How to unblock Tinder

With more than 50 million users, Tinder has quickly become the go-to app for singles everywhere. Unfortunately, the world’s most popular dating app is blocked in some countries.

The good news? You can use a VPN to access Tinder from anywhere in the world!

How to unblock Tinder in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Connect to a server location where Tinder is not blocked.

Step 3

Start swiping no matter where you are in the world.

ExpressVPN also offers easy-to-use apps on Windows, Mac, Linux, and routers

Can’t access Tinder? Not to worry!

With ExpressVPN, just connect to a secure VPN server location where Tinder isn’t blocked. You’ll be swiping right in no time.

Why is Tinder blocked in some countries?

Tinder is used by millions of people all over the world, but there are times when you may not be able to access the app. This is usually because:

  • Your country blocks apps like Tinder

  • Your country blocks Facebook

  • Your network blocks Tinder for security reasons

  • Your Wi-Fi service blocks Tinder, usually in a school or office

How does a VPN let you access Tinder?

ExpressVPN encrypts your entire internet connection.

When you use ExpressVPN, you’re able to encrypt your network traffic and change your IP address to match the location of your choosing. If you’re in a country or area where Tinder is blocked, you can simply use ExpressVPN to connect to a VPN server location in a country where Tinder is available.

With more than 160 server locations in 94 countries, ExpressVPN lets you connect to whichever VPN location is best for you.

Could it be a match?

Now that you know how to unblock Tinder, here are a few Tinder facts you may not know:

  • Tinder has had 30 billion matches to date 

  • Men without beards are 37% more likely to get a match 

  • Users go on 1 million Tinder dates per week 

  • Tinder boasts 57 million active users, of which 14.7 million are paid subscribers

Still on the fence about using a VPN for Tinder? ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So what are you waiting for? Use a VPN to unblock Tinder today.

