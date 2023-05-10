How to watch U-NEXT with a VPN
Get a Japanese IP address with ExpressVPN and access U-NEXT's extensive content library that includes Japanese dramas, live music events from your favorite Japanese artists, and a wide selection of books and manga.
Watch U-NEXT with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure Japanese server location to access U-NEXT.
Step 3
Open U-NEXT and start streaming!
What is U-NEXT?
U-NEXT is Japan's largest video distribution service platform and was launched in 2007. After merging with Paravi in the summer of 2023, the service will expand to 3.7 million subscribers with over 350,000 different items to stream. You can watch a variety of Japanese content on U-NEXT, including popular dramas, animation, and kids programs, as well as international shows and films. You can also browse Japanese books, including manga.
The service comes with a 31-day free trial and signing up is a breeze. A U-NEXT account allows for four accounts on one contract, and viewing histories and lists are not shared between users—making for a privacy-friendly streaming experience.
Why Use a U-NEXT VPN ?
VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and keep your location private.
ISPs and Wi-Fi providers have been known to restrict the internet speeds of people using particular streaming apps in a practice known as throttling. When you’re on ExpressVPN, these networks can’t see what you’re using, meaning they can’t slow you down based on content. So you get the speed you need.
When it comes to streaming video, distance matters. ExpressVPN’s network of secure VPN server locations in Japan ensures you can connect to the one closest to you. That means faster streams at higher quality, with minimal buffering.
With ExpressVPN, you can securely watch U-NEXT from anywhere on platforms including Mac, Windows, Xbox, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, and more.*
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and U-NEXT Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: U-NEXT VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with U-NEXT?
Yes. ExpressVPN’s servers have fast, throttle-free access to U-NEXT shows, movies, and music. So you get all the security and privacy of ExpressVPN without compromising your U-NEXT experience.
Can I watch U-NEXT from abroad?
U-NEXT is a domestic service in Japan. However, the U-NEXT app allows you to download media which can be viewed within 48 hours from the start of the download.
Will a VPN slow my U-NEXT streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. If you do notice a drop in video quality, try selecting a closer server location.
If you're using a streaming media device like an Apple TV, you may want to try watching U-NEXT with MediaStreamer, which is included with every ExpressVPN subscription.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN for smart TVs and streaming devices.
How can I stream U-NEXT on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream U-NEXT on your TV with ExpressVPN:
With the native app for a smart TV, Android TV device, or streaming device
By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information check out all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big screenTV, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
