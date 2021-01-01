Stream SAT.1 live from anywhere with a VPN

SAT.1 is available on a wide range of devices, including:

Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android

Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linu

SAT.1 is also available on the streaming platform Zattoo, which offers apps for Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick.

ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.

Want SAT.1 on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.