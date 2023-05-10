Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

How to watch U-NEXT with a VPN

Get a Japanese IP address with ExpressVPN and access U-NEXT’s extensive content library that includes Japanese dramas, live music events from your favorite Japanese artists, and a wide selection of books and manga.

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

How to watch U-NEXT with a VPN.

Watch U-NEXT with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Select a secure Japanese server location to access U-NEXT.

Step 3

A TV with the U-NEXT logo.

Open U-NEXT and start streaming!

Securely stream Japanese content on U-NEXT with ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN

What is U-NEXT?

U-NEXT is Japan's largest video distribution service platform and was launched in 2007. After merging with Paravi in ​​the summer of 2023, the service will expand to 3.7 million subscribers with over 350,000 different items to stream. You can watch a variety of Japanese content on U-NEXT, including popular dramas, animation, and kids programs, as well as international shows and films. You can also browse Japanese books, including manga.

U-NEXT homepage UI.

The service comes with a 31-day free trial and signing up is a breeze. A U-NEXT account allows for four accounts on one contract, and viewing histories and lists are not shared between users—making for a privacy-friendly streaming experience.

Get ExpressVPN

Why Use a U-NEXT VPN ?

VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and keep your location private.

ISPs and Wi-Fi providers have been known to restrict the internet speeds of people using particular streaming apps in a practice known as throttling. When you’re on ExpressVPN, these networks can’t see what you’re using, meaning they can’t slow you down based on content. So you get the speed you need.

When it comes to streaming video, distance matters. ExpressVPN’s network of secure VPN server locations in Japan ensures you can connect to the one closest to you. That means faster streams at higher quality, with minimal buffering.

With ExpressVPN, you can securely watch U-NEXT from anywhere on platforms including Mac, Windows, Xbox, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, and more.*

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and U-NEXT Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: U-NEXT VPN

Does ExpressVPN work with U-NEXT?
Can I watch U-NEXT from abroad?
Will a VPN slow my U-NEXT streaming?
How can I stream U-NEXT on my TV with a VPN?

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to ultra-secure server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:

Get ExpressVPN

Why use ExpressVPN?

Best-in-class encryption

Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Locations in 94 countries

Choose from VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a risk-free VPN to watch U-NEXT

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching U-NEXT with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language