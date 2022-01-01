How does a VPN unblock Reddit?

A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks Reddit by running your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel; in addition to masking your IP address and location via proxying.

When using a VPN, you can defeat government censorship and bypass office and school network blocks in addition to filters, masks, and firewalls. This ensures you can access websites, apps, and streaming services securely.

With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access Reddit no matter where you are. It also hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can take control of your online experience and enjoy the web with privacy, security, and freedom.