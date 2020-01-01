  1. ExpressVPN Home
Unblock Facebook Messenger anywhere

With more than a billion users, Facebook Messenger is one of the world’s most popular messaging apps. But if you’re in a country with internet censorship, you may need a VPN to unblock Messenger.

ExpressVPN gets Facebook Messenger unblocked in seconds.

How to unblock Messenger in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN, with its blazing-fast speeds.

Step 2

Select a server location where Messenger is not blocked.

Step 3

Connect with your friends wherever you are!

How does a VPN unblock Messenger?

If you’re somewhere that blocks Facebook Messenger, you won’t be able to sign in to Facebook or send messages.

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and replaces it with that of a server in a country where Messenger is available, so you can start chatting with your friends online right away.

ExpressVPN also encrypts your web traffic so hackers, government agencies, and other third parties can’t read it. That means you can use Facebook Messenger and other apps with privacy and freedom.

Unblock even more apps with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN allows you to unblock a ton of other censored apps and websites, like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Wikipedia, WhatsApp, and many more.

Using a VPN connection is the only secure way to access blocked apps and websites while traveling. So before you take off on your next adventure, add a VPN to your checklist so you can access the internet from wherever you are.

Unblock Messenger across all your devices

ExpressVPN’s award-winning apps for iOS and Android will keep you connected on Messenger on any mobile device. Meanwhile, apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux let you unblock Facebook and start messaging again right from your browser. You can even get ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to unblock apps on numerous devices at once.

Check out ExpressVPN’s full list of supported devices.

Unblock Messenger video calls with a VPN

Unblocking Messenger means you can keep sharing the things that matter to you. Start a video chat, use animated stickers, take a video selfie, or send money to your friends, even from countries where Facebook Messenger is blocked.

Once you have ExpressVPN, you can unblock all your apps and start sharing again right away.

Try the best Facebook Messenger VPN risk-free

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied using Facebook Messenger with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

