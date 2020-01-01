Wi-Fi VPN: Security tips for free public networks

How a VPN stops hacking through Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN prevents this kind of Wi-Fi hacking by creating an encrypted tunnel between your device and a secure VPN server:

Let’s suppose someone is trying to hack your phone through Wi-Fi with a packet sniffing program. If the Wi-Fi is unsecured, this public Wi-Fi hacker may be able to read your traffic directly.

Public Wi-Fi hackers will be unable to read any data inside this encrypted tunnel.

Now let’s say you’re trying to connect to hotel Wi-Fi, but you accidentally connect to a hacker’s rogue Wi-Fi network instead. Without any additional security, the hacker can read and alter any unencrypted communication, or even inject malicious code onto your device.

With ExpressVPN, however, the encrypted tunnel prevents hackers from reading, injecting, or altering any data.

Wi-Fi hackers can also use a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack to break encryption and impersonate sites you are visiting so they can intercept your traffic without your knowledge.

Check out the video below to see ExpressVPN stop a MITM attack in real time: