Unblock Reddit anywhere with VPN
Unblock Reddit anywhere with a VPN
Don’t let censorship or network blocks stop you from accessing the front page of the internet. With ExpressVPN, unblock and explore all of your favorite Reddit communities no matter where you are.
TRY EXPRESSVPN RISK-FREE FOR 30 DAYS
Use a VPN and unblock Reddit in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN location anywhere Reddit is not blocked.
Step 3
Dive into anything on Reddit!
How does a VPN unblock Reddit?
A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks Reddit by running your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel; in addition to masking your IP address and location via proxying.
When using a VPN, you can defeat government censorship and bypass office and school network blocks in addition to filters, masks, and firewalls. This ensures you can access websites, apps, and streaming services securely.
With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access Reddit no matter where you are. It also hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can take control of your online experience and enjoy the web with privacy, security, and freedom.
Why is Reddit blocked in some places?
Over 50 million people use Reddit daily to post, vote, and comment across over 2.5 million Reddit communities—also known as “subreddits.” Unfortunately for some, access to Reddit is blocked by their internet service provider (ISP), office, or school. In some cases, the site has been blocked by governments that aim to stop their citizens from sharing information.
FAQ: Reddit VPN
Can I use VPN for Reddit?
Yes, Reddit works with a VPN. A VPN unblocks Reddit by replacing your real IP address with another one, making it look like you’re scrolling from a different location.
Can I access Reddit from anywhere?
Yes! A VPN allows you to securely access Reddit and your favorite sites and services from anywhere, including public Wi-Fi and school and office networks.
If you’re traveling to a country where you think a site might be blocked, get ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can access all your social media and messaging apps wherever you are.
How do I use a VPN for Reddit?
Follow these simple steps:
Download the app to your device
Connect to an ExpressVPN server in a country where Reddit isn’t blocked
Start browsing Reddit
Can I unblock Reddit at school?
Absolutely! With a VPN, you can access Reddit without having to worry about local internet restrictions. Simply connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in a location where Reddit is available, and you’ll instantly have access.
What other sites can I access with a VPN?
Once you’ve got ExpressVPN, you can also have full access to apps like Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with all the top streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best VPN for Reddit
Enjoy our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied using Reddit with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund. It’s that simple.