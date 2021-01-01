Stream SAT.1 live from anywhere with a VPN
What's on SAT.1?
SAT.1 is Germany’s oldest commercial television broadcaster. It is free-to-air and offers entertainment ranging from popular morning shows to hit reality TV and international series.
Connecting to a secure ExpressVPN server in Germany ensures safe, throttle-free SAT.1 livestreams no matter where you are—even on public Wi-Fi and office or school networks.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and SAT.1 Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for SAT.1
Why should I watch SAT.1 with ExpressVPN?
Some internet service providers (ISPs) and other network administrators like schools, offices, or public Wi-Fi, block streaming services or engage in throttling to reduce bandwidth among users. When you use ExpressVPN, your traffic is encrypted in a secure tunnel, ensuring unlimited bandwidth that can’t be throttled by your ISP, as well as improved privacy and security.
Is SAT.1 free?
Yes, SAT.1 is free. You just need to create a free account with your email address before you can watch the livestream. Note that if you register via 7Pass, you will be able to watch SAT.1 online along with other channels like ProSieben and Kabel Eins, which belong to the same media group.
What devices can I watch SAT.1 on?
SAT.1 is available on a wide range of devices, including:
SAT.1 is also available on the streaming platform Zattoo, which offers apps for Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick.
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want SAT.1 on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will using a VPN affect my video quality?
Usually, no. It is true that a VPN can slow down your connection under certain circumstances, but since ExpressVPN is designed to offer the fastest VPN connection possible, most users do not experience any issues with long buffering.
In fact, it is even possible that a VPN can make your connection faster, especially if your ISP throttles down bandwidth.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
