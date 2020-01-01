Unblock Facebook Messenger anywhere
With more than a billion users, Facebook Messenger is one of the world’s most popular messaging apps. But if you’re in a country with internet censorship, you may need a VPN to unblock Messenger.
ExpressVPN gets Facebook Messenger unblocked in seconds.
How to unblock Messenger in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, with its blazing-fast speeds.
Step 2
Select a server location where Messenger is not blocked.
Step 3
Connect with your friends wherever you are!
How does a VPN unblock Messenger?
If you’re somewhere that blocks Facebook Messenger, you won’t be able to sign in to Facebook or send messages.
ExpressVPN hides your IP address and replaces it with that of a server in a country where Messenger is available, so you can start chatting with your friends online right away.
ExpressVPN also encrypts your web traffic so hackers, government agencies, and other third parties can’t read it. That means you can use Facebook Messenger and other apps with privacy and freedom.
Unblock even more apps with ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN allows you to unblock a ton of other censored apps and websites, like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Wikipedia, WhatsApp, and many more.
Using a VPN connection is the only secure way to access blocked apps and websites while traveling. So before you take off on your next adventure, add a VPN to your checklist so you can access the internet from wherever you are.
Unblock Messenger across all your devices
ExpressVPN’s award-winning apps for iOS and Android will keep you connected on Messenger on any mobile device. Meanwhile, apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux let you unblock Facebook and start messaging again right from your browser. You can even get ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to unblock apps on numerous devices at once.
Check out ExpressVPN’s full list of supported devices.
Unblock Messenger video calls with a VPN
Unblocking Messenger means you can keep sharing the things that matter to you. Start a video chat, use animated stickers, take a video selfie, or send money to your friends, even from countries where Facebook Messenger is blocked.
Once you have ExpressVPN, you can unblock all your apps and start sharing again right away.