Unblock Twitter at school
- Keep up with friends and followers on social media
- Get breaking news as it happens
Reclaim your freedom of expression. Use a VPN.
How to use a VPN to unblock Twitter
Step 1
Connect to a VPN server location.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN server location in a country with unlimited access to Twitter.
Step 3
Tweet with freedom!
How does a VPN proxy unblock Twitter?
A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks Twitter by running your internet data through an encrypted tunnel and hiding your IP address and location through proxying.
When you connect to a VPN, you can circumvent government and school censorship, filters, masks, and firewalls. This allows you to access websites, apps, and online services with freedom.
With VPN server locations in many countries, a VPN doesn't just help you use Twitter, it also hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can access the internet with security, privacy, and freedom.
Why is Twitter blocked in some places?
Because Twitter is such a powerful tool, some governments, internet service providers, schools, and organizations block it to prevent citizens from communicating with one another.
Governments and schools block Twitter
Some governments, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, use firewalls and censorship laws to control the flow of information among their citizens, especially in times of social and political unrest. Your ISP might block Twitter entirely at the request of the local government. Some schools put up firewalls and content filters to prevent students from accessing valuable resources on Twitter. And in some countries, such as Germany and France, certain content is hidden by Twitter to comply with local laws.
But blocking Twitter is a direct assault on your freedom of expression. Reclaim your freedom to speak your mind with a VPN.
VPN apps are available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers, giving you privacy and security on all your devices. VPNs also support many smart TVs and gaming consoles.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
