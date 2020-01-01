Why is Skype blocked?

Over 300 million people use Skype every month. Skype is an economical alternative to expensive long-distance international phone calls.

Who uses Skype?

Skype helps people stay in touch with friends and family while they’re studying, working, or traveling abroad. It powers thousands of businesses, enabling people to share screens, send instant messages, have group chats, and hold videoconference calls with clients, customers, and teammates. And it empowers thousands of people to continue learning, whether they’re practicing a new language or getting help from an expert in a different country.

If people love Skype, why is it blocked?

In some countries, government regulatory bodies, telecommunications companies, and internet service providers block or limit VoIP services like Skype to eliminate competition, decrease revenue loss, and maintain control over the communications market. In some schools and workplaces, network administrators block Skype through application filtering to prevent students and employees from using up bandwidth.

Use a VPN to unblock Skype. Don’t let anybody put limits on how you communicate online.

Get ExpressVPN