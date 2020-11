How does a Snapchat VPN work?

VPN stands for virtual private network. It’s a private tunnel between you and the rest of the internet. Your VPN app encrypts all data traveling into and out of your device, including Snapchat, so third parties like your Wi-Fi provider can’t read it.

That means school, office, or government firewalls won’t be able to see that you’re using Snapchat and won’t be able to block it.

A VPN also gives you a new IP address. When you connect to one of ExpressVPN’s 160 server locations, your phone will have an IP address to match that location. And if you’ve chosen a country where Snapchat isn’t blocked, you’ll be able to access it.