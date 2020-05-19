Get the best VPN for IoT devices
- Protect your IoT devices from snoops and hackers
- Secure the devices connected to your phone and home Wi-Fi
- Easy to set up
- Stress-free 30-day money-back guarantee
What are ‘Internet of Things’ devices?
IoT, or the Internet of Things, refers to the realm of everyday objects that can be connected to the internet and controlled remotely via your mobile phone or tablet. Smart home devices fall under this category and can range from fridges and kettles to security cameras and door locks. Examples of popular IoT devices: Google Home, Amazon Echo Plus, August Smart Lock Pro, Ring doorbell camera, Nest Protect smoke alarm, or Philips Hue smart lights.
Internet of Things security risks
While internet-connected appliances and devices add convenience in your life, they can compromise household privacy and are vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks if intercepted by hackers. Your property and your data are both at risk.
You can protect your IoT devices from various external threats by encrypting your internet connection with a VPN-enabled router. This stops anyone from spying on the use of your IoT devices.
How to set up ExpressVPN for IoT devices
Connect to a VPN-enabled router
With ExpressVPN on your router, you can extend all the privacy and security of a VPN to every device in your home, including your virtual assistants, security cameras, and smart lights. Getting protected is as easy as joining your Wi-Fi network. (Not ready for a VPN router? Consider using your Mac or Windows computer as a “virtual router” instead.)
Use our mobile apps
With our iOS and Android apps, you can secure your mobile interactions with your IoT devices with a tap of a button. This protects you from anyone who wants to snoop on your Wi-Fi connection when you’re controlling your smart-home devices through your phone.
Frequently asked questions
Does ExpressVPN work for all IoT and smart home devices?
Yes. If your devices are connected to your home’s Wi-Fi, a VPN-enabled router can cover all of those devices.
ExpressVPN’s iOS and Android apps will also secure your online connection when you’re interacting with your IoT devices from your phone or tablet, so your connection remains encrypted even when you’re not at home.
Does using a VPN for IoT devices prevent Google and Amazon from collecting my data?
No. While a VPN can encrypt your data from people looking at your Wi-Fi’s activity, you’re still sending your data to the companies that produce those devices. Google Home, Amazon Ring, and many other smart home devices will still collect the data from your interactions with them.
How can ExpressVPN for routers improve my privacy and security?
In addition to keeping your data and files safe and hidden behind an encrypted network, connecting your IoT devices through a VPN router protects you from hackers, snoops, and anyone who wants to look at how you’re using your Wi-Fi.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
