Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

How to unblock LinkedIn with a VPN

Can’t access LinkedIn in your country or on your Wi-Fi network? Unblock LinkedIn easily with ExpressVPN, and discover dozens of job opportunities and connections from around the world.

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Get the best LinkedIn VPN

Unblock LinkedIn easily in 3 steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Connect to a VPN server location in a country where LinkedIn is not censored.

Step 3

Unblock LinkedIn with ExpressVPN

Enjoy full access to LinkedIn wherever you are!

With a VPN, you can unblock and access LinkedIn from anywhere

Get ExpressVPN

How does a VPN unblock LinkedIn?

LinkedIn includes geolocation features and tracks your location through your IP address, to help filter nearby job opportunities and connections for you. However, this also means that LinkedIn may not work if you’re currently in a country where the service is blocked.

A VPN can help bypass these restrictions. With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to mask your IP address and encrypt your traffic by routing it through secure VPN server locations that you choose when you connect.

What is a VPN? image.

This means that if you select a VPN server location in the U.S., you can sign in and use LinkedIn as if you were in the United States, no matter where you actually are in the world!

Get ExpressVPN

Should I use a free VPN to unblock LinkedIn?

While free VPNs might not take your money upfront, they may make you pay in other ways. Many free VPNs track your activity, contain intrusive ads, and can leave you vulnerable to data leaks and cyberattacks.

There is no free VPN that can match up to all that ExpressVPN has to offer, and you can even try us risk-free for 30 days with our money-back guarantee. Here’s what you’ll get with ExpressVPN vs. a typical free VPN:

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

105 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Compatible with Netflix

Yes

No

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems
For Apple TV

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Edge
VPN extension for Firefox

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

FAQ: LinkedIn VPN

Why can’t I access LinkedIn?
What VPN is best for LinkedIn?
Why is my VPN not working on LinkedIn?
Why did LinkedIn block my IP?
What other sites can I access with a VPN?

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.

Excellent Rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 23215 reviews
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for LinkedIn now

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied using LinkedIn with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language